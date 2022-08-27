Read full article on original website
Flash Flood Warning issued for Spencer, Warrick by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Spencer; Warrick FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN SPENCER AND EAST CENTRAL WARRICK COUNTIES At 528 PM CDT, while Doppler radar indicated the heaviest rain has come to an end, some flooding has been reported in the Gentryville and Santa Claus areas. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Santa Claus, Chrisney, Tennyson and Gentryville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
2NM W Henderson Harbor NY
This Afternoon W wind around 11 kt. Sunny. Waves around 1 ft. W wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Mostly clear. Waves 1 ft or less. S wind 8 to 10 kt. Sunny. Waves 1 ft or less. Friday Night. SSE wind 6 to...
Fire Weather Watch issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-02 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you have not packed your evacuation kit yet, now is the time to do so. This includes items like important documents and essentials you cannot live without. Fill your vehicle`s fuel tank. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Plan now to avoid using equipment that could cause sparks during the period when critical weather conditions are possible. Visit weather.gov/medford/wildfire for links to fire restrictions in your area. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley; Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284, 285, AND 624 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284, 285, AND 624 * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * AFFECTED AREA - In NorCal...For the watch...all of fire zones 284 and 285. This includes all of eastern Siskiyou county and all of Modoc county. - In Oregon...For the Watch; Fire weather zones 625 and 625. This includes almost all of Lake county, and all of Klamath county except for north of Klamath Lake west of Chiloquin and Chemult. * WIND...10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to or in excess of 35 mph, especially along ridges. * HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * DETAILED URL...View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Flood Advisory issued for Guadalupe by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-30 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Guadalupe FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following county, Guadalupe. * WHEN...Until 245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1245 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include New Braunfels, Seguin, McQueeney, Geronimo, Zipp and Nolte. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Fire Weather Watch issued for Lower Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-02 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY ARE EXPECTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR611, OR639, OR641, AND WA691 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent.
Special Weather Statement issued for Woodward by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 13:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-01 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Woodward A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Woodward County through 145 PM CDT At 108 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles north of Quinlan. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Quinlan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Orange County Inland by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 02:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Target Area: Orange County Inland EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions for weekend with temperatures up to 104. * WHERE...Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 02:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Target Area: San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 112. * WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Flood Advisory issued for Callahan, Coleman by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-03 07:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Callahan; Coleman FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following counties, Callahan, Coleman, Runnels and Taylor. * WHEN...Until noon CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 853 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. The Coleman airport reported near 0.80 inches of rain in the last 20 minutes. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Coleman, Winters, Santa Anna, Lawn, Novice, Silver Valley, Glen Cove, Valera, Oplin, Talpa, Crews, Rowden, Bradshaw, Hords Creek Reservoir, Lake Coleman, Goldsboro, Us-283 Near The Coleman-Callahan County Line, Echo, Fisk and Lake Winters Lake. - This includes the following Low Water Crossings FM-RD 136 crossing Hords Creek, FM 1176 crossing Sweetie Creek, FM 1086 crossing Red Lake Creek, County Road 482 crossing Jim Ned Creek, County Road 485 crossing Indian Creek, County Road 406 crossing Home Creek, County Road 172 crossing Little Pecan Bayou, County Road 300 crossing Home Creek, Liveoak crossing Hords Creek and County Road 482 crossing South Fork Jim Ned Creek. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Blaine, Caddo, Canadian by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-01 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Blaine; Caddo; Canadian FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Oklahoma, northwest Oklahoma and southwest Oklahoma, including the following counties, in central Oklahoma, Canadian. In northwest Oklahoma, Blaine. In southwest Oklahoma, Caddo. * WHEN...Until 1215 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 913 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hinton, Hydro and Bridgeport. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 09:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-02 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM CDT. Target Area: Franklin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Boeuf River Near Fort Necessity affecting Franklin Parish. For the Lower Ouachita...including Alto, Fort Necessity, Tendal, Newlight, Como, Clayton, Jonesville L&D, Acme...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Boeuf River Near Fort Necessity. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 50.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon - Flood stage is 50.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Boeuf River Fort Necessit 50.0 50.2 Thu 8 am CDT 49.5 48.9 48.1
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 08:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; South End of the Lower Sierra EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures ranging from 98 to 107 degrees. * WHERE...Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra and South End of the Lower Sierra. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-02 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District; East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY ARE EXPECTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR611, OR639, OR641, AND WA691 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Parker Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 02:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. Target Area: Parker Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 102 to 115. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and southeast and southern California. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bleckley, Laurens, Twiggs, Wilkinson by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 09:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-01 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Bleckley; Laurens; Twiggs; Wilkinson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Laurens, south central Wilkinson, east central Twiggs and north central Bleckley Counties through 215 PM EDT At 145 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Allentown, or 10 miles east of Jeffersonville, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Danville and Allentown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Colleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 12:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-01 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify. Be certain to monitor local radio and TV stations as well as local cable TV outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Colleton STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF HAMPTON, COLLETON AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES At 1237 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Ruffin, or 8 miles west of Walterboro. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph and up to penny sized hail. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. Some locations in the path of this storm include Walterboro, Colleton, Smoaks, Lodge, Williams, Islandton, Ruffin and Padgetts. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 04:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-01 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Southern Inner Channels DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...The southern inner channels and southern outer coast, to include Petersburg, Wrangell, Klawock, Hydaburg, and Ketchikan. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Aviation activities will be impacted through mid morning.
Flood Warning issued for Copiah, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-01 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 800 PM CDT. Target Area: Copiah; Simpson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Copiah and Simpson Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Rockport. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 33.9 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall to 28.1 feet by Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Pearl River Rockport 25.0 33.9 Thu 8 am CDT 33.0 32.1 31.0
Air Quality Alert issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 09:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-01 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Maricopa OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE PHOENIX METRO AREA FRIDAY The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Phoenix Metro Area on Friday. This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. You are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit. The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day. For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/phoenix or call 602-771-2300.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-01 13:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-01 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Oswego BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Oswego county. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
