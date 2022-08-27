ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Man arrested after he broke into Boca Raton home while police helicopter circled above

By Katherine Kokal, Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago

BOCA RATON — A Fort Lauderdale man was arrested Wednesday after he broke into a home west of Boca Raton as deputies in a helicopter circled above watching him, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Jamal Rutledge, 24, was suspected of being part of a group of people that has committed numerous burglaries in Palm Beach and Broward counties. He and the group use a 2012 black Honda Accord to scope out houses during the day, according to the sheriff's office report.

He was charged with two counts of burglary to a home causing damage of at least $1,000, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied home, possession of burglary tools, resisting an officer, giving a false name and violation of probation.

On Wednesday morning around 10 a.m., the sheriff's office helicopter followed Rutledge and the Accord into a neighborhood just south of Palmetto Park Road. There, deputies in the helicopter watched Rutledge knock on the front door of home in the 21000 block of Ennis Avenue.

When no one answered, Rutledge went to the home's backyard and smashed the back sliding door. While the report doesn't say what Rutledge used to break the glass, it says he used a pool cleaning tool to scrape away glass in the door frame before entering the home.

When deputies tried to lock down the home to arrest him, Rutledge took off running south and hopping fences through neighbors' backyards on Fox Glen Drive. Boca Raton police called out to him to stop running, and Rutledge eventually surrendered to a sheriff's deputy, the report says.

Rutledge was booked into the Palm Beach County jail around 3:30 p.m. His bond has been set at $94,500.

Prior to his arrest Wednesday, Rutledge was on probation following a 2018 incident where he was charged with a total of 12 offenses that included burglary, grand theft, theft of a firearm and criminal mischief that resulted in damages over $1,000.

That incident occurred in Pompano Beach, Broward County court records show.

Katherine Kokal is a journalist covering education at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at kkokal@pbpost.com . Help support our work, subscribe today!

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Man arrested after he broke into Boca Raton home while police helicopter circled above

