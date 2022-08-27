ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pleasantviewrealty.com

N5054 Big Bend Lane Sheboygan Falls WI

Gorgeous Colonial home on .69 acre lot located on a quiet, dead end street in the City of Sheboygan Falls is a must see property! This home has it all! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, huge bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom or family room. Primary bedroom has private bath with a tub and separate shower plus a nice size walk-in closet. There are 3 gas fireplaces in the home which are located in the living room, primary bedroom and office. 2 staircases allow access to the 2nd level from both sides of the home. Formal dining room, additional dining area off the open kitchen area that leads out to a huge newly landscaped backyard. Main floor laundry room! Don’t miss out on this hard to find property!
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘We simply ask that you take your trash home with you’: Local golf course closes beach area

(WFRV) – One Manitowoc establishment says it has closed its tiki and beach area following multiple occurrences ranging from adult diapers to a car destroying a sign. Seven Lakes Golf and Dining posted on its Facebook page that the tiki bar and beach area are closed until 2023. Based on the post, the business dealt with incidents that involved diapers and a car destroying a rope sign.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Dog left tied to little free library in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is looking for the person who left their dog tied up to a little free library this week. The male dog was found tied to the post outside the shelter around 12:30 this (Tuesday) afternoon. It had a wound on the side of...
OSHKOSH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Fond Du Lac, WI
Fond Du Lac, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay’s Keggers goes up for sale

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 15 years of running operations at a popular area business, a Green Bay bar owner is getting ready to close his tab and say goodbye to the place that gave him so much. Earlier this week, Keggers owner, Will Liebergen, shared on Facebook...
GREEN BAY, WI
experiencewisconsinmag.com

Elkhart Lake to host first annual Elktoberfest

Elkhart Lake is well known as a summer vacation destination with its beautiful lakeside resorts and high-speed Road America racing. The relaxing family atmosphere with farm to table dining and a vibrant live music scene makes for a great vacation vibe. In fall, Elkhart Lake offers an equally beautiful but slower, quieter pace. But this year, Elkhart Lake will keep the festive feeling of summer going a little while longer with its first annual Elktoberfest on September 23-25.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lash#Ribbon Cutting#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay native fulfilling lifelong dream of opening a bakery

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – McKayla Marie Sweets is preparing to open its doors for business. The owner of the shop says opening a bakery has been a dream of hers since elementary school. “It’s literally a dream come true. I remember sitting in school when I was little like,...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
ALGOMA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Where are the mosquitoes?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a question we’ve heard repeated over and over this summer: where are all the mosquitoes?. Not than anyone is complaining about a lack of buzzing around their ears. They are often one of the few downsides to our Wisconsin summers, and yet...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
msn.com

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Meet Fox Valley Humane’s longest-term resident, Ash, ready for his forever home

(WFRV) – Ash is a sweet, two-year-old mixed breed that is going on five months at the Fox Valley Humane Association. This sweet boy has spent most of his life in a shelter and would love to move in with you as your only pet. He is an active, fun-loving boy that enjoys playtime in the yard followed by lots of cuddles after he runs off his energy.
APPLETON, WI
denmark-wi.org

Reminder: Please do not place bags of yard waste into the trailer

Please do not place bags of yard waste into the trailer provided for grass clippings. There is a garbage can next to the trailer for garbage bags. The farmer that takes the yard waste, does not want bags in the yard waste, and we do not want to abuse or lose the use of this site.
DENMARK, WI
whbl.com

Labor Day Week Garbage / Recycling Collection Schedule in Sheboygan

With Labor Day arriving on Monday, most municipalities will alter their garbage and recycling collection, including Sheboygan. The DPW announced that no collection will be held on Monday and the New Jersey Avenue Recycling Center will also be closed that day. Monday’s collection route will be done on Tuesday, Tuesday’s...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two Rivers residents disagree with city over beach access

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Two Rivers are concerned about Beach Road, a public access point to Neshotah Beach that they claim is being encroached upon. Beach Road is a route to Neshotah Beach that is secluded, but open to the public. However, it intersects with private property – blurring the lines of what is safe to access.
TWO RIVERS, WI
Fox11online.com

Spring Lake man gets a dramatic Monday Morning Makeover

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) - After growing out his long beard and hair, Brent Beyer decided it was time for a change. The Spring Lake man reached out to stylist Josif Wittnik asking for a Monday Morning Makeover. Beyer said his hair has changed following treatments for Leukemia. He's a welder,...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

8/31/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Wednesday

Four people were injured including two children in a two-vehicle crash in Dodge County’s Town of Beaver Dam Tuesday afternoon. It happened on County Highway A at the intersection of Ollinger Road. Sheriff’s officials say a 52-year-old man driving a Volkswagen north on County Highway A was stopped for traffic waiting to make a left hand turn onto Ollinger Road. A 48-year-old woman driving north on County Highway A failed to stop for the Volkswagen or go around it and struck it from behind. Both drivers suffered injuries and the woman was taken to the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam. Fourteen and 11-year-old children in the Toyota suffered serious injuries. They were both taken to the UW-Hospital in Madison. The crash happened shortly before 4:30 pm.
DODGE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy