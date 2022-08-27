Read full article on original website
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/31/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Wednesday
Four people were injured including two children in a two-vehicle crash in Dodge County’s Town of Beaver Dam Tuesday afternoon. It happened on County Highway A at the intersection of Ollinger Road. Sheriff’s officials say a 52-year-old man driving a Volkswagen north on County Highway A was stopped for traffic waiting to make a left hand turn onto Ollinger Road. A 48-year-old woman driving north on County Highway A failed to stop for the Volkswagen or go around it and struck it from behind. Both drivers suffered injuries and the woman was taken to the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam. Fourteen and 11-year-old children in the Toyota suffered serious injuries. They were both taken to the UW-Hospital in Madison. The crash happened shortly before 4:30 pm.
8/31/22 WCC Walkaway Captured
Oshkosh Police say a 43-year-old walk away from the Winnebago Correctional Center was taken into custody in Waushara County at 12:15 Tuesday afternoon. Michael Blake walked away from the minimum security prison Monday afternoon. Authorities believed he was traveling with 46-year-old Jamie Jo Misecivz who was also located in Waushara County before Blake. No details were given on Blake’s capture. Police had issued physical descriptions of both, photos and described the vehicle Blake was believed to be driving in the effort to locate him.
8/30/22 Walkaway From Winnebago Correctional Center
-30 Oshkosh Police and the state’s Corrections Department are looking for a 43-year-old inmate who walked away from Winnebago Correctional Center Monday. Michael Blake walked away from the minimum security facility between 12:15 and 2:15 in the afternoon. He is a white man, 5-foot-7 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, he is bald with hazel-colored eyes. He was wearing green pants and a beige t-shirt. Blake previously resided in the Appleton area. He is believed to be traveling in a 2005 Ford Explorer with 46-year-old Jamie Jo Misevicz. She is a white female, 5-foot-4 inches tall and weighs 139 pounds. She has a distinct tattoo on the right side of her neck. The SUV is bronze in color and the license plate number is AJF7851. Anyone who has seen them is asked to call 920-236-5700 or if you wish to remain anonymous the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.
8/31/22 Fatal Traffic Accident In Campbellsport
A 77-year-old Campbellsport man died from injuries suffered in a traffic crash in the Village of Campbellsport Tuesday afternoon. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s officials say the man was driving a pickup truck west on Main Street near Elm Street when he struck an unoccupied pickup truck that was legally parked. His truck overturned on the driver’s side and he was trapped underneath it. Campbellsport firefighters freed him and life-saving efforts began. He was taken to St. Agnes Hospital where he was pronounced dead. It is believed the man suffered a medical emergency which caused him to crash into the parked vehicle. The crash was reported to the County Communications Center at 3:46 pm.
