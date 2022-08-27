ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Crumbl Cookies opens location in Cheyenne

By Will Carpenter Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 4 days ago

CHEYENNE – You may have spotted it on TikTok or some other social media platform, but now you can finally taste it.

Crumbl Cookies, the rapidly growing national deluxe cookies chain, has opened up its newest franchise here in Cheyenne. It is located at Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd., Unit 85, next to Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.

This is the second Wyoming location, with the chain having established a store in Casper, as well as one in Fort Collins, Colorado, in 2020. Since its founding in 2017, Crumbl has opened more than 500 franchise locations across the country.

It is a company fueled by its significant and effective advertising presence on social media. The company currently has almost 6 million followers on the popular social media platform TikTok.

This new location held its official grand opening on Friday. Jacob Gauthier, manager of Crumbl Cookies, said that when they opened for the day, they attracted a line that stretched out the door.

“People love it. Everybody’s happy and excited,” he said. “A couple of weeks leading up this, it was constant people trying the door and asking when we’re opening, so everybody’s excited.”

The location is owned by Gauthier’s parents, John and Jill, who are residents of Fort Collins. They could not be reached for comment.

Crumbl utilizes its technological abilities to its advantage by taking a slightly different approach to marketing the dessert. Each week, their corporation unveils a set of four to five new cookie flavors to be sold in store, mass distributing the new menu on their social media and website.

The store is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays. According to a press release provided by Crumbl, delivery and pick up orders should be available through the Crumbl app in about a week’s time.

Cheyenne, WY
