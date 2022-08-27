Read full article on original website
Benjamin Plank charged with first-degree murder for allegedly fatally shooting Oklahoma County sergeant
Felony charges were officially filed Wednesday against the man accused of ambushing two Oklahoma County deputies and killing one of them.
KOCO
Search warrant details what investigators found in home of man accused of killing deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY — We’re getting a better idea of what was inside the home of a man who has been charged with killing an Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy. A search warrant for Benjamin Plank’s house lists the evidence investigators found at his home the day he allegedly shot two deputies, killing one. Police earlier said they think it was a planned attack, and the search warrant gives an idea of what led them to that conclusion.
KOCO
Suspect arrested after 10-hour standoff at Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement took a man into custody after a 10-hour standoff Wednesday at an Oklahoma City home. Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office officials said they arrested a suspect who barricaded himself inside a home near Southwest 16th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The incident started after deputies tried to serve a warrant for drug trafficking.
KOCO
Suspect accused of killing Oklahoma County deputy formally charged
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The suspect accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy has been formally charged. On Wednesday, Benjamin Plank was formally charged. The suspect was accused of shooting and killing a deputy in Oklahoma County. Initially, the suspect was arrested on several charges, including shooting with intent...
Barricaded suspect in Oklahoma City taken into police custody after 11 hours
A high-speed chase came to an end in southwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies, Federal Agents Find ‘Pipe Bomb’ In Payne County Home After Anonymous Tip
An anonymous tip to the Perkins Police Department led local authorities and federal agents to a home where they found explosive materials and make-shift devices resembling a pipe bomb and grenade. On Tuesday, Payne County prosecutors charged Cade Wells, 19, with manufacturing an explosive, which carries a sentence up to...
KOCO
Armed suspect surrenders after barricading himself inside Stillwater home
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a Stillwater home with a gun Wednesday. The standoff situation started around 6 p.m. Wednesday after police arrived for a welfare check at a home near Sixth Avenue and Brush Creek Road. Shortly after arriving, police learned the suspect had an active felony warrant.
KOCO
Oklahoma County officials on scene of barricaded suspect
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a barricaded suspect near South Pennsylvania Avenue and 16th Street. Authorities told KOCO 5 that deputies arrived at the home to serve a warrant. When they pulled up, the suspect immediately fled in a vehicle, circled the area before he came back and entered the RV, officials said.
KOCO
2 suspects expected in court after being accused of leaving body in Norman basement
NORMAN, Okla. — Two suspects are expected in court after they were accused of murdering a woman and leaving her body in a Norman basement. The woman’s body was found after being stored there for years. Two of the three suspects are scheduled in court on Tuesday. Desiree...
OSBI identifies remains found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird in 2008
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has identified the woman found partially buried in 2008 near Lake Thunderbird as Angela Mason. “It is a great day when we can give a victim their name back,” said Aungela Spurlock, OSBI Director. “Utilizing Forensic Genetic Genealogy is an investment and is unfortunately not possible to use on every cold case. But for Angela, the investment paid off. Now our team will continue to work to get Angela the justice she deserves.”
Cleveland County Law Enforcement Searching For Missing Man
A search team assembled in Cleveland County Wednesday morning in hopes of locating a missing man. According to investigators Jeremy Reagan’s wife last saw him August 9 at their Forrest Park home. Reagan's pickup was located at the Lexington Wildlife Preserve in Cleveland County where searches have been combing...
Family of fallen Edmond motorcycle officer sues suspect’s employer for damages
According to the documents, the family and their attorneys allege Coontz Roofing, Inc. should have never let the suspect behind the wheel of one of their commercial vehicles.
Oklahoma City police searching for shooting witnesses
Authorities in Oklahoma City say they are investigating a shooting that occurred in Bricktown late last month.
KOCO
2 people arrested in connection to weekend murder in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two people have been arrested in connection to a weekend murder in Oklahoma City. The murder occurred Saturday morning when police said a body was found at a homeless camp alongside Kilpatrick Turnpike near Western. Officers arrested a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman on complaints...
‘We had no indication someone intentionally set the fire,’ fire marshals inch closer to cause of facility fire
State Fire Marshals said they believe someone had something to do with the cause of the Chickasha Facility Fire.
News On 6
Oklahoma County Deputies Warn Drivers: Watch Your Speed
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office issued a warning for drivers to keep an eye on their speedometers. The sheriff's office said they did the math on how speeding isn't worth the risk. "The New York City Department of Transportation has stated that a pedestrian struck by a driver at 25...
KOCO
Person in custody after incident involving stolen car, gun in Mustang
MUSTANG, Okla. — One person is in custody after an incident involving a stolen car and a stolen gun in Mustang. Mustang Police took a person into custody after a pursuit. Sky 5 flew over that scene just before 6 a.m. near Southwest 119th and Highway 4. Officers told...
Same driver ticketed 2 days in a row for excessive speeding in OKC
Police in Oklahoma City are warning drivers to keep a close eye on their speedometer.
KOCO
Bethany police make second arrest after local university lockdown
BETHANY, Okla. — The Bethany police have made a second arrest after a local university was put on lockdown. On Monday, Bethany police arrested a man with felony warrants after they said he hid inside a dorm room on the campus of Southwestern Christian University. That dorm room belonged...
Oklahoma inmate escapes from Community Correctional Facility, found hiding in field nearby
An inmate got away from a Community Correctional Facility in Oklahoma City and was quickly found hiding in a field nearby.
