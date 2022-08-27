Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Medical-related emergency believed to be cause of deadly crash in Fond du Lac County
CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 77-year-old from Campbellsport died after a crash that authorities believe was caused by a medical-related emergency. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 30 around 3:45 p.m., a call came in regarding a two-vehicle crash in Campbellsport. Officials said a pickup truck was driving on Main Street when it hit an unoccupied parked truck.
WBAY Green Bay
Campbellsport man dies in crash after medical emergency
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 77-year-old man died after a crash caused by a medical emergency in Campbellsport Tuesday. At about 3:46 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Main Street near Elm Street. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the victim...
waupacanow.com
Driver charged with felony OWI
Quinn M. Wendt, 19, Appleton, is charged with three counts each of causing injury while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle, OWI causing injury and operating while suspended with minors in the vehicle. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Waupaca County sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash on Hillside Road in...
nbc15.com
4 injured, incl. 11-year-old flown to hospital, after Beaver Dam crash
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were injured, including an 11-year-old who was flown to a UW Hospital after a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Beaver Dam on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, just before 4:30 p.m., officials responded to a two-vehicle crash on County...
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/31/22 Fatal Traffic Accident In Campbellsport
A 77-year-old Campbellsport man died from injuries suffered in a traffic crash in the Village of Campbellsport Tuesday afternoon. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s officials say the man was driving a pickup truck west on Main Street near Elm Street when he struck an unoccupied pickup truck that was legally parked. His truck overturned on the driver’s side and he was trapped underneath it. Campbellsport firefighters freed him and life-saving efforts began. He was taken to St. Agnes Hospital where he was pronounced dead. It is believed the man suffered a medical emergency which caused him to crash into the parked vehicle. The crash was reported to the County Communications Center at 3:46 pm.
WBAY Green Bay
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Oshkosh crash
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police say a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a car Wednesday afternoon. Police tell us the collision happened on Koeller St. at Witzel Avenue. at 3 o’clock, but we don’t have more details. The police department’s accident investigation team and detectives are investigating the crash.
4 hurt in crash near Beaver Dam, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Four people, including two children, were hurt in a crash east of Beaver Dam Tuesday afternoon, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 4:25 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway A and Ollinger Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 52-year-old man driving a Volkswagen was stopped in the...
New Berlin man dies after losing control of motorcycle in Pewaukee
A 29-year-old New Berlin man died after he lost control of his motorcycle, left the road and crashed Tuesday morning, authorities say.
Suspect in Fond du Lac homicide to appear in court Wednesday
The suspect in a Fond du Lac homicide will appear in court for the charges of first-degree intentional homicide and felon in possession of a firearm.
wearegreenbay.com
Two Fond du Lac residents arrested on drug-related charges, bail jumping
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Fond du Lac residents were recently arrested after Wisconsin police found drugs during a traffic stop. According to a Facebook post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s page, the traffic stop happened on August 29 around 7:30 p.m. in the area of S. Main Street and Court Street.
dailydodge.com
Dodge County Teen Sworn-In As Dodge County Sheriff For A Day
(Juneau) A teen from the community got to take on the role of Dodge County sheriff for a day. Sheriff Dale Schmidt offered up the experience as part of this year’s Good Karma Brand’s John Moser Children’s Radiothon. Michael Smith’s father was the winning bidder and last Thursday, the 13-year-old was sworn-in by Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson as Sheriff for the Day.
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly hit-and-run in Wisconsin, police search for suspect vehicle
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old man from Milwaukee is dead after he was hit while crossing the street in a crosswalk, reports Wisconsin officers. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the hit-and-run happened in the 1200 block of N. 6th St. around 12:30 a.m. on August 28. Officers...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Sheriff seeks couple suspected of dine and dash theft at Kaukauna area restaurant
KAUKAUNA — Authorities are seeking information from the public on the identity of a couple they say ate at a Kaukauna area restaurant, then left without paying. In a social media post Monday, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the couple who they say ate at the Out-O-Town Supper Club and skipped out on the bill.
wearegreenbay.com
Two arrested in parking lot after Fond du Lac PD find several dangerous drugs
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people from Fond du Lac were recently arrested when officers found several drugs after a K-9 gave a positive alert while sniffing a vehicle in the parking lot at Wisconsin Vision. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, its communications center...
Fox11online.com
Woman convicted, sentenced for neglect at foster home
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A woman who operated a foster home with her son was convicted Tuesday of neglect due to the conditions there. Barbara Peterson, 63, pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child, as party to the crime. Winnebago County Judge Daniel Bissett sentenced her to 270 days in jail.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Accused of Physically Abusing a Child
A Manitowoc man has been arrested after he allegedly physically abused a child. Officers were dispatched to a residence at around 11:00 last night (August 29th) after a woman claimed her boyfriend was being physically abusive. The woman explained that she had come home from work just after 8:30 p.m....
WBAY Green Bay
Suspect arrested after armed robbery in Two Rivers
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Police arrested a man following an armed robbery on the east side of Two Rivers. It happened Sunday night at a home in the city. Police say a suspect pointed a handgun at a victim while demanding money. The suspect ran off before police arrived...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay mother charged with stealing daughter’s car, tv & household items
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing six charges after allegedly breaking into her daughter’s residence and stealing items ranging from a car to a box fan. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 44-year-old Shae Dowdy was arrested on August...
radioplusinfo.com
8-29-22 fdl woman receives non life-threatening injuries in shooting incident, one person in custody
One person was injured and one person is in custody following a shooting incident in Fond du Lac. Shortly after 8pm Saturday two Fond du Lac police officers were driving in the area of Family Dollar on West Johnson Street when they witnessed a person on foot in the parking lot of Family Dollar shooting toward two vehicles. The officers chased the armed suspect taking him into custody at gun point near the dead end of North Bell Street. The suspect was transported to St. Agnes Hospital for injuries related to the foot pursuit. A few minutes later St. Agnes Hospital notified the Fond du Lac County Communications Center that a female patient with a gunshot wound arrived in the emergency room with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Police were able to determine that the victim was connected with the shooting in the parking lot of Family Dollar. The suspect is a 21-year-old Fond du Lac man and the victim is a 32-year-old Fond du Lac woman. The handgun was recovered during a secondary search of the area. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says the investigation into this incident is at the preliminary stages and remains under active investigation. Goldstein says the crime scene is still being processed and no further details or information are being released at this time. The City of Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted by the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Police: Inmate escaped from Winnebago Correctional Center back in custody
Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 PM on August 30, 2022 and was taken into custody.
