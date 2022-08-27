Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Kearney.
Kearney Hub
Minden couple retiring, closing Joy's Floral to spend time with family
MINDEN — Joy and Don Phillips still enjoy going to work each day. For 45 years, the pair has owned and operated Joy’s Floral in Minden. But the couple is ready to turn over a new leaf. Joy, a Minden native, met Don while the duo attended technical...
Neb. village clerk referred for possible prosecution after allegations
LINCOLN — Allegations that a former village clerk in central Nebraska used village funds to purchase home canning supplies, Christmas-type lights and liver cleanse pills have been forwarded for possible criminal prosecution. The Nebraska State Auditor’s Office issued a report Monday noting that the former village clerk in Rockville,...
Kearney Hub
Kearney railroad crossings to close for maintenance work
KEARNEY — Two Union Pacific Railroad crossings in Kearney will be closed the first few days of September. The crossing at Central Avenue will be closed Thursday and Friday for track maintenance. Tuesday and Wednesday the track crossing at Fifth Avenue will be closed for similar maintenance. Motorists will...
klkntv.com
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
Kearney Hub
Ricketts, Clouse say diplomacy strengthens Heartland
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse individually issued proclamations declaring today as U.S. Heartland Global Leadership Day. Their declarations join a growing movement across the Heartland and underscore the governor’s and mayor’s commitments to America’s global engagement to advance the economic, health and security interests of Nebraska families, according to the statements.
Kearney Hub
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The puzzling water release from the Cambridge Canal reduced the flow to some 18,000 acres of crops and jeopardized expensive irrigation equipment, according to Brad Edgerton, the general manager of the Frenchman Cambridge Irrigation District that runs the nearly 48-mile-long waterway. The canal was flowing at its normal rate of 150 cubic feet per second when Edgerton checked on his computer on the night of Aug. 13, but by the following morning the flow had been cut in half. Something had happened at the canal’s dam near the town of Cambridge, about 200 miles west of Lincoln. Edgerton drove there and discovered that someone had wrenched open the dam’s two 10-foot sluice gates, sending the precious water down the Republican River. He estimates that about 50-acre-feet of water was lost during the roughly eight hours that the gates were open, and that the water was worth around $2,600 based on the $52-per-acre-foot price that farmers pay.
News Channel Nebraska
Woman arrested after Harlan County pursuit
HOLDREGE, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a woman after a pursuit in Harlan County on Tuesday. NSP said a trooper saw a Ford Taurus reportedly driving in excess of 100 mph on Highway 6 in Harlan County around 10:00 a.m. The trooper tried to do a traffic stop but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and the trooper pursued them.
Kearney Hub
Kearney High ready for home opener against Fremont
KEARNEY — Kearney High notched a huge victory over Lincoln East in its opening game and returns home Friday to keep the momentum going against Fremont. In its season opener, the Bearcats saw success with a simple game plan, and not beating themselves with preventable mistakes. KHS head coach Brandon Cool still saw room for improvement, which he has focused his attention on correcting this week.
Kearney Hub
UNK Pride of the Plains marching band opens season in September
KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney Pride of the Plains Marching Band has announced its season schedule, which begins with the Sept. 8 football game against Pittsburg State. In addition to performing at all Loper home football games, Pride of the Plains performs in the annual UNK...
Kearney Hub
UNK volleyball rolls over Friends with win
KEARNEY — Still recovering from a grueling four-match weekend, and with another on the horizon, the University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team needed a breather. They got one Tuesday night. With the starting attackers watching most of the match from the sidelines, Lopers’ bench players did their part...
KSNB Local4
Hall County commissioner aims to educate others after dog bite
Hall County Commissioner Gary Quandt was bitten by a unknown dog mid-August. He informed the other commissioners of the encounter and invited an animal control officer to speak during the board’s Tuesday meeting.
Kearney Hub
Loper football set for opener with Lions
KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney football coach Josh Lynn likes to compare Missouri Southern to his first two UNK teams. The Lions, he warns, are an up-and-coming program and this year’s team is much improved. “Coach (Atiba) Bradley’s done an outstanding job. Last year, coming out...
Kearney Hub
Kearney High volleyball comes up short against Northwest
KEARNEY — Kearney High volleyball couldn’t overcome a slow start Tuesday night, losing 3-1 to a previously winless Grand Island Northwest team at the Kearney High gym. “We came out and I think we let the crowd’s energy, despite it being our own crowd, kind of rattle us a bit because we haven’t had a game like that,” Kearney High coach Theison Anderson said. “We were nervous, and that really just comes with experience, so we’ll just keep trying to rep that out in practice.”
