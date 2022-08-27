ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

GPD investigating after two injured in shooting

By Jason O. Boyd
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. — (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Saturday.

Police responded to the area of McClellan Street and Brown Street for a shot spotter activation. When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. A short time later, officers discovered a 17-year-old boy also showed up to ECU Health Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

GPD officials say detectives were still on the scene gathering evidence and conducting interviews. They do not believe the incident was random.

It’s at least the third reported shooting in the Greenville area this week. Earlier in the week, GPD reports one person was found dead inside a vehicle that had been shot at several times. On Friday, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a shooting that killed a person. Neither of the victims’ names have been released to the public as of Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call GPD (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.

