Reported Building Explosion Leads To Arrest For Man Who Nearly Shot Infant In Frederick: Police
An infant was nearly shot in Maryland after a man accidentally discharged a weapon in a Frederick County building, coming dangerously close to striking the child, according to police. Paul Viera, 25, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm in city limits following an investigation into...
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen in Twinbrook area of Rockville
Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Twinbrook area of Rockville. The vehicle was parked along the street in the 13100 block of Ardennes Avenue, near Twinbrook Elementary School. It is believed that the vehicle was stolen sometime between 10:00 PM Sunday night, and 5:30 AM Monday morning.
wfmd.com
Employee In Thurmont Arrested For Stealing From His Business
The thefts totaled $19,000. Thurmont, Md. (NS) – An employee at Mick’s Plumbing in Thurmont has been arrested for stealing from his company. According to the Thurmont Police Department, Mick’s Plumbing owner Michael Late reported that various materials and tools were missing form a warehouse on August 3.
Off-duty FBI officer exchanged gunfire with driver following crash on I-295, police report says
WASHINGTON — An off-duty FBI police officer exchanged gunfire with another driver while in his car on Interstate 295 over the weekend. A Metropolitan Police Department report offers more details of the crash that led to a shooting on Saturday, Aug. 27.1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes and Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast.
WTOP
7-year-old struck by driver passing school bus in Montgomery Village
A 7-year-old girl is in a hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a driver trying to pass a stopped school bus, according to police in Montgomery County, Maryland. Police told WTOP that they got a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle a little...
PHOTO: Police release image of suspect wanted for series of indecent exposure, assaults on W&OD
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Fairfax County Police Department has released a photo of the man wanted for a series of indecent exposure and assault incidents that happened on the W&OD Trail. The person of interest is also suspected of being involved in a recent attempted abduction. On Aug....
WTOP
Police chief shares do’s and don’ts as DC, Maryland see increase in carjackings
The carjacking attempt that resulted in the shooting of a Commanders player Sunday has received the lion’s share of attention, but the District and parts of Prince George’s County, Maryland, have seen an increase in the crime all through this year, and a local police chief has recommendations to protect yourself.
fox5dc.com
Deadly shooting in broad daylight
Fairfax County police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Alexandria in the middle of the day. That scene is contained, thanks to help from the community. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez has all the details from the scene.
WJLA
7-year-old Montgomery Co. girl hit by car; driver ignored school bus stop sign, police say
Montgomery County, Md. — A driver hit and seriously injured a seven-year-old girl Tuesday afternoon as the girl exited her school bus. Around 3:53 p.m., Montgomery County Police, plus Fire Rescue responded to the 18600 block of Walkers Choice Road in Montgomery Village. The street is the main drag through a large residential community of apartment and condo complexes. There they found the girl with unspecified serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
GW Hatchet
Man who jumped in front of Metro train at Foggy Bottom station charged with murder
The man who jumped in front of a Metro train at the Foggy Bottom station Sunday morning has been charged with the first-degree murder of his wife, according to a police statement Monday. Ernest Hayden was arrested at the GW Hospital for the murder of his wife Pauline Hayden, who...
Metro Crime Stoppers offers $2K for information on person who stole from Baltimore church
BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a $2,000 reward for information on a man suspected of stealing electronic equipment from a church in Southwest Baltimore, according to authorities.The man entered the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church at 1907 Poplar Grove Street and stole the equipment on Aug. 22, the nonprofit organization said.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stopper of Maryland at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
newyorkbeacon.com
Maryland Police Officer Sued for Threatening a 5-Year-Old Boy, County Settles
Black children in America are already exposed to racism and injustice at a young age through television and social media. Now, they also experience it first-hand. In 2020, the 5-year-old son of Shanta Grant had walked out of East Silver Spring Elementary. Per her lawsuit, no one even saw him leave. Officers responded to a call from the school that a student had left school grounds with “no wish to return.”
Repeat Robber Busted After Second Attempt At Same Frederick A-1 Mart: Police
A commercial burglar went to the well one too many times and was apprehended after targeting a Maryland gas station twice in three days, according to authorities. Frederick County resident Stefan Alejandro Gajate, 33, was arrested by members of the Frederick Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit following a recent investigation into two robberies at the same place last week, officials announced on Monday, Aug. 29.
Montgomery County Pays $275,000 To Family Of Kindergartner Berated By Police
Police push a 5-year-old boy into a police cruiser in a still image from body-cam footage. Montgomery County has paid $275,000 to the family of a kindergartner who was berated by county police officers. The payment is part of a settlement of a lawsuit brought by the child’s mother, Shanta Grant.
NBC Washington
‘You're Just Killing People': Husband of Cyclist Killed in Md. Pushes for Safer Routes
A State Department employee who had recently evacuated from Ukraine and played a critical role in the fight against the Russian invasion was struck and killed last week while she rode her bicycle in Bethesda, Maryland. Sarah Langenkamp was a diplomat for 17 years, serving her country in some of...
Woman carjacked by man armed with rifle, police report says
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from April 2022. Police are still searching for two men who carjacked a woman at gunpoint and stole her Mercedes in Southeast D.C. Monday night. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department's First District responded to the 1300 block of Potomac Avenue...
Washington police officer found guilty of raping two 911 callers
A jury has found a former Spokane, Washington, police officer guilty of raping two women while on duty. After nearly seven days of deliberation, Nathan Nash was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree rape and third-degree rape, KXLY-TV reported. He was found not guilty of another second-degree rape charge, and unlawful...
Police Release Name Of Driver Killed After Driving Into Gaithersburg Townhomes
The 62-year-old driver who died following a fiery crash into a Gaithersburg townhome has been identified, authorities say. Police have confirmed the driver to be Victor Cascella of Gaithersburg. Cascella succumbed to his injuries after crashing into the townhomes in the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Drive, according to a...
mocoshow.com
City of Gaithersburg Goes Purple For The Month of September
In Celebration of National Alcohol and Drug Addiction/Mental Health Recovery Month, the City’s Homeless Services Division launches a “Gaithersburg Goes Purple” Campaign to bring awareness to the growing opioid epidemic, including a series of educational & commemorative events & activities throughout the month of September. The theme,...
Father charged after car with child inside it stolen; police looking for thief
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a car owner was facing a charge after someone stole his car with a child inside it. The charge against Gregory Morris, 38, of Falls Church, Va. was Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. The Arlington County Police Department said Morris flagged down officers around […]
