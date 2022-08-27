The Minnesota Vikings have traded a 2023 7th round pick and a 2024 conditional 4th round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for wide receiver Jalen Reagor. If Reagor doesn’t hit certain statistical marks the 2024 4th round pick becomes a 2024 5th round pick instead. This was a rumored deal on Tuesday before final roster cuts but did not happen and Reagor was on the initial Philadelphia Eagles 53-man roster. Now the next day the trade gets done between the two teams. The Eagles drafted the wide receiver with the 21st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. They notably took him over Justin Jefferson who was selected with the 22nd overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO