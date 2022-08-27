ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Spun

Vikings Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback

The Minnesota Vikings are cutting a former third-round quarterback. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the team is cutting Kelly Mond. Mond struggled a bit in the preseason and couldn't beat out newly acquired Nick Mullens for a backup spot. Mond finished the preseason with 303 yards through the air...
ClutchPoints

Vikings acquire Texans’ 2020 2nd-round pick in trade

The Minnesota Vikings are getting in on the trade festivities as the deadline draws closer to set their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL season. The Vikings are acquiring 2020 second-round pick Ross Blacklock from the Houston Texans to bolster their defense, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Minnesota is sending Houston a sixth-round […] The post Vikings acquire Texans’ 2020 2nd-round pick in trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Brown Sports

Vikings make big changes to their QB room

The Minnesota Vikings have made some big changes to their quarterback room. The Vikings on Tuesday made some roster cuts that will reshape the quarterback depth chart. The team waived Kellen Mond, who was a third-round pick last year. Minnesota also cut Sean Mannion, who could end up on the...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Eagles, Vikings Trade

In 2020, the Philadelphia Eagles drafted wide receiver Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson, allowing Jefferson to fall to the Minnesota Vikings. Now, the two players are teammates in the Twin Cities. The Eagles cent Reagor, a disappointment in Philly, to the Vikings this afternoon in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-rounder which could be downgraded to a fifth depending on if Reagor hits certain statistical benchmarks.
The Spun

Eagles, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Wide Receiver Trade

Earlier this offseason, Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni made headlines when he said former first-round pick Jalen Reagor was battling for a roster spot. "You know… We have great depth at the wide receiver position, and so, he’s battling for a spot," Sirianni told reporters. "He’s battling for his return spot. He’s worked hard in the offseason to come back in great shape. Yeah, he’s battling for a spot."
defpen

Jalen Reagor Traded to Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have traded a 2023 7th round pick and a 2024 conditional 4th round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for wide receiver Jalen Reagor. If Reagor doesn’t hit certain statistical marks the 2024 4th round pick becomes a 2024 5th round pick instead. This was a rumored deal on Tuesday before final roster cuts but did not happen and Reagor was on the initial Philadelphia Eagles 53-man roster. Now the next day the trade gets done between the two teams. The Eagles drafted the wide receiver with the 21st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. They notably took him over Justin Jefferson who was selected with the 22nd overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings.
NBC Sports

Eagles reportedly unload Reagor in trade with Vikings

Howie Roseman’s efforts to unload Jalen Reagor finally paid off Wednesday when the Eagles shipped their former first-round pick to the Vikings, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the trade. The Eagles got a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick that becomes...
