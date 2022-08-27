ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Humid Sunday before hot start to workweek in Connecticut

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says it will be a bit more humid on Sunday with a small chance of a shower.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, slight chance pop-up storm shower. Highs lower- and middle-80s with east wind.

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot. highs around 90.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hotter. Highs lower 90's.

Wednesday: Here comes the cold front. Partly cloudy, showers and storms. Highs upper-80s, maybe 90.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday: Comfy and mostly sunny. Early fall-feel. Highs 80-85. Less humid.

