US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
CNBC
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
What caused the recent clashes in Baghdad?
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s long-running power struggle between rival Shiite camps devolved into bloody street violence this week – the culmination of months of simmering tensions and a political vacuum. For 24 hours, loyalists of powerful cleric Muqtada al-Sadr transformed the country’s government Green Zone into a...
Clashes leave at least 15 dead after influential Iraqi Shiite cleric announces plan to resign from politics
BAGHDAD (AP) — An influential Shiite cleric announced Monday that he would resign from Iraqi politics, prompting hundreds of his angry followers to storm the government palace and sparking clashes with security forces. At least 15 protesters were killed. Protesters loyal to cleric Muqtada al-Sadr pulled down the cement...
Ukraine claims new counter-attacks on Russian-held territory
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A surge in fighting on the southern front line and a Ukrainian claim of new attacks on Russian positions fed speculation Tuesday that a long-expected counteroffensive has started to try to turn the tide of the war. But Ukrainian officials warned against excessive optimism in...
Tensions remain high as Baghdad recovers from bloody political clashes
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi paramilitary forces killed in heavy clashes with the supporters of a powerful Shiite cleric were laid to rest on Wednesday as Iraq’s parliament speaker announced three days of mourning. Normal life crept back in Baghdad after a bloody 24 hours when the supporters of...
U.N. reports possible crimes against humanity in China’s Xinjiang region
GENEVA (AP) — China’s discriminatory detention of Uighurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity, the U.N. human rights office said in a long-awaited report released Wednesday. The report calls for an urgent international response over allegations of...
Russia blocks final document approval at UN nuclear treaty conference
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia late Friday blocked agreement on the final document of a four-week review of the U.N. treaty considered the cornerstone of nuclear disarmament which criticized its military takeover of Europe’s largest nuclear plant soon after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, an act that has raised fears of a nuclear disaster.
1st ship carrying grain from Ukraine reaches Djibouti
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The first ship carrying grain from Ukraine for people in the hungriest parts of the world has docked at the Horn of Africa port of Djibouti as areas of East Africa are badly affected by deadly drought and conflict. Food security experts call it a...
Lawyer criticises UN report’s failure to call Uyghur oppression ‘genocide’
The UN’s failure to mention the word genocide in its report alleging serious human rights violations by China against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province is an “astonishing” lapse, according to a leading British human rights lawyer. The 45-page report from the outgoing UN human rights commissioner, Michelle...
It’s the worst possible time to revive the Iran nuclear deal
The Biden administration’s push to reach a new nuclear agreement with Iran is completely out of step with not only our own interests in the Middle East but also regional developments that are bypassing Washington. The White House risks eroding our already tenuous position in the region and undermining our credibility with regional allies.
What caused Pakistan’s deadly floods? From melting glaciers to ‘monster’ monsoon
Hotter air, an unusually heavy monsoon, melting glaciers and a poverty-stricken population living with infrastructure incapable of protecting it – the recent devastating floods in Pakistan were due to a number of factors. But the most important cause is, undeniably, the climate crisis.South Asia has always been a victim of a hostile climate, but this year is turning out to be one of the worst for the region.First, India and Pakistan were hit by the worst heatwave on record – made 30 times more likely due to the climate crisis – and now, multiple cycles of heavy downpours since June...
Iraqis leave streets after clashes following cleric’s plea to retreat
BAGHDAD (AP) — Armed supporters of a powerful Iraqi cleric who clashed with security forces in the capital began to withdraw from the streets Tuesday, restoring a measure of calm after a serious escalation of the nation’s political crisis. Following two days of deadly unrest that sparked fears...
G20 environment officials meet in Bali to spur global climate change action
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Environment officials from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations met Wednesday on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali for talks on climate action and the global impact of the war in Ukraine, with Indonesia’s environment minister saying the world is already facing a climate crisis.
Over a 1,000 dead in Pakistan flooding, monsoon season ‘climate catastrophe’
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Deaths from widespread flooding in Pakistan topped 1,000 since mid-June, officials said Sunday, as the country’s climate minister called the deadly monsoon season “a serious climate catastrophe.”. Flash flooding from the heavy rains has washed away villages and crops as soldiers and rescue workers...
Fears of a radiation leak mount near Ukrainian nuclear plant
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities began distributing iodine tablets to residents near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Friday in case of a radiation leak, amid mounting fears that the fighting around the complex could trigger a catastrophe. The move came a day after the plant was temporarily knocked...
How to help Pakistan’s flood victims
Flooding caused by torrential monsoon rains have claimed more than 1,100 lives in Pakistan since June, while millions have been left stranded and desperate for immediate aid. Pakistan has received nearly three times the national 30-year average this season. A third of the nation’s land is under water, and more than 33 million Pakistanis, nearly 14 percent of the population, have been affected by the ongoing deluge, according to the United Nations and the National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan.
Deaths from floods in Pakistan near 1,000 amid torrential monsoon rains
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of Pakistan have killed nearly 1,000 people and injured and displaced thousands more since mid-June, officials said Saturday. The new death toll came a day after Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif asked for international help in battling deadly...
Russia, Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks
SLOVIANSK, Ukraine — Russia and Ukraine traded claims of rocket and artillery strikes at or near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on Sunday, intensifying fears that the fighting could damage the facility and cause a massive radiation leak. Russian forces took control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant...
U.N. inspection team arrives at threatened Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A U.N. inspection team arrived at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Thursday on a mission to safeguard it from catastrophe, reaching the site amid fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces that prompted the shutdown of one reactor and underscored the urgency and danger of the task.
