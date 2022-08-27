CHESTER, Vt. – The 2022 Chester Festival on the Green will be held rain or shine on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. both days. The Chester Festival on The Green is a free outdoor event celebrating Vermont culture, fine art, and authentic craftsmanship. For over 40 years, this annual event has been held as a hallmark kick off to the beginning of fall foliage season here in our Vermont town, where hundreds of people converge on our historic Green from all over New England.

CHESTER, VT ・ 3 HOURS AGO