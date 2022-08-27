ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
vermontjournal.com

Chester Festival on the Green

CHESTER, Vt. – The 2022 Chester Festival on the Green will be held rain or shine on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. both days. The Chester Festival on The Green is a free outdoor event celebrating Vermont culture, fine art, and authentic craftsmanship. For over 40 years, this annual event has been held as a hallmark kick off to the beginning of fall foliage season here in our Vermont town, where hundreds of people converge on our historic Green from all over New England.
CHESTER, VT
vermontjournal.com

Grafton Inn and Historical Society team up for Labor Day Weekend

GRAFTON, Vt. – On Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, the Grafton Historical Society will be partnering with the Grafton Inn to host the first annual Grafton Food and Antique Tractor Festival from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Grafton Trails Outdoor Center in Grafton, Vt. Additionally, there will be a collectibles market, silent auction, raffle, and t-shirts for sale at the Historical Society Museum, and the Grafton Village Cheese Company’s downtown location will be open for tastings and purchases.
GRAFTON, VT
vermontjournal.com

Local worship and church services in Vermont & New Hampshire

Third Congregational Church UCC, River St. Sunday worship begins at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Maureen Adams. Communion is the first Sunday of each month. For more information, email alsteadthirdchurch@gmail.com, call 603-835-6358, or go to www.facebook.com/Third-Congregational-UCC-Church-of-Alstead-NH-120645387960916. ASCUTNEY, Vt. Open Bible Baptist Church, 168 Cemetery Rd. Sunday services are being held...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Rutland School Board retires ‘Raiders’ mascot

RUTLAND, Vt. — Rutland’s school district is dropping the Raiser mascot name again. The school board meeting on Tuesday night voted 6-4 in a motion to come up with a new mascot name. It’s been a back and forth topic of discussion within the Rutland community for many...
RUTLAND, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black River#Duck#Tap Water#Animals#Water Supply#Construction Maintenance#The Ludlow Rotary Club#The Depot Street Bridge#Lrc#Rotarians
WNYT

Warren County resort makes big upgrades

The Garnet Hill Lodge has completed a brand new conference room ideal for corporate meetings and retreats. This follows a series of upgrades to the lodge – including a wedding and events pavilion. The lodge overlooks a beautiful lake, with miles of private trails. In the winter, it’s a...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
vermontjournal.com

Cartooning Reconsidered at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m., join James Sturm at the Springfield Town Library for his presentation of Cartooning Reconsidered. From cave paintings and hieroglyphics to comic books and emojis, the visual expression has been a cornerstone of human communication. With screens in the palms of so many hands, the language of the future will continue to be written in pictures.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
vermontjournal.com

Jonne Adler, 1935-2022

CHESTER, Vt. – Jonne L. Adler passed Aug. 25, 2022 peacefully, at her home in Chester, Vt . surrounded by her family. Jonne was born in New York City on Jan. 8, 1935. She spent the early years of her youth in Germany and her teens years back in Mattawan, N.J. Before moving to Vermont in 1995, Jonne and her husband Dick Adler resided in Berwick Maine, both working at the University of New Hampshire for many years.
CHESTER, VT
WNYT

Storm damage in Saratoga County

Early afternoon storms on Tuesday left quite an impression in the town of Hadley. People walking out of their homes saw scattered trees all over their yard, but the worst appeared to be a home tucked away near the Bend of the River Golf Club. The home was was struck by lightning, which caused a small electrical fire. The property owner tells NewsChannel 13 officials deemed the home unlivable.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Community rallies together following barn collapse in Rutland County

CLARENDON, Vt. — Members of the community are rallying together after a devastating storm killed two-dozen animals on a dairy farm in Clarendon, Vermont. Fern Hill Farm was established in 1972. The farm sits on the Clarendon/Wallingford line in Vermont. “It’s God’s country, it’s home,” says one of the...
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT
sevendaysvt

Fat Toad Farm Sold to Butterfly Bakery of Vermont

Fat Toad Farm, a Brookfield company that makes a popular goat milk caramel, has been sold to Butterfly Bakery of Vermont, a hot sauce company that will manufacture the caramel at its facility in Barre. Fat Toad founders Judith Irving, Steve Reid and Irving's daughter Calley Hastings started their caramel...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Vermont to see millions in water, sewer system upgrades

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Communities across Vermont will get major upgrades to water and sewer systems over the next 10 years, thanks in part to federal funding. Gov. Phil Scott toured a plant in South Royalton on Tuesday, which has begun a $3.8 million renovation project. The majority of that is being covered by state and federal dollars, including American Rescue Plan funds.
ROYALTON, VT
The Valley Reporter

Knotweed eradication efforts continue in The Valley Part 2

(Editor’s Note: This is the second part of Bingham’s midsummer report on knotweed eradication efforts in The Valley. The first part, published last week covered successes in Warren.) The interns joined Waitsfield Conservation Commissioners Curt Lindburg, Bob Cook and 20 volunteers to tackle knotweed at multiple sites. The...
WAITSFIELD, VT
Adirondack Explorer

A walk through Ticonderoga’s past

Two centuries ago the pristine water of Lake George, at its northern end, tipped over a rock ledge into a thrilling Adirondacks sight. French trappers called it Riviere LaChute: a cascade dropping 220 feet in a three-mile dash to Lake Champlain. Within 100 years much of the river had been...
TICONDEROGA, NY
vermontjournal.com

A week with Aviation Careers Education Camp

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Aviation Careers Education Camp, or, “ACE Camp,” returned the week of Aug. 15 to Hartness State Airport in Springfield, Vt. Seventeen students from across the region explored a wide range of career opportunities in aviation and aerospace, built rockets and airplane wing ribs, and flew in aircraft ranging from a hot air balloon to a corporate jet.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCAX

Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
POWNAL, VT
WNYT

15 sheep left to die in Bennington County in ‘graphic’ animal cruelty case

A man from Massachusetts is facing more than a dozen animal cruelty charges after 15 sheep were found dead in a field in Pownal, Bennington County. Documents say an animal control officer found a loose sheep near the Pownal Racetrack Solar Field on Aug. 3. Animal control contacted the Bennington County Sheriff’s Office, which says it was able to track the animal to a breeder in Brattleboro, Vermont based on an ear tag.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
vermontjournal.com

“Learning Together” returns to SAPCC

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Area Parent Child Center (SAPCC), now celebrating their 30th anniversary, is bringing back the much anticipated “Learning Together” program, which took a break during the last five years. The program is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6, 2022. Enrollment is open and will remain open for new participants to begin anytime throughout the year.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
NEWS10 ABC

New details released on Bennington plane crash

The Bennington Police Department has released new details on the small plane crash near William H. Morse Airport on Monday. The pilot, who suffered a head injury in the crash, has been identified as Anthony LaFranco, 40, of Saratoga Springs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy