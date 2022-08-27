LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a press release from the Texas Tech University. Texas Tech University’s Red Raiders will play their first football game of the season on Saturday (Sept. 3) with kickoff at 7 p.m. Fans planning to attend the game should be aware of significant construction along 19th Street between University and Memphis Avenues. Due to lane closures, 19th Street will be down to one lane for west and east bound traffic. Fans should be prepared for delays and plan accordingly.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO