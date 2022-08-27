ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Reflecting on a tragic night at Washington Co. Fair

By Rebecca Brown, Elena Ramirez
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03xNlR_0hY4bGQE00

These stories will continue to update as the community is working toward understanding and recovering from a traumatic event.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Friday night Fayetteville Police responded to a shooting that left one juvenile injured at the Washington County Fair.

Fairgoers, which included teenagers, couples and families with young ones, scrambled the grounds looking for an escape from the chaos.

Fayetteville police investigating shooting at Washington County Fairgrounds

Some viewers may find the video hard to watch as gunshots can be heard in the video below.

Alyssa Myers was there with her baby and sister-in-law.

She didn’t think twice once she heard the gunshots ring through the air. She grabbed her child and ran. Her sister-in-law fell as the crowds of people were also running away from the shots.

UPDATE: Bentonville police ID men involved in fatal shooting

Myers hid with her child. A man from Prairie Grove helped her find refuge with the fairground animals.

A woman who wishes to stay anonymous was watching the rodeo with her two children when they heard the shots fired.

She sought refuge in the bathroom with her two kids.

“Multiple people were in the bathroom besides me and my two children,” she said.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, Fayetteville Police are “diligently sifting through all the information and leads the community has provided,” according to Police Sgt. Tony Murphy.

One man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspects or persons of interest at this time.

Police are asking anyone who has information related to the Washington County Fair shooting to contact the non-emergency number at 479-587-3555.

The fair will continue tonight with free admission Saturday as a refund, according to a Facebook post.

The Washington County Fairgrounds has a policy that prohibits the carrying of firearms, according to the Washington County Fair.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Prairie Grove, AR
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Bentonville, AR
State
Washington State
Fayetteville, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, AR
County
Washington County, AR
5NEWS

Thunderstorm causing multiple downed powerlines in Springdale

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to Ozarks Electric Cooperative's power outage map, over 3,000 customers in Washington County are out of power due to harsh winds from a thunderstorm. As of 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, thousands of customers in the Tontitown and Johnson area are without...
SPRINGDALE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Wash. Co. Fair shooter arrested

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —- Fayetteville Police have arrested the suspected shooter of the Washington County Fair that left one boy injured. Endangering the welfare of a minor in the 2nd degree. Criminal mischief in the 2nd degree. According to a Facebook post from FPD, the case is still ongoing.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#County Fairs#Firearms#Rodeo#Violent Crime#Washington Co#Fairgoers#Fayetteville Police
KHBS

Drowning of Bentonville 11-year-old warns of water danger

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An apartment complex retention pond is where fire officials said an 11-year-old Bentonville boy was at Monday before heavy water sucked him into a storm drain. It is dry today but was the opposite Monday during the heavy storm. "This tragic situation is a reminder of...
BENTONVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
5NEWS

Fairgoers react to shooting that left one boy injured

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Friday’s “midnight madness” event at the Washington County fair turned into chaos quickly. “You don’t think it's going to happen to you and then it does, and now you’re stuck thinking will it happen again,” said Maddi McMillian.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Bentonville First Responders recount events that lead to the death of 11-year-old

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An 11-year-old boy died in Bentonville after being swept away in a drain system. Bentonville Fire's Kevin Boydston says he was on the scene Monday, Aug. 29, at a retention pond near the Walton Crossing Apartments. He explained that crews received a call about a child in the water at 5:36 p.m. He says that within five minutes, two crews were on the scene and that they had been notified on the way there that a 47-year-old woman had gone in after the boy. When first responders arrived, no one was to be seen out of the water, leaving them searching the pond and storm drain system for the victims.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy