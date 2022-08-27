ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holdrege, NE

Kearney Hub

Kearney railroad crossings to close for maintenance work

KEARNEY — Two Union Pacific Railroad crossings in Kearney will be closed the first few days of September. The crossing at Central Avenue will be closed Thursday and Friday for track maintenance. Tuesday and Wednesday the track crossing at Fifth Avenue will be closed for similar maintenance. Motorists will...
KEARNEY, NE
Holdrege, NE
Business
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Holdrege, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
Kearney Hub

Ricketts, Clouse say diplomacy strengthens Heartland

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse individually issued proclamations declaring today as U.S. Heartland Global Leadership Day. Their declarations join a growing movement across the Heartland and underscore the governor’s and mayor’s commitments to America’s global engagement to advance the economic, health and security interests of Nebraska families, according to the statements.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
KEARNEY, NE
The Associated Press

Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery

FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The puzzling water release from the Cambridge Canal reduced the flow to some 18,000 acres of crops and jeopardized expensive irrigation equipment, according to Brad Edgerton, the general manager of the Frenchman Cambridge Irrigation District that runs the nearly 48-mile-long waterway. The canal was flowing at its normal rate of 150 cubic feet per second when Edgerton checked on his computer on the night of Aug. 13, but by the following morning the flow had been cut in half. Something had happened at the canal’s dam near the town of Cambridge, about 200 miles west of Lincoln. Edgerton drove there and discovered that someone had wrenched open the dam’s two 10-foot sluice gates, sending the precious water down the Republican River. He estimates that about 50-acre-feet of water was lost during the roughly eight hours that the gates were open, and that the water was worth around $2,600 based on the $52-per-acre-foot price that farmers pay.
Person
Warren Buffett
News Channel Nebraska

Woman arrested after Harlan County pursuit

HOLDREGE, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a woman after a pursuit in Harlan County on Tuesday. NSP said a trooper saw a Ford Taurus reportedly driving in excess of 100 mph on Highway 6 in Harlan County around 10:00 a.m. The trooper tried to do a traffic stop but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and the trooper pursued them.
HOLDREGE, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney High ready for home opener against Fremont

KEARNEY — Kearney High notched a huge victory over Lincoln East in its opening game and returns home Friday to keep the momentum going against Fremont. In its season opener, the Bearcats saw success with a simple game plan, and not beating themselves with preventable mistakes. KHS head coach Brandon Cool still saw room for improvement, which he has focused his attention on correcting this week.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

UNK Pride of the Plains marching band opens season in September

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney Pride of the Plains Marching Band has announced its season schedule, which begins with the Sept. 8 football game against Pittsburg State. In addition to performing at all Loper home football games, Pride of the Plains performs in the annual UNK...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

UNK volleyball rolls over Friends with win

KEARNEY — Still recovering from a grueling four-match weekend, and with another on the horizon, the University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team needed a breather. They got one Tuesday night. With the starting attackers watching most of the match from the sidelines, Lopers’ bench players did their part...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Loper football set for opener with Lions

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney football coach Josh Lynn likes to compare Missouri Southern to his first two UNK teams. The Lions, he warns, are an up-and-coming program and this year’s team is much improved. “Coach (Atiba) Bradley’s done an outstanding job. Last year, coming out...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney High volleyball comes up short against Northwest

KEARNEY — Kearney High volleyball couldn’t overcome a slow start Tuesday night, losing 3-1 to a previously winless Grand Island Northwest team at the Kearney High gym. “We came out and I think we let the crowd’s energy, despite it being our own crowd, kind of rattle us a bit because we haven’t had a game like that,” Kearney High coach Theison Anderson said. “We were nervous, and that really just comes with experience, so we’ll just keep trying to rep that out in practice.”
KEARNEY, NE

