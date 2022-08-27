ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

PBS NewsHour

What caused the recent clashes in Baghdad?

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s long-running power struggle between rival Shiite camps devolved into bloody street violence this week – the culmination of months of simmering tensions and a political vacuum. For 24 hours, loyalists of powerful cleric Muqtada al-Sadr transformed the country’s government Green Zone into a...
PBS NewsHour

Ukraine claims new counter-attacks on Russian-held territory

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A surge in fighting on the southern front line and a Ukrainian claim of new attacks on Russian positions fed speculation Tuesday that a long-expected counteroffensive has started to try to turn the tide of the war. But Ukrainian officials warned against excessive optimism in...
PBS NewsHour

Russia blocks final document approval at UN nuclear treaty conference

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia late Friday blocked agreement on the final document of a four-week review of the U.N. treaty considered the cornerstone of nuclear disarmament which criticized its military takeover of Europe’s largest nuclear plant soon after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, an act that has raised fears of a nuclear disaster.
PBS NewsHour

1st ship carrying grain from Ukraine reaches Djibouti

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The first ship carrying grain from Ukraine for people in the hungriest parts of the world has docked at the Horn of Africa port of Djibouti as areas of East Africa are badly affected by deadly drought and conflict. Food security experts call it a...
The Hill

It’s the worst possible time to revive the Iran nuclear deal

The Biden administration’s push to reach a new nuclear agreement with Iran is completely out of step with not only our own interests in the Middle East but also regional developments that are bypassing Washington. The White House risks eroding our already tenuous position in the region and undermining our credibility with regional allies.
The Independent

What caused Pakistan’s deadly floods? From melting glaciers to ‘monster’ monsoon

Hotter air, an unusually heavy monsoon, melting glaciers and a poverty-stricken population living with infrastructure incapable of protecting it – the recent devastating floods in Pakistan were due to a number of factors. But the most important cause is, undeniably, the climate crisis.South Asia has always been a victim of a hostile climate, but this year is turning out to be one of the worst for the region.First, India and Pakistan were hit by the worst heatwave on record – made 30 times more likely due to the climate crisis – and now, multiple cycles of heavy downpours since June...
PBS NewsHour

How to help Pakistan’s flood victims

Flooding caused by torrential monsoon rains have claimed more than 1,100 lives in Pakistan since June, while millions have been left stranded and desperate for immediate aid. Pakistan has received nearly three times the national 30-year average this season. A third of the nation’s land is under water, and more than 33 million Pakistanis, nearly 14 percent of the population, have been affected by the ongoing deluge, according to the United Nations and the National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan.
PBS NewsHour

Russia, Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks

SLOVIANSK, Ukraine — Russia and Ukraine traded claims of rocket and artillery strikes at or near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on Sunday, intensifying fears that the fighting could damage the facility and cause a massive radiation leak. Russian forces took control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant...
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

