pleasantviewrealty.com
N5054 Big Bend Lane Sheboygan Falls WI
Gorgeous Colonial home on .69 acre lot located on a quiet, dead end street in the City of Sheboygan Falls is a must see property! This home has it all! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, huge bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom or family room. Primary bedroom has private bath with a tub and separate shower plus a nice size walk-in closet. There are 3 gas fireplaces in the home which are located in the living room, primary bedroom and office. 2 staircases allow access to the 2nd level from both sides of the home. Formal dining room, additional dining area off the open kitchen area that leads out to a huge newly landscaped backyard. Main floor laundry room! Don’t miss out on this hard to find property!
wearegreenbay.com
‘We simply ask that you take your trash home with you’: Local golf course closes beach area
(WFRV) – One Manitowoc establishment says it has closed its tiki and beach area following multiple occurrences ranging from adult diapers to a car destroying a sign. Seven Lakes Golf and Dining posted on its Facebook page that the tiki bar and beach area are closed until 2023. Based on the post, the business dealt with incidents that involved diapers and a car destroying a rope sign.
wearegreenbay.com
Local Oshkosh animal shelter to close, organizers looking for families to adopt dogs
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- New Pawsibilities dog rescue is closing its doors after 10 years. Executive Director Jim Deering says, “We’ve struggled since COVID to just stay on top of things. I live an hour away now. I don’t feel it’s fair for the business that I can’t be here as often.”
whby.com
Dog left tied to little free library in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is looking for the person who left their dog tied up to a little free library this week. The male dog was found tied to the post outside the shelter around 12:30 this (Tuesday) afternoon. It had a wound on the side of...
Fox11online.com
Developers hope to bring new life to Appleton City Center Plaza with 'Fox Commons'
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A Wisconsin-based development team is showing off its plan for a redesigned City Center in Appleton. The space will focus on health and wellness and could include retailers and office space. A redesigned space could help redefine the City Center Plaza on College Avenue in downtown Appleton.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay’s Keggers goes up for sale
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 15 years of running operations at a popular area business, a Green Bay bar owner is getting ready to close his tab and say goodbye to the place that gave him so much. Earlier this week, Keggers owner, Will Liebergen, shared on Facebook...
wearegreenbay.com
Game Day catering & party packages from Parker John’s, plus a new location announcement
(WFRV) – With preseason underway, football is officially back and when you think of Game Day, think Parker John’s. Derek and Rebecca stopped by Local 5 Live with details on how they can add some smokin’ good BBQ to your next tailgate party. Order by September 4...
experiencewisconsinmag.com
Elkhart Lake to host first annual Elktoberfest
Elkhart Lake is well known as a summer vacation destination with its beautiful lakeside resorts and high-speed Road America racing. The relaxing family atmosphere with farm to table dining and a vibrant live music scene makes for a great vacation vibe. In fall, Elkhart Lake offers an equally beautiful but slower, quieter pace. But this year, Elkhart Lake will keep the festive feeling of summer going a little while longer with its first annual Elktoberfest on September 23-25.
Nothing Bundt Cakes to celebrate 25th anniversary with free cake
When Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries open on Thursday, the first 250 guests will get one free Confetti Bundtlet cake!
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay native fulfilling lifelong dream of opening a bakery
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – McKayla Marie Sweets is preparing to open its doors for business. The owner of the shop says opening a bakery has been a dream of hers since elementary school. “It’s literally a dream come true. I remember sitting in school when I was little like,...
wearegreenbay.com
NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
WBAY Green Bay
Where are the mosquitoes?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a question we’ve heard repeated over and over this summer: where are all the mosquitoes?. Not than anyone is complaining about a lack of buzzing around their ears. They are often one of the few downsides to our Wisconsin summers, and yet...
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
wearegreenbay.com
Meet Fox Valley Humane’s longest-term resident, Ash, ready for his forever home
(WFRV) – Ash is a sweet, two-year-old mixed breed that is going on five months at the Fox Valley Humane Association. This sweet boy has spent most of his life in a shelter and would love to move in with you as your only pet. He is an active, fun-loving boy that enjoys playtime in the yard followed by lots of cuddles after he runs off his energy.
denmark-wi.org
Reminder: Please do not place bags of yard waste into the trailer
Please do not place bags of yard waste into the trailer provided for grass clippings. There is a garbage can next to the trailer for garbage bags. The farmer that takes the yard waste, does not want bags in the yard waste, and we do not want to abuse or lose the use of this site.
whbl.com
Labor Day Week Garbage / Recycling Collection Schedule in Sheboygan
With Labor Day arriving on Monday, most municipalities will alter their garbage and recycling collection, including Sheboygan. The DPW announced that no collection will be held on Monday and the New Jersey Avenue Recycling Center will also be closed that day. Monday’s collection route will be done on Tuesday, Tuesday’s...
wearegreenbay.com
Two Rivers residents disagree with city over beach access
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Two Rivers are concerned about Beach Road, a public access point to Neshotah Beach that they claim is being encroached upon. Beach Road is a route to Neshotah Beach that is secluded, but open to the public. However, it intersects with private property – blurring the lines of what is safe to access.
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Two cities in the state of Wisconsin have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
Fox11online.com
Spring Lake man gets a dramatic Monday Morning Makeover
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) - After growing out his long beard and hair, Brent Beyer decided it was time for a change. The Spring Lake man reached out to stylist Josif Wittnik asking for a Monday Morning Makeover. Beyer said his hair has changed following treatments for Leukemia. He's a welder,...
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/31/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Wednesday
Four people were injured including two children in a two-vehicle crash in Dodge County’s Town of Beaver Dam Tuesday afternoon. It happened on County Highway A at the intersection of Ollinger Road. Sheriff’s officials say a 52-year-old man driving a Volkswagen north on County Highway A was stopped for traffic waiting to make a left hand turn onto Ollinger Road. A 48-year-old woman driving north on County Highway A failed to stop for the Volkswagen or go around it and struck it from behind. Both drivers suffered injuries and the woman was taken to the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam. Fourteen and 11-year-old children in the Toyota suffered serious injuries. They were both taken to the UW-Hospital in Madison. The crash happened shortly before 4:30 pm.
