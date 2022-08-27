Tennessee Titans vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live game updates, score in NFL preseason

The Tennessee Titans serve as hosts to the Arizona Cardinals in their third and final preseason game Saturday at Nissan Stadium (6 p.m. / WKRN-2 in Nashville).

The two teams held a joint practice Wednesday at Saint Thomas Sports Park before the Titans, who are 1-1 in the preseason, wrapped up training camp with a practice Thursday.

Coach Mike Vrabel said Thursday rookie quarterback Malik Willis had gotten better with his timing and mechanics this week.

Willis, who started in each of the first two preseason games, is locked in a battle with Logan Woodside to back up Ryan Tannehill.

The Cardinals lost to Baltimore 24-17 in their second preseason game last Sunday. They beat Cincinnati 36-23 in their first preseason game.

Arizona beat the Titans 38-13 in the first game of the 2021 regular season.

FINAL: Jarrett Guarantano is sacked as the clock strikes zero on the regular season. Titans win 26-23. Read more about it here:

GAME RECAP: Malik Willis shines for Tennessee Titans but Logan Woodside scores winning TD in preseason finale

0:52 left: Preseason moments are sometimes fleeting, but Logan Woodside gets one drive on Saturday, with 3:52 left and the Titans down 23-19. Woodside orchestrates a 12-play drive that is punctuated by a Woodside 9-yard touchdown run inside the final minute. Titans 26, Cardinals 23.

It's been an interesting night in the QB2 race. Malik Willis played nearly the entire game and played well. Woodside is the incumbent but has struggled in the preseason before that drive. What does Jon Robinson and Mike Vrabel do?

5:32 left: Jarrett Guarantano is in the game for the Cardinals, and his first pass goes for 74 yards. Big night for Cardinals WR Andy Isabella, who has 5 catches for 115 yards. Three plays later, Guarantano throws a 2-yard TD pass to Greg Dortch.

6:29 left: Malik Willis back out in the second half and leads another scoring job. Titans lead 16-10.

Halftime: Excellent drive by Malik Willis and the Titans offense culminates in a 14-yard TD catch by Treylon Burks, his first of the preseason. Cardinals add a field goal as time expires, and Tennessee's lead is 13-10.

3:48 left: Ryan Stonehouse has been excellent tonight with a 51.6-yard average on five punts.

9:57 left: Touchdown Titans! Julius Chestnut muscles his way into the end zone, with a helpful shove from Corey Levin. Two-point attempt is no good as Malik Willis is overwhelmed by the Cardinals' blitzing front.

10:34 left: Malik Willis is off and running for 50 yards. That was a special play. Titans have first and goal.

0:49 left: It's another poor start for the offensive line. Willis is sacked again to halt a drive near midfield. Cameron Thomas , the third round pick out of San Diego State, has both sacks for Arizona.

4:01 left: Trace McSorley was 7-for-7 for 71 yards in the Cardinals' opening drive against the Titans' backup defense, and the drive ends with a Darrel Williams TD. Knowing the players are completely different, that looked a lot like last year's regular season opener. Arizona 7, Tennessee 0

11:36 left: Malik Willis completes passes to Treylon Burks and Robert Woods, but a sack stalls the Titans' first drive. Arizona's starting QB is former Penn State QB Trace McSorley, who is battling Jarrett Guarantano for the No. 3 QB job.

Pregame: Malik Willis will start for Tennessee for a third consecutive preseason game. We are 15 days away from the season opener against the New York Giants, but don't expect stars such as Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill and Taylor Lewan tonight.

