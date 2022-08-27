ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Forest, IL

goforesters.com

Lake Forest Listed Fourth in SLIAC Preseason Coaches Poll

The 2022 St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Women's Golf Preseason Coaches Poll was recently released and the Foresters were fourth in the rankings. Voting is done by the SLIAC head women's golf coaches. Each coach votes for the other nine schools in the league in order of predicted finish. Points are assigned in reverse order of voting (nine points for first, eight for second, etc.). Coaches may not vote for their own teams.
LAKE FOREST, IL
goforesters.com

Lake Forest Picked to Finish Third in the MWC in Preseason Coaches Poll

The Midwest Conference released its 2022 Men's Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll on Tuesday and Lake Forest College was third in the rankings. Voting is done by the MWC head men's soccer coaches. Each coach votes for the other eight schools in the league in order of predicted finish. Points are assigned in reverse order of voting (eight points for first, seven for second, etc.). Coaches may not vote for their own teams.
LAKE FOREST, IL
goforesters.com

MWC Coaches Favor Foresters for First Place

The Midwest Conference released its 2022 Women's Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll on Tuesday and Lake Forest College was listed first in the rankings. Voting is done by the MWC head women's soccer coaches. Each coach votes for the other eight schools in the league in order of predicted finish. Points are assigned in reverse order of voting (eight points for first, seven for second, etc.). Coaches may not vote for their own teams.
LAKE FOREST, IL

