Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Hamasa Shriners 6th Annual Peanut Boil this week
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Hamasa Shriners 6th Annual Peanut Boil happens Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 1-3. Peanuts will be for sale at the Shriners building at 5516 Dale Drive in Marion, starting at 7 a.m. each day. Peanuts may also be purchased at the Deals Discount Store parking lot...
WTOK-TV
ALDI open its doors to the public
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ALDI in Meridian had a soft opening Wednesday. Shoppers were flocking to the store, with a quarter in one hand and a bag in another. Management called the day a success. Tons of people checked out the new store which is Meridian Crossroads’ first grocery store.
WTOK-TV
Our last day of a rain free forecast
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday. I hope you all are able to get out and enjoy this absolutely beautiful day. We are expecting no rain at all in the forecast today. Outdoor activities have a green light for go. High temperatures are in the lower 90s. Rain moves in...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association: Pack the Trucks for Jackson
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Sheriff’s Association is asking all departments to collect bottled water for the city of Jackson. Kemper County Sheriff James Moore Wednesday invited people to donate and bring bottled water to the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department until Sept. 8. The water will then...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOK-TV
Mrs. Virginia Diane Swanner
Funeral services for Mrs. Virginia Diane Swanner will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Corbin Kill officiating. Burial will follow at Rawson Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Mrs. Diane Swanner,...
WTOK-TV
Newton approves city having ‘resort status’
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Voters in the city of Newton Tuesday overwhelmingly passed a measure that affects alcohol sales there. The unofficial vote was 176 in favor and 38 against Newton having “resort status”. That means restaurants and hotels will be able to to serve mixed drinks and higher alcohol content beverages ‘by the glass’.
WTOK-TV
Volunteer firefighters respond to house fire in Clarkdale
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Multiple volunteer fire departments responded to a fire Tuesday afternoon in the Clarkdale community. Flames were reported coming from the roof of a house in the 5200 block of Stonebriar Drive. No one was home at the time. It appeared the fire may have started...
WTOK-TV
Alcohol vote set for Tuesday in Newton
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Citizens of the city of Newton will vote Tuesday on a measure that will determine if the sale of alcohol by the glass will be allowed at restaurants and hotels.. Voting will be done at the historic Newton Depot. The co-owner of Zack Garvin’s Steakhouse said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOK-TV
Mr. Ralph Morris Stewart, Jr.
Funeral services for Mr. Ralph Morris Stewart, Jr. will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Joey Shelton officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
WTOK-TV
Churches ask city of Meridian to install more security cameras
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Crime in the city of Meridian has some churches on edge about their security. Members of three churches asked the city council during a work session Tuesday to increase security cameras in high-crime areas. Mayor Jimmie Smith said he is working on this concern to crack...
WTOK-TV
Martha Sue Sharp
Martha Sue Sharp, age 86, of Laurel, Mississippi passed away August 27, 2022. Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North has been entrusted with her care. Martha Sue Burney was born September 1935 in Florence, Alabama. As a young adult, Sue relocated to New Orleans, Louisiana where she married and started a beautiful family. She was married to her husband, Edward Levell Sharp, for 66 years. Levell proceeded her in death in January of this year. Sue was a Christian who enjoyed spending time in devotion and bible study. She also enjoyed traveling, spending time with her growing family, and hosting holiday celebrations.
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 08_29_22
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Andre Strong, Jr. Strong is a 30-year-old black male who stands approximately 5′ 5″ in height, weighing 140 pounds. He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOK-TV
A pool day you say? Sounds like a great idea
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Hump Day Wednesday! This morning we have a Dense Fog Advisory in place for the Sumter county. This advisory will be in place until 9AM. Be sure to proceed with caution and give yourself a few extra minutes when heading out the door. Despite dealing...
WTOK-TV
Demopolis Police ask for help locating missing man
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - The Demopolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man, 48-year-old Thomas Taylor. He was last seen Aug. 28, 2022, walking near Strawberry and Pettus Street. At the time, Taylor was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 31, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 31, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 10:47 AM on August 30,...
WTOK-TV
Choctaw County Commission close to hiring architect for new jail
CHOCTAW COUNTY, ALA. (WTOK) - It has been nearly two weeks since a judge ruled that a jail must be built in Choctaw County, Ala. The Commission met Tuesday morning on other issues, but is currently reviewing resumes from four architecture firms. The firms that have submitted resumes include CMH, JMR, Goodwyn Mills Cawood and PH&J.
WTOK-TV
The next couple of nights will be a tad cooler than what we’ve had
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front crossed our area today. It won’t bring us cooler air because more low 90s are expected for Thursday, but it will bring us slightly drier air. So, instead of dew points in the low-mid 70s, they will fall into the mid 60s. This means it’ll be a tad less humid, but it also means that our overnight lows could get lower as well.
WTOK-TV
Paul L. Gay, Jr.
Funeral services for Paul L. Gay, Jr., 94, of Butler will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the First United Methodist Church of Butler with Rev. Dric Williford officiating. Burial will follow in the Butler City Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.
WTOK-TV
Meridian Police make arrest in 2021 aggravated assault
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said investigators have made an arrest in an 18-month-old aggravated assault case. MPD said Wednesday Daniel T. Brown faces the charge for a shooting that happened Jan. 16, 2021, at Pilot Truck Stop. Brown’s bond was set at $100,000. Want more...
WTOK-TV
Less rain, more sunshine, and less humid in the days ahead
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Today’s storms were out ahead of an approaching cold front, but the front will actually cross our area by Wednesday afternoon. As it’s moving by, areas south of I-20 could get isolated showers (Clarke and Choctaw counties)...but the higher rain chances will mainly stay near the coast. So, plan for a drier Wednesday with lots of sunshine to enjoy. Thursday will be an even sunnier day!
Comments / 0