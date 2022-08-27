Read full article on original website
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Picoso’s is the winner of the cocktail challenge at this year’s Cattle Baron’s Ball
LUBBOCK, Texas—The Cattle Baron’s Ball benefiting the American Cancer Society was held in July, celebrating 40 years. Picoso’s Mexican Kitchen was part of the cocktail challenge and was the winner with their “Peach-O Villa” cocktail. Find out more for next years Cattle Baron’s Ball by emailing Briana Vela at briana.vela@cancer.org. Visit the Lubbock Picoso’s to try this cocktail at 7611 Milwaukee Ave, 806-319-6740, picososmexicankitchen.com.
everythinglubbock.com
Crash with moderate injuries, 82nd and Quaker
LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash that resulted in one moderate injury and one minor injury, occurred around 10:08 a.m. Thursday on 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue, according to the Lubbock Police Department. This is developing. Check back for more updates.
everythinglubbock.com
Why cook on Labor Day weekend when Texas Roadhouse has fall off the bone ribs and more
LUBBOCK, Texas—Texas Roadhouse wants you to enjoy your Labor Day weekend by letting them take care of all the food. They have several options perfect to celebrate this weekend, including fall off the bone ribs. Texas Roadhouse is located at 4810 S. Loop 289, you can call 806-799-9900 or visit their website @ texasroadhouse.com.
everythinglubbock.com
Casey Carpet One sponsoring teachers of the month
LUBBOCK, Texas—If you know a special teacher in need of recognition nominate them for teacher of the month. They will be highlighted on the show and receive special treats from Teddy Jacks. Nominate a teacher by emailing trendsfriends@klbk13.tv.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everythinglubbock.com
Grand Opening of Parry’s Pizzeria & taphouse Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— Beyond the impressive menu of pizza, wings and other New York- inspired eats, Perry’s Pizza has a craft beer menu with 72 drafts, including several handles from local breweries. For location hours visit the website.
everythinglubbock.com
Live Life Well Clinic offers an alternative approach to traditional medicine
LUBBOCK, Texas—Traditional medicine can fail to find the underlying cause of disease. Live Life Well Clinic wants to change your lifestyle to heal or reverse the disease. They offer a comprehensive approach because stress in the body can affect your life. They even offer yoga classes. Find out more by reaching out to Live Life Well Clinic, 8705 Milwaukee Ave, livelifewellclinic.com.
everythinglubbock.com
Two people moderately injured in stabbing, Lubbock police says
LUBBOCK, Texas—Two people were moderately injured in stabbing in the 4400 block of Avenue Q on Wednesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The call came in around 8:26 PM. Further information was not available. This is a developing story. Please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for more updates.
everythinglubbock.com
Alliance Credit Union gifts Family Promise with a check
LUBBOCK, Texas- Alliance Credit Union Foundation is on a mission of helping others. Today they donated $3,337.06 to the Family Promise of Lubbock to provide shelter, support and growth opportunities to homeless families with children.
RELATED PEOPLE
everythinglubbock.com
Outdoorsman is a small, home-owned family business that has been serving Lubbock since 1977
LUBBOCK, Texas— Outdoorsman has a passion for helping people find what they are look for in outdoor apparel, clothing, comfortable footwear and more, all while bring style. They offer a feeling that you don’t get in the big box stores. Located at 6602 Slide Road, give them a call 806-794-6666 or visit their website at outdoorsmanlbk.com.
everythinglubbock.com
Record $85B Texas 10-year transportation plan announced; Lubbock District to receive $1.2B
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Governor Greg Abbott today [Tuesday] announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.
everythinglubbock.com
Smiles for Soldiers provides life changing procedures for Veterans
LUBBOCK, Texas- The Hill & Ioppolo Oral & Dental Implant Surgery of Lubbock is providing life changing dental procedures to lucky Veterans. The Smiles for Soldiers program will provide a Veteran in the Lubbock community with a new smiles and full-arch restoration treatment.
everythinglubbock.com
How much rain did Lubbock get this week? Here are the totals
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock and much of the South Plains received a large amount of much-needed rain between Saturday and Thursday, with most areas receiving at least one to two inches of rain. Lubbock got 2.68 inches of rain in that timeframe, according to the National Weather Service. Wolfforth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
everythinglubbock.com
Harmony Public School teachers in West Texas to receive bonuses, pay increases under TIA fund
HOUSTON (PRESS RELEASE) — Forty teachers in Harmony Public Schools‘ West Texas District will receive bonuses this year as part of the Texas Educations Agency’s Teacher Incentive Allotment, a special fund created to reward the state’s highest-performing teachers. The recognition means that $266,000 in teacher bonuses will be paid this week to teachers in the West Texas District.
everythinglubbock.com
‘Falling through the cracks:’ Lubbock mother seeks justice for daughter’s death
LUBBOCK, Texas — More than two years since 29-year-old Haley Steele was killed in an April 2020 car crash in Lubbock County, Haley’s mother is fighting to bring the intoxicated driver back to Lubbock to stand trial. Tanner Lermon, 21, was a top-ten most wanted fugitive in Texas...
everythinglubbock.com
Watch: Lubbock small business burglarized, hours after grand opening
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock small business was the victim of a burglary on Friday, August 25. On Monday, the owner released surveillance video to EverythingLubbock.com. Liza Gomez, announced on social media that her small business, Queens Cave, was the victim of a burglary hours after its grand opening. “Five...
everythinglubbock.com
Traffic changes planned in FM 2641 work zone in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Starting Thursday, Sept. 1, project contractor Webber LLC, will begin moving FM 2641 (Regis Street) traffic from its current configuration on the northern half of the road onto the newly constructed pavement on the southern half. The operation will take place weather permitting. Traffic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock top 10 fugitive arrested, transferred Monday to TDCJ
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas — A Texas fugitive from Lubbock was previously captured and then given Monday to the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) for a 15-year sentence, according to the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office. The sentence was for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Tech announces passing of school’s first “practice baby”
LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University announced the death of Barbara Munselle, the university’s first “practice baby” in a social media post on Wednesday. “Born in 1936, “Baby Barbara”, as she was known then, was the very first “practice baby” to live in the Texas Tech Home Management House, where female students learned how to run a household and even raise children,” the social media post said.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: August 30th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low of 66°. Winds NE 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Scattered storms. High of 82°. Winds E 12-18 MPH. Portions of the South Plains saw some showers and storms throughout...
everythinglubbock.com
Join CASA for inaugural golf tournament benefiting foster children
LUBBOCK, Texas- Grab a team and support the dream. The CASA Classic Golf Tournament is happening at the Texas Tech Rawls Golf Course on October 10th. You can hep support the dream of providing every child in foster care with a CASA volunteer to advocate for their best interest. To register visit the website.
Comments / 0