Motorcyclist killed in Felton crash
FENTON, DE – Police are investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Fenton that took place...
Cape Gazette
Bicyclist struck in Long Neck hit-and-run
A bicyclist, 28, was injured Aug. 31 following a hit-and-run crash on Route 24 in Long Neck. The man was turning right onto westbound Route 24 from the Wawa parking lot about 8 a.m. when was he was struck by an SUV traveling westbound, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
Eastern Shore motorcyclist killed in Delaware
An Eastern Shore man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Delaware Monday evening, said Delaware State Police.
WBOC
Bicyclist Injured in Millsboro Hit-and-run
MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist seriously injured late Monday night in Millsboro. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, a bicyclist was traveling westbound on John J. Williams Highway, just west of Legion Road at around 9 p.m., when they were struck by an unknown car and seriously injured.
firststateupdate.com
Rider Succumbs To Injuries Suffered In Monday Crash
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Felton area on Monday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 29, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., a blue 2008 Suzuki sport-style motorcycle was traveling westbound on Burnite Mill...
WDEL 1150AM
Pedestrian killed crossing Route 299 in Middletown
A 42-year-old woman is dead after police said she was hit by a car on Route 299 in Middletown Monday morning. New Castle County Police said the unidentified woman was crossing Middletown-Odessa Road near Gloucester Blvd. at around 6:15 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022 when she was struck by a Kia Sorento driven by another 42-year-old woman.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Felton area on Monday evening. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., a blue 2008 Suzuki sport-style motorcycle was traveling westbound on Burnite Mill Road approaching the intersection with Berrytown Road. The operator of the motorcycle crossed the double-yellow line on Burnite Mill Road to pass another vehicle that was traveling westbound in front of him. After passing this vehicle, the motorcyclist moved back into the westbound lane of travel. However, in doing so the operator lost control of the motorcycle and exited the northern edge of the roadway. The motorcycle then struck several trees, which led to the operator sustaining critical injuries.
WMDT.com
Victim of fatal crash in Seaford identified
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim in Saturday’s fatal crash in Seaford. Police say the victim was 29-year-old Tyquesia Jackson of Seaford. The identity of the other driver involved in the crash has not yet been released. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information...
WBOC
Officers Cleared in Deadly Somerset County Police-involved Shooting
WESTOVER, Md. - The officers involved in a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred in April in Somerset County have been cleared following an investigation by the Maryland Attorney General's Office. The attorney general's office on Wednesday announced the findings of its investigation into the April 25 shooting. According to the...
Woman Killed in Jeep Crash in Seaford
SEAFORD, DE – A woman was killed early Saturday morning in an attempt to swerve...
firststateupdate.com
Woman Struck And Killed In Middletown Early Monday
New Castle County Police are investigating a fatal crash in Middletown. Officials said at 6:15 this morning, police officers were dispatched to assist officers from the Middletown Police Department with a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Middletown Odessa Road (Route 299) east of Gloucester Blvd. Upon arrival, officers discovered...
WBOC
Man Dies After Car Crashes into Pole in Dover
DOVER, Del. - An 83-year-old man died after his sports car crashed into a utility pole and overturned in Dover on Friday night, according to police. Dover police said that just before 7 p.m., a Pontiac Solstice was traveling eastbound on Persimmon Tree Lane and approaching Persimmon Circle. Police said that for unknown reasons, the car failed to negotiate a curve and left the right edge of the roadway, entering the grass on the roadside. The car then continued eastbound along the grass and struck a utility pole at the intersection of Persimmon Tree Lane and Persimmon Circle. After striking the utility pole, the vehicle overturned onto its roof and came to a rest.
Lancaster County woman struck and killed in Ocean City
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was struck and killed in the area of 59th Street in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Sophia Batisti, 21, from Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian crossing signal, police said. A...
WMDT.com
11th arrest made in July 4th homicide in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested an 11th person in connection with the July 4th fatal shooting in Dorchester County. We’re told 18-year-old Zakai Curtis was arrested in Easton and charged with attempted first and second degree murder, two counts of second degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime, and other criminal charges. Curtis was extradited from Gloucester, Massachusetts and is currently being held without bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
The Dispatch
Police: Fatal Hit-And-Run Investigation Remains ‘Active’; Parents: ‘Full Trust And Confidence In Law Enforcement’
BERLIN – Seven weeks after a local teen died in a hit-and-run collision, authorities are continuing their investigation and seeking the public’s help with any information. Charges have not yet been filed in the death of Ocean Pines resident Gavin Knupp, 14, who was a pedestrian returning to a vehicle driven by his sister on Grays Corner Road July 11 when he was struck by a black 2011 Mercedes traveling east bound. He would die soon after the 10:45 p.m. collision at Atlantic General Hospital. Though the driver of the Mercedes has reportedly been identified as a suspect of interest, there has been no official information presented confirming police know the motorist’s whereabouts. Six days after the collision, the Mercedes involved in the fatal hit-and-run was seized from a home in Ocean Reef in West Ocean City for processing.
WMDT.com
Drug investigation leads to two arrests in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Del. – Delaware State Police have charged two people following a drug investigation Tuesday afternoon. At around 1 p.m., troopers responded to a residence in the 22000 block of Pine Haven Road in an attempt to locate 25-year-old Chanel Fosque, who had several active warrants for her arrest. On arrival, troopers located Fosque and her two minor children inside the residence.
fox29.com
Community rallies behind husband, father badly hurt in wave accident at Delaware beach
Barry Fragale, a husband and father of two, said he was on a boogie board in the water off Bethany Beach when a wave came crashing down on top of him. Barry was airlifted to Christiana Hospital where he underwent two surgeries and remains hospitalized over two weeks later.
WMDT.com
Del. State Fire Marshall investigating fire at Thompson Island Brewing Company
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A fire that broke out at Thompson Island Brewing Company is being investigated by the Delaware State Fire Marshall. Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company and Lewes Fire Department responded to the scene on Coastal Highway around 11:40 a.m. on August 28th. When units arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from an exhaust hood on the roof.
WGMD Radio
Ocean View Woman Arrested Following Drug Investigation
An Ocean View woman is facing drug related charges following a recent investigation into drug sales that police said began several months ago. Ocean View Police said Tuesday that a search was executed recently at a home on West Avenue that resulted in seizure of more than 1,000 baggies of heroin, 368 suspected fentanyl pills and more than 45-thousand dollars in cash.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Woman Killed In Tragic Accident On Wednesday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on August 24, 2022, in the Hartly area as Catherine Samardza, 67, of Hartly, DE. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area on Wednesday...
