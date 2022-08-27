Read full article on original website
Picoso’s is the winner of the cocktail challenge at this year’s Cattle Baron’s Ball
LUBBOCK, Texas—The Cattle Baron’s Ball benefiting the American Cancer Society was held in July, celebrating 40 years. Picoso’s Mexican Kitchen was part of the cocktail challenge and was the winner with their “Peach-O Villa” cocktail. Find out more for next years Cattle Baron’s Ball by emailing Briana Vela at briana.vela@cancer.org. Visit the Lubbock Picoso’s to try this cocktail at 7611 Milwaukee Ave, 806-319-6740, picososmexicankitchen.com.
Grand Opening of Parry’s Pizzeria & taphouse Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— Beyond the impressive menu of pizza, wings and other New York- inspired eats, Perry’s Pizza has a craft beer menu with 72 drafts, including several handles from local breweries. For location hours visit the website.
Casey Carpet One sponsoring teachers of the month
LUBBOCK, Texas—If you know a special teacher in need of recognition nominate them for teacher of the month. They will be highlighted on the show and receive special treats from Teddy Jacks. Nominate a teacher by emailing trendsfriends@klbk13.tv.
Why cook on Labor Day weekend when Texas Roadhouse has fall off the bone ribs and more
LUBBOCK, Texas—Texas Roadhouse wants you to enjoy your Labor Day weekend by letting them take care of all the food. They have several options perfect to celebrate this weekend, including fall off the bone ribs. Texas Roadhouse is located at 4810 S. Loop 289, you can call 806-799-9900 or visit their website @ texasroadhouse.com.
Outdoorsman is a small, home-owned family business that has been serving Lubbock since 1977
LUBBOCK, Texas— Outdoorsman has a passion for helping people find what they are look for in outdoor apparel, clothing, comfortable footwear and more, all while bring style. They offer a feeling that you don’t get in the big box stores. Located at 6602 Slide Road, give them a call 806-794-6666 or visit their website at outdoorsmanlbk.com.
The Lubbock Association for Women in Communications empowers through professional development
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Professional Chapter of the Association for Women in Communications is a binding thread through the lives of more than 60 local communicators. The mission of the chapter is to provide professional development and networking for members and enhance the lives of local communications students through scholarships. To become a member, visit the website.
Join CASA for inaugural golf tournament benefiting foster children
LUBBOCK, Texas- Grab a team and support the dream. The CASA Classic Golf Tournament is happening at the Texas Tech Rawls Golf Course on October 10th. You can hep support the dream of providing every child in foster care with a CASA volunteer to advocate for their best interest. To register visit the website.
How much rain did Lubbock get this week? Here are the totals
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock and much of the South Plains received a large amount of much-needed rain between Saturday and Thursday, with most areas receiving at least one to two inches of rain. Lubbock got 2.68 inches of rain in that timeframe, according to the National Weather Service. Wolfforth...
Harmony Public School teachers in West Texas to receive bonuses, pay increases under TIA fund
HOUSTON (PRESS RELEASE) — Forty teachers in Harmony Public Schools‘ West Texas District will receive bonuses this year as part of the Texas Educations Agency’s Teacher Incentive Allotment, a special fund created to reward the state’s highest-performing teachers. The recognition means that $266,000 in teacher bonuses will be paid this week to teachers in the West Texas District.
19th Street construction; lane closures for 1st football game of season
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a press release from the Texas Tech University. Texas Tech University’s Red Raiders will play their first football game of the season on Saturday (Sept. 3) with kickoff at 7 p.m. Fans planning to attend the game should be aware of significant construction along 19th Street between University and Memphis Avenues. Due to lane closures, 19th Street will be down to one lane for west and east bound traffic. Fans should be prepared for delays and plan accordingly.
Texas Tech announces passing of school’s first “practice baby”
LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University announced the death of Barbara Munselle, the university’s first “practice baby” in a social media post on Wednesday. “Born in 1936, “Baby Barbara”, as she was known then, was the very first “practice baby” to live in the Texas Tech Home Management House, where female students learned how to run a household and even raise children,” the social media post said.
Smiles for Soldiers provides life changing procedures for Veterans
LUBBOCK, Texas- The Hill & Ioppolo Oral & Dental Implant Surgery of Lubbock is providing life changing dental procedures to lucky Veterans. The Smiles for Soldiers program will provide a Veteran in the Lubbock community with a new smiles and full-arch restoration treatment.
Alliance Credit Union gifts Family Promise with a check
LUBBOCK, Texas- Alliance Credit Union Foundation is on a mission of helping others. Today they donated $3,337.06 to the Family Promise of Lubbock to provide shelter, support and growth opportunities to homeless families with children.
Live Life Well Clinic offers an alternative approach to traditional medicine
LUBBOCK, Texas—Traditional medicine can fail to find the underlying cause of disease. Live Life Well Clinic wants to change your lifestyle to heal or reverse the disease. They offer a comprehensive approach because stress in the body can affect your life. They even offer yoga classes. Find out more by reaching out to Live Life Well Clinic, 8705 Milwaukee Ave, livelifewellclinic.com.
KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: September 1st, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: Showers and storms shift to the south, with skies clearing. Chance of rain: 20%. High of 82°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH. Tonight:. Mostly dry and cool. Low of 66°. Winds ENE 10-15 MPH.
KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update: August 30th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!. Today: Mostly cloudy, with scattered storms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. High of 80°. Winds ENE 12-18 MPH. Tonight:. A few lingering showers possible, otherwise cool and cloudy. Chance of rain: 30%. Low...
Watch: Lubbock small business burglarized, hours after grand opening
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock small business was the victim of a burglary on Friday, August 25. On Monday, the owner released surveillance video to EverythingLubbock.com. Liza Gomez, announced on social media that her small business, Queens Cave, was the victim of a burglary hours after its grand opening. “Five...
Crash with moderate injuries, 82nd and Quaker
LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash that resulted in one moderate injury and one minor injury, occurred around 10:08 a.m. Thursday on 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue, according to the Lubbock Police Department. This is developing. Check back for more updates.
Record $85B Texas 10-year transportation plan announced; Lubbock District to receive $1.2B
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Governor Greg Abbott today [Tuesday] announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.
Cotton Center, boil water notice
COTTON CENTER, Texas — Mike Grimsley, Operator of Water Supply in Cotton Center, issued a boil notice for the city due to electrical issues. It is expected to last around two to three days or until the city gets water tests back. The city will be notified as soon...
