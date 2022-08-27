ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

KOCO

Search warrant details what investigators found in home of man accused of killing deputy

OKLAHOMA CITY — We’re getting a better idea of what was inside the home of a man who has been charged with killing an Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy. A search warrant for Benjamin Plank’s house lists the evidence investigators found at his home the day he allegedly shot two deputies, killing one. Police earlier said they think it was a planned attack, and the search warrant gives an idea of what led them to that conclusion.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Suspect arrested after 10-hour standoff at Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement took a man into custody after a 10-hour standoff Wednesday at an Oklahoma City home. Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office officials said they arrested a suspect who barricaded himself inside a home near Southwest 16th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The incident started after deputies tried to serve a warrant for drug trafficking.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Suspect accused of killing Oklahoma County deputy formally charged

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The suspect accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy has been formally charged. On Wednesday, Benjamin Plank was formally charged. The suspect was accused of shooting and killing a deputy in Oklahoma County. Initially, the suspect was arrested on several charges, including shooting with intent...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Oklahoma County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KOCO

Armed suspect surrenders after barricading himself inside Stillwater home

STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a Stillwater home with a gun Wednesday. The standoff situation started around 6 p.m. Wednesday after police arrived for a welfare check at a home near Sixth Avenue and Brush Creek Road. Shortly after arriving, police learned the suspect had an active felony warrant.
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma County officials on scene of barricaded suspect

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a barricaded suspect near South Pennsylvania Avenue and 16th Street. Authorities told KOCO 5 that deputies arrived at the home to serve a warrant. When they pulled up, the suspect immediately fled in a vehicle, circled the area before he came back and entered the RV, officials said.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KRMG

OSBI identifies remains found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird in 2008

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has identified the woman found partially buried in 2008 near Lake Thunderbird as Angela Mason. “It is a great day when we can give a victim their name back,” said Aungela Spurlock, OSBI Director. “Utilizing Forensic Genetic Genealogy is an investment and is unfortunately not possible to use on every cold case. But for Angela, the investment paid off. Now our team will continue to work to get Angela the justice she deserves.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

2 people arrested in connection to weekend murder in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two people have been arrested in connection to a weekend murder in Oklahoma City. The murder occurred Saturday morning when police said a body was found at a homeless camp alongside Kilpatrick Turnpike near Western. Officers arrested a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman on complaints...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma County Deputies Warn Drivers: Watch Your Speed

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office issued a warning for drivers to keep an eye on their speedometers. The sheriff's office said they did the math on how speeding isn't worth the risk. "The New York City Department of Transportation has stated that a pedestrian struck by a driver at 25...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Bethany police make second arrest after local university lockdown

BETHANY, Okla. — The Bethany police have made a second arrest after a local university was put on lockdown. On Monday, Bethany police arrested a man with felony warrants after they said he hid inside a dorm room on the campus of Southwestern Christian University. That dorm room belonged...
BETHANY, OK

