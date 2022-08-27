ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Devin Kennedy
4d ago

Georgia is actually going in a positive direction regarding taxes, gun rights, and even social justice believe it or not. literally the policies of Warnock and Abrams are just gunna cause a hike in taxes by siphoning off any county except the Atlanta metro area. they are just going to claim that they are responsible for libertarian/liberty based policies enacted in the last 3 years through kemp that benefited the state through the pandemic

Naomi Ashcraft
4d ago

the unfinished business is not only to remove what ever Republicans names are on those ballots and sub the person they want.No one may ever believe it but I witnessed a lot of stuff recorded that democrats did to ensure their win. God allowed it but does not approve of lying and cheating in any form.there will be justice one day not in the earthly Supreme Court but in heavenly courts.

Binky
4d ago

What are Satan's cohorts up to now? What horrible schemes will they come up with?

The Albany Herald

Challenger accuses Raffensperger of covering up election interference

ATLANTA — Following reports of potential election interference in Coffee County, Democratic nominee for Secretary of State Bee Nguyen released the following statement:. “Any threat to our democracy must be taken seriously and investigated with the utmost priority, and it is unacceptable that Brad Raffensperger and the Secretary of State’s office have not been transparent with the public. Nearly 20 months have passed since credible allegations of election interference in Coffee County. I am deeply concerned that bad actors were given access to confidential election data and what that means for Georgia’s election security. Georgians can trust that as Secretary of State, I will work steadfastly to safeguard our free and fair elections by swiftly investigating any vulnerabilities in our system, holding bad actors accountable, and upholding free and fair elections.”
NBC News

Georgia Senate Primary Election Results: Warnock, Walker win

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and former NFL star Herschel Walker will face off in the high-stakes Senate contest, NBC News projects. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
WTVM

Democratic Party of Georgia hosts statewide convention

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Of course, I’m always glad for people to come to the second congressional district and enjoy and to witness the warmth and friendship of the people here,” says Congressman Sanford Bishop. Democrats across the peach state came together for the True Blue 2022...
MSNBC

Herschel Walker voluntarily brings up a subject he ought to avoid

With 10 weeks remaining before Election Day, Herschel Walker has a great many choices about what he wants to talk about, and which issues he wants voters to be thinking about in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race. With this in mind, as HuffPost noted, the Republican made an odd choice yesterday.
New Jersey Globe

Verona man running for U.S. Senate in Georgia in dead heat, poll shows

A new Emerson College poll has former Verona resident Herschel Walker with a two percentage points lead, within the margin of error, in a race for a United States Senate seat in Georgia. Walker leads incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock , 46%-44%, in a poll conducted on August 28-29. “Walker leads...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

California's governor says the film industry should leave Georgia. But film workers disagree

Georgia's film industry is once again in the spotlight, against the backdrop of an increasingly politicized climate in the state. Abortion rights and LGBTQ issues have taken the forefront of political discussions across Georgia — and with it is a new focus on the state's film industry, which some entertainment icons and politicians have encouraged to vacate the state for more progressive parts of the country.
wuga.org

The Health Report: Governor Kemp Moves Forward with Limited Medicaid Expansion Plan

This week on the Georgia Health Report, host Robin Whetstone and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News discuss the recent ruling that allows Georgia's Governor Kemp to move forward with his limited Medicaid expansion plan. The plan affects who will be eligible for health insurance subsidies, how much insurance will cost, and much more, and we’ll break it all down for you.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Ted Cruz in Georgia to campaign for Herschel Walker | Political analysis

Ted Cruz in Georgia to campaign for Herschel Walker | Political analysis. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Will the Republican party support Walker if he...
