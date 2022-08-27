One person was injured and one person is in custody following a shooting incident in Fond du Lac. Shortly after 8pm Saturday two Fond du Lac police officers were driving in the area of Family Dollar on West Johnson Street when they witnessed a person on foot in the parking lot of Family Dollar shooting toward two vehicles. The officers chased the armed suspect taking him into custody at gun point near the dead end of North Bell Street. The suspect was transported to St. Agnes Hospital for injuries related to the foot pursuit. A few minutes later St. Agnes Hospital notified the Fond du Lac County Communications Center that a female patient with a gunshot wound arrived in the emergency room with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Police were able to determine that the victim was connected with the shooting in the parking lot of Family Dollar. The suspect is a 21-year-old Fond du Lac man and the victim is a 32-year-old Fond du Lac woman. The handgun was recovered during a secondary search of the area. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says the investigation into this incident is at the preliminary stages and remains under active investigation. Goldstein says the crime scene is still being processed and no further details or information are being released at this time. The City of Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted by the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO