Lincoln, NE

The Spun

Pat Fitzgerald Makes His Opinion On Nebraska Very Clear

Northwestern opened the season by defeating Nebraska as a double-digit underdog in Dublin. The Wildcats rallied from a 28-17 deficit to score two straight touchdowns en route to a 31-28 win. Despite emerging victorious, head coach Pat Fitzgerald praised his "Week Zero" opponent during Tuesday's appearance on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t 247 Sports).
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska football: Scott Frost has one saving grace after Northwestern loss

Although the season feels on the brink after the Northwestern loss, Nebraska football and head coach Scott Frost still have plenty left to play for in 2022. Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost has had a number of chances to make things right with the Huskers in his five years in charge. While donning the headset in Lincoln for five years, Frost has yet to see a team record a winning record.
The Spun

Urban Meyer Mentioned For Nebraska: Football World Reacts

Urban Meyer hasn't said if he'll ever coach college football again. Nonetheless, he's being linked to a notable program this week. Radio host Dan Patrick said a source told him to keep an eye on Arizona State and Nebraska as far Meyer's coaching future is concerned. "Let’s just say this...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts winner of South Dakota State-Iowa game in Week 1

ESPN’s FPI rankings are out, which means the system has predicted the outcomes of all the B1G games. Iowa opens the 2022 season with South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes won the B1G West in 2021, but couldn’t handle Michigan in the B1G Championship Game. Iowa finished with a 10-4 record last season. Iowa will have to deal with some changes on offense, primarily the loss of Tyler Goodson.
BROOKINGS, SD
ClutchPoints

Scott Frost's curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern

Scott Frost came under fire for a controversial onside kick decision- which backfired- during Nebraska football’s surprising upset loss to Northwestern in the season opener in Dublin on Saturday. Frost took responsibility for the decision after the game, saying that he “made the call’ and it’s “on him.” Still, after seven straight losses by single […] The post Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Kansas State Injury Report: South Dakota

How healthy is Kansas State entering the first game of the season versus the South Dakota Coyotes?. With several players returning from injuries and others making their way onto the injury report, GoPowercat has compiled a list that we will track throughout the season. Each player listed will remain on the list until they are fully healthy.
MANHATTAN, KS
The Spun

College GameDay Host Reacts To Concerns About Lee Corso

During the 2022 debut of ESPN's College GameDay last weekend, viewers became concerned by the state of longtime host Lee Corso. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time this has happened in recent years. Corso turned 87 this month, and his performances on GameDay have become increasingly labored since he suffered a stroke in 2009.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

TV Ratings Are Out For Nebraska's Loss To Northwestern

The masses were hungry for college football last weekend, and the ratings for Nebraska-Northwestern are a testament to that. The game between the Huskers and Wildcats, which was played in Ireland and televised on FOX, reeled in over 4.4 million viewers, making it the most-watched sports broadcast of the day on Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

College Football Upset Watch for Week 1

NC State (at East Carolina) The 13th-ranked Wolfpack travel to East Carolina to open their season. There are whispers around the "Twittersphere" that NC State could be a tad overrated. Vegas might agree, as the spread is only 11.5 — a little low for a top-15 team playing an unranked Group of 5 opponent. East Carolina returns 14 starters from a team that won seven games last season. The Pirates also have the ability to shorten the game with a very good rushing attack.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Casey Thompson sends plea to Husker faithful following Week 0 letdown: 'Stick with us'

Casey Thompson addressed Nebraska fans after the recent loss to Northwestern. He is ready to move on from the loss. Nebraska couldn’t hold onto the 3rd quarter lead, and ultimately lost 31-28. Thompson finished the game with 355 yards passing, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions. He had just 1 thing to say to Huskers fans per Lauren Michelson of Channel 8 ABC in Lincoln, Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz updates Iowa's depth chart for kick, punt returns

Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes need a new return man for the 2022 season. During his Tuesday press conference, Ferentz updated those positional battles heading into the season opener. According to Ferentz, the top 3 options to return kicks are Cooper DeJean, Arland Bruce and Riley Moss. Of that group,...
FOOTBALL
FanSided

Best FanDuel Sportsbook Promo: Win $150 Free Guaranteed

What's better than winning $150 on a bet? That's easy: winning $150 guaranteed on a risk-free bet thanks to FanDuel's new incredible promo offer. There's tons of value on today's slate and the BetSided team has you covered with a plethora of options to choose from. Why not head into your evening knowing that even if you lose, you can't lose?
GAMBLING
FanSided

FanSided

