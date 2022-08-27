Danilo Gallinari suffers meniscus tear while playing for Italy in World Cup qualifier

Gallinari signed a two-year deal with the Celtics in July.

New Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari injured his knee playing in an international game on Saturday.

Danilo Gallinari, who signed with the team in July, suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee while playing for his native Italy in Saturday’s World Cup qualifying game against Georgia. No timetable has been set for Gallinari’s return, but he’ll miss the upcoming EuroBasket tournament.

The 34-year-old forward suffered the injury on a non-contact play early in the fourth quarter, catching the ball on a fastbreak while trying to make a move to score.

Gallinari instantly began limping after he planted his left leg on the move, heading off the court with the help of a trainer and a teammate.

Gallinari had an MRI on Sunday.

Italy head coach Gianmarco Pozzecco initially feared that Gallinari’s injury might have been a torn ACL.

“I hope and I pray that nothing bad will come out,” Pozzecco told reporters. “It was… it is an honor coaching him. I saw pain in his eyes.”

However, the ACL Gallinari tore in his left knee in 2013 was intact and initial tests showed that the ligament was stable, according to Italy’s team doctor.

Boston signed Gallinari to a two-year deal, $13.3 million deal on July 12, using the taxpayer’s mid-level exception to sign him. The deal reportedly has a player option for the second season.

Gallinari is expected to play a key role off the bench for the Celtics this season. He scored 11.7 points per game on 43.4 percent shooting from the field and 38.1 percent from deep off the bench for the Hawks last season. Gallinari’s also one of the game’s best 3-point shooters, shooting 38.2 percent from behind the arc over his 14-year career.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka said he “loved” the addition of Gallinari and detailed that he might even play the veteran forward as a stretch center at times.

The Celtics begin the regular season on Oct. 18.