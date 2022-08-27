ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Guatemalan chain Pollo Campero to expand in Louisiana with 12 new locations, 400 new jobs

There was a time when airborne trips from Guatemala to the United States were liable to be a sensory overload experience. Hopping on the plane, passengers were likely to be met with the powerful aroma of Pollo Campero’s fried chicken emanating from the flight’s overhead lockers as expats went to extraordinary lengths to bring an old favorite to their new home.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

'We should always be watching': LSU climatologist says hurricanes intensifying

On the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Ida, LSU geography professor and climatologist Jill Trepanier noted that hurricanes entering the Gulf of Mexico are becoming more intense. Whether that's from an ever-changing climate and other environmental factors, such as the loss of mangrove trees along the coast, is at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

Record-setting Mississippi alligator could be 100 years old

Mississippi hunters have set a new state record after killing a female alligator that measures more than 10 feet long, state wildlife officials said Monday. A pair of hunters killed the gator Sunday on the Pearl River near the Ross Barnett Reservoir northeast of Jackson, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks said in a news release. It measured 10 feet, 2 inches long (3.1 meters) from head to tail, making it the longest female alligator harvested on record in the state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NOLA.com

Will Sutton: Louisiana has a homicide problem. And too many of those killed are Black.

We get so consumed with what’s happening in our neighborhoods and adjacent communities and parishes that we sometimes lose perspective. Take homicides, for example. We hear, read and see homicide reports from other places, usually big cities and metro areas like Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C. In Louisiana, the violence in Baton Rouge, Monroe, New Orleans and Shreveport gets much of the attention.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

3 hurt in shooting near Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge

We saw this most recently in Kentucky and Mississippi following the devastating flooding. Individual accused of burglary at Baptist College Ministry on LSU’s campus. 2 people hurt in shooting overnight on N. Foster Drive. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. Gov. Edwards expected to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See which business is going into Broadmoor Shopping Center

Club4 Fitness is set to open its second Baton Rouge location in the former Planet Fitness space in the Broadmoor Shopping Center. The fitness center should open in early 2023, said Justin Langlois, who handles leasing for the shopping center at 9620 Florida Blvd. While Planet Fitness took up about 23,000 square feet in the center, Club4 Fitness will be more than 36,000 square feet and feature such amenities as child care and children's play areas. The Mississippi-based chain of fitness centers has 33 locations open or under development across the South, including gyms in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Harvey and Slidell.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southwest Louisiana-based Paradise Daiquiris buys property in Youngsville. Find out where.

A Lake Charles area-based frozen daiquiri chain has bought property in Youngsville. Paradise Daiquiris of Sulphur, represented by David and Amanda Trahan, bought land at 2760 E. Milton Ave. and the adjacent lot at 2780 E. Milton Ave. from separate sellers for just under $600,000, land records show. The two properties are just west of the Metairie Center shopping center.
theadvocate.com

Forever Dolls at Capitol Park Museum, scholarship lunch for dancers and new exhibits at Hilliard

Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship in "A Class Act from 1969 to 2022" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. This free event is a chance to hear the Forever Dolls' stories and explore the museum.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Activists say 40,000 active warrants in Baton Rouge make city unsafe

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge has 40,000 active arrest warrants, according to a recent study published by a group of civil rights organizations. On Wednesday, the groups spoke out to say that many warrants make the community unsafe. “This system is broken,” said the Founder of Fair...
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Smokin’ Aces BBQ in Denham Springs closes

Smokin’ Aces BBQ has closed its doors for good, the Denham Springs restaurant announced in a post on its Facebook page. Opened about two months before the COVID-19 lockdown went into effect, the restaurant weathered the restrictions to in-person dining by relying on to-go and delivery orders. However, the announcement cites rising prices for meat and other goods as the reason the owners decided to close.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA

