Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Razee pacing Shenandoah boys XC
(Shenandoah) -- They're still a work in progress, but Shenandoah boys cross country coach Andy Campbell likes what he saw from his team in the first two meets. The Mustangs finished fifth at their home meet last Tuesday and claimed ninth in Glenwood on Saturday. "We're trying to find ourselves,"...
kmaland.com
Creston dominant in home opener, look to stay perfect against Winterset
(Creston) -- Typically, it takes a few weeks for teams to get in a rhythm, but the Creston Panthers dealt a dominant defensive performance in their opening matchup. But, now the Panthers turn their attention to Winterset (0-2), who have had Creston's number since 2016, winning the past five meetings between the two squads, including a 28-7 victory last year.
kmaland.com
Lewis Central readies for Carlisle ground attack
(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central football team has passed two tough tests to start the 2022 season. The Class 4A defending state champions overcame an 11-point deficit with three minutes left to take down Harlan 30-27 last week, just seven days after beating Underwood 35-20 to open the year. Titan Head Coach Justin Kammrad says he was proud of the way his team fought back last week when facing adversity.
kmaland.com
East Union looks for another strong performance in home opener
(Afton) -- East Union opened some eyes across the area with a dominant 35-0 win over Murray this past Friday evening. The dominance also doubled up as the first win of the Todd Verwers era. “It was a pretty good team win,” Coach Verwers told KMA Sports. “We did a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
KMAland Volleyball (8/30): Shenandoah grabs Hawkeye Ten sweep
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah swept Glenwood, Lourdes Central Catholic won in five over Fremont-Mills, Sidney and East Mills also nabbed wins, Logan-Magnolia took a five-set win and much more from KMAland volleyball on Tuesday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Shenandoah 25-25-25 Glenwood 19-16-21 Kate Lantz had seven kills and two blocks, and Ashlynn...
kmaland.com
AHSTW dominates season opener, shifts focus to week two battle with Earlham
(Avoca) -- Following a dominant victory in week one, the AHSTW Vikings (1-0) are shifting their focus to another non-district tussle with Earlham (0-1) in week two. AHSTW took down IKM-Manning (0-1) 32-0 in Friday’s season opener. “I was really pleased with how we attacked the game in all...
kmaland.com
New SHS principal sets expectations for students
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School's new principal is on the job--and making his presence felt in the school and community. Back in February, the Shenandoah School Board selected Andrew Christensen to succeed Gayle Allensworth at the school's helm. A Neola native, Christensen graduated from Tri-Center High School in 2002. He then attended Iowa Central Community College, then graduated with a bachelor's degree in physical education with an emphasis on coaching from Dana College in 2007. Christensen comes to Shenandoah from Fort Calhoun Junior-Senior High School, where he spent seven years as a head football coach, strength and conditioning coordinator and PE instructor, then the last two as athletic director and assistant principal. Christensen and wife Julie have three children.
kmaland.com
Northwest's Howard named to D2Football.com Elite 100
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State defensive lineman Zach Howard has been named to the D2Football.com’s Elite 100 Watch List. Howard was named to the All-MIAA First Team last year after posting 13.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. View the full release from Northwest Missouri State here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmaland.com
Energy, successful serving send Southwest Valley to win over Creston
(Corning) -- Southwest Valley used strong finishes to sets, a high-energy approach and some nifty trips to the service line for a four-set win over Creston Monday night. The Timberwolves left their home gym with a 25-16, 20-25, 25-11, 25-15 non-conference victory. "I really liked the girls starting with enthusiasm,"...
kmaland.com
Steven Putnam, 66, of Essex, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Steven passed away Wednesday morning, August 31, 2022, at the Shenandoah Medical Center in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
kmaland.com
Blue Strings band to perform in Shenandoah ahead of Iowa Rock 'N' Roll HOF induction
(Shenandoah) -- A group of local music legends is getting inducted into the Iowa Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame this Labor Day weekend, and to celebrate, they’re returning to the stage in Shenandoah. The Blue Strings will make their way back to Iowa for a one-time-only...
kmaland.com
Longtime vet Connell calls it a career
(Shenandoah) -- This week marks the end of an illustrious career in veterinary medicine. For nearly a half-century, Dr. Gary Connell answered calls from local residents regarding livestock or pets. Those phone calls end on Wednesday--the final day of Connell's lifelong service to animal owners in Shenandoah and KMAland, in general. Born in 1947, Connell graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1965, then attended Iowa State University. He earned a bachelor's degree in distributive studies--with minors in math, chemistry, zoology and history--in 1970, and a doctorate in veterinary medicine in 1973. That same year, Connell returned to Shenandoah to work under the late Dr. Elvin Teachout. Connell tells KMA News earlier experiences as a high school student stoked his desire to become a vet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmaland.com
James "Jim" Dean Sifford, 71 of Elliott
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, September 4, 2022. 2:00 PM A time for sharing will be held at 2:00 PM. Memorials: In Lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established Jim's name. Funeral Home:. Rieken Duhn Funeral Home. Cemetery:. Notes:. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family...
kmaland.com
Carmen Lundberg, 92, of Essex, Iowa
Memorials: Suggested to the Bethesda Lutheran Cemetery Association. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Bethesda Lutheran Cemetery-Bethesda, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Charles Joseph "Charlie" Pappert Sr. 90, Clyde, MO
Name:Charles Joseph "Charlie" Pappert, Sr. Location:St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction, MO. Visitation Location:At the church. Visitation Start:Rosary at 5:30 PM, Visitation starts at 6:00 PM. Visitation End:8:00 PM. Memorials:St. Columba Catholic Church, 311 Roosevelt St, Conception Junction, MO 64434. Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO. Cemetery:St. Columba Cemetery, Conception,...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah Music Association plans 75th season
(Shenandoah) -- It's perhaps the longest-running concert series in KMAland. And, the Shenandoah Music Association has a full schedule planned for a milestone season. A full slate of performances is planned for the association's 75th season, beginning with a tribute to "Lennon and McCartney" September 19th at 7:30 p.m. at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium. Dean Adkins and Sue Hanna are SMA board members. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Monday morning, Adkins says musicians Jim Witter and Ian Tanner offer a salute to some of the greatest duos in music history--including John Lennon and Paul McCartney.
kmaland.com
Kansas City man hurt in Nodaway County wreck
(Conception Junction) -- One person was hospitalized following a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County early Tuesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred approximately one-and-a-half miles northwest of Conception Junction shortly after 6:40 p.m. Authorities say a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 43-year-old Robert McNutt of Kansas City, Missouri was southbound on Mint Road when it failed to negotiate a turn at the intersection with 300th Street. The vehicle exited the east side of the road, then traveled across 300th Street. The SUV then struck a ditch on the south side of the street before coming to rest in a corn field on its wheels facing southeast.
northwestmoinfo.com
Clearfield Teen Escapes Injury in Rollover Accident
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA – A Clearfield teen escaped injury in an accident last Friday morning. According to the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Department 15-year old Andrea Owens was traveling East on the J23 Detour around 7:15 a.m. when she swerved to avoid an animal in the roadway. Owens lost control of her vehicle and rolled an estimated three times.
nwestiowa.com
Fascinated by the fair
SPENCER—Jeremy Parsons was 17 years old when he spent his first summer working at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, one of the largest and most highly attended fairs in the nation. Since then, not a summer has gone by that the 45-year-old, who is chief executive officer and manager of the Clay County Fair in Spencer, hasn’t spent working in the fair world.
kmaland.com
Page County park disturbance leads to arrest
(Clarinda) -- A Missouri man faces charges following an incident in Page County Monday morning. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 37-year-old David Duane James of Albany was arrested for disorderly conduct. The arrest took place after sheriff's deputies and Clarinda Police officers were dispatched to Nodaway Valley Park for an alleged disturbance.
Comments / 0