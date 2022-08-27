Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill ready to play vs. Eagles

MIAMI GARDENS — Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill are among the Dolphins ready to play against the Eagles on Saturday night.

It would be Tua's second action of the preseason and potentially his first opportunity to complete as a pass to Hill at Hard Rock Stadium.

Coach Mike McDaniel seems ready to treat the third and final preseason game as a dress rehearsal for the regular-season opener against the Patriots on Sept. 11.

Other than left tackle Terron Armstead, receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Chase Edmonds, Miami's projected starters at offensive line, running back and receiver are available.

Miami is also planning to suit up almost all of its starting defense, including standouts Emmanuel Ogbah, Christian Wilkins, Jerome Baker and Jevon Holland.

Cornerback Byron Jones remains out as he recovers from a lower leg injury. Xavien Howard won't play, as a precaution.

This puts a focus on undrafted Kader Kohou of Texas A&M-Commerce.

Among the few Dolphins not as expected to play: cornerback Keion Crossen, fullback Alec Ingold, linebacker Brennan Scarlett, linebacker Calvin Munson and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.

