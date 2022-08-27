ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Out of Left Field: Goodbye, Big Country

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
 4 days ago
Goodbye, Abilene.

It has been fun, but this chapter of my life is coming to an end.

I recently accepted a position at The Gazette in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where summers will be more enjoyable but winters will be harsher.

As I leave, all I can say is thank you.

I began my role at the Reporter-News in September 2021, three weeks into football season. It didn’t take long to see the passion this region has for its sports teams.

As an Austin native, I had experienced plenty of high school and college athletics, but I never had spent extended time in the Big Country. And after a year here, I can wholeheartedly say the area is one of the most dedicated I have seen in regards to its sports teams.

The joke is that if you can’t find a town in the Big Country on a Friday evening, just look for the stadium lights.

And, for a lot of them, that’s true. In some of the more rural areas here where cell service isn’t a given, I found that tip to be genuinely helpful.

But what someone driving past the stadium on the highway (or county road) wouldn’t be able to observe is the passion the communities have for their teams. On any given Friday, those bleachers are filled to the brim with the team’s fans, young and old.

The first game I covered was Hawley at Merkel on Sept. 10. Though the game wasn’t particularly close (Hawley won 41-7), both fan bases were into the contest for its entirety.

That was the case at every game I covered during the fall, close or lopsided.

And, while football gets most of the spotlight, most of the communities are just as passionate about their other sports. The best example of this I witnessed was the Region I-2A softball final between Hamlin and Stamford, played at ACU’s Poly Wells Field.

There wasn’t an empty seat, empty two feet of standing room or empty parking space in a half-mile radius of the diamond 30 minutes before first pitch. Stamford won that game 10-2 and advanced to the state tournament, but arguably more important than the result, it was a win for Jones County and the entire Big Country to see so many passionate fans on both sides hollering and cheering on their community for all seven innings.

I’m going to miss that. It’s hard to imagine anywhere could match that kind of passion.

That said, I’m very excited for what lies ahead: Colorado Springs is one of my favorite cities in the United States.

Like many Texans, Colorado was a regular vacation spot for my family growing up, and we often made stops in “The Springs.” From the Garden of the Gods to the Olympic Training Center and Pikes Peak, the Fields made it a priority to visit some of the city’s hotspots and be the tourists every native Coloradan probably hates.

I will have the opportunity to cover Air Force and Colorado College athletics, high school sports and more. I will also get to cover Denver’s pro teams (Broncos, Nuggets, Rockies, Avalanche) on a “pinch-hit” basis.

While this page is turning, my chapter at the Reporter-News has been an unforgettable one. I am thankful for the friends made, hours worked and all the people I’ve crossed paths with while living and working in the Big Country.

You have given me a reason to come back and visit. It may not have the Rocky Mountain backdrop, but the Big Country is a place that I will always hold close to my heart, thanks to its great passion and sense of community.

Until I see you again ...

