Tarnishing the Jewel: Grimy bench and bags of trash don't sit well with locals

 4 days ago

La Jolla is well-known for its natural beauty. But it's also no secret that sometimes things aren't quite so pretty.

Pictured are some recent examples of the latter.

If you see something around La Jolla that you think needs some work, send photos for our Tarnishing the Jewel feature to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com . Or if you find something worthy of kudos, send photos of that for our sister feature, Polishing the Jewel.

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

