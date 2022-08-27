How Hickman's Carter Holliday is forging ahead as the Kewpies' offensive leader

There wasn't anything that could change the outcome once the clock ran out on Hickman's 28-0 season-opening loss to North Kansas City on Friday night.

That's why sophomore quarterback Carter Holliday was already looking ahead.

The only way to absolve the defeat was to address what went wrong.

"We've got film in the morning," Holliday said. "We'll go from there."

That film session would show a handful of mistakes Hickman made that resulted in penalties and turnovers. It would also show a staunch defense that forced turnovers, provided pressure and covered receivers well.

It showed Holliday's first game in full control of the Hickman offense, a night where the youngster made some mistakes of his own.

However, he also made enough plays to show the potential he carries moving forward as the new architect of a young Hickman offense.

"There were a few times he could've gotten the ball out sooner," said Hickman head coach Cedric Alvis. "He wants to be judicious, he doesn't want to force the ball and make a turnover, so it's a learning thing."

The 2022 high school football season in Boone County features seven new starting quarterbacks. Holliday is one of the seven, which also includes Austin Evans, Sam Kaiser, Jake Ryan, Anthony Alicea, Colton Nichols and Cullen Bennett.

The difference this season at Hickman is that it's Holliday's job. No question, no objections. He started the Kewpies' games last year against Jefferson City and Raymore-Peculiar but also split time with Corbin Clark and Cooper Thornhill.

Holliday enters 2022 leading a young Kewpies team with a young, developing core. The onus on the coaching staff is to develop that young talent.

Holliday's skill set was on display Friday night even if it didn't show on the scoreboard.

His outing wasn't consistent, which is understandable — there was consistent pressure from the likes of Edric Hill. He's a four-star defensive line prospect who recently committed to Alabama and was regularly in Hickman's backfield.

But Holliday finished his first game of the season completing 8 of 14 passes for 89 yards and one interception. He also ran for 29 yards.

One of the best plays he made on the night was a scramble, where he was chased out of the pocket and delivered an on-target throw to tight end Brock Camp for 17 yards. It was a thorough play that required athleticism, accuracy and chemistry.

Holliday showed his ability on designed runs and scramble plays where he gained yards and made something out of nothing.

"We didn't reach our full potential," Holliday said.

What exactly is that potential? It's hard to say this early, just one game into the season, but the flashes are what Holliday points to.

"We've got a lot of talent out here," Holliday said. "If we put all the pieces together and don't hurt ourselves, bro, we can play."

Holliday was referring to the penalties. Hickman committed over a dozen penalties for well over 100 yards. Some of these were pre-snap infractions, false starts and illegal formations, while others were post-play flags that set the Kewpies back 15 yards.

Those pre-snap penalties were mental mistakes. Those add up to small things that the Hickman offense can fix. It wasn't any less frustrating Friday night, however.

Penalties and fumbles stalled drives into North KC territory.

"We drive the ball 50 yards down the field, and then penalties," Holliday said.

That passion to fix what ailed the Kewpies is a sign of a competitor, which is how Alvis sees his young quarterback.

Alvis said he'll pose questions to Holliday in reaction to Friday's game. He'll ask Holliday what he saw and why he did certain things.

"I think the easy thing is when you lose, especially when you lose in that fashion where you don't perform as well as you think, you get down on yourself," Alvis said. "A true competitor is going to figure out what they need to get better."

As Hickman moves forward, the job ahead of the team is easier said than done. Mental errors are the Kewpies' errors to correct, and the Kewpies' alone.

Holliday is ready for that undertaking.

"It's all about mindset," Holliday said. "Knowing I can do that, and do it."

Chris Kwiecinski is the sports editor for the Columbia Daily Tribune, overseeing University of Missouri and Boone County sports coverage. Follow him on Twitter @OchoK_ and contact him at CKwiecinsk@gannett.com or 573-815-1857.