-30 Oshkosh Police and the state’s Corrections Department are looking for a 43-year-old inmate who walked away from Winnebago Correctional Center Monday. Michael Blake walked away from the minimum security facility between 12:15 and 2:15 in the afternoon. He is a white man, 5-foot-7 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, he is bald with hazel-colored eyes. He was wearing green pants and a beige t-shirt. Blake previously resided in the Appleton area. He is believed to be traveling in a 2005 Ford Explorer with 46-year-old Jamie Jo Misevicz. She is a white female, 5-foot-4 inches tall and weighs 139 pounds. She has a distinct tattoo on the right side of her neck. The SUV is bronze in color and the license plate number is AJF7851. Anyone who has seen them is asked to call 920-236-5700 or if you wish to remain anonymous the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.

WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO