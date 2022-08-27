Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Guatemalan chain Pollo Campero to expand in Louisiana with 12 new locations, 400 new jobs
There was a time when airborne trips from Guatemala to the United States were liable to be a sensory overload experience. Hopping on the plane, passengers were likely to be met with the powerful aroma of Pollo Campero’s fried chicken emanating from the flight’s overhead lockers as expats went to extraordinary lengths to bring an old favorite to their new home.
theadvocate.com
'We should always be watching': LSU climatologist says hurricanes intensifying
On the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Ida, LSU geography professor and climatologist Jill Trepanier noted that hurricanes entering the Gulf of Mexico are becoming more intense. Whether that's from an ever-changing climate and other environmental factors, such as the loss of mangrove trees along the coast, is at...
wwno.org
Where are all the hurricanes? Meteorologist details Louisiana outlook during peak of storm season
On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, the WWNO/WRKF Coastal Desk reports on this year’s Atlantic Hurricane Season, and commemorates Hurricane Ida’s landfall one year ago. This episode originally aired on Monday, August 29, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above. Despite...
theadvocate.com
Stakeholders celebrate news of UL lab expansion, biopharmaceutical corridor that could employ 550
After the University of Louisiana at Lafayette played a key role in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine in 2020, its New Iberia Research Center is poised for an upgrade that would allow the center to take a drug through research, testing and manufacturing. State and local officials announced to...
Old River locks closing impacts farmers’ bottom lines
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - For the first time in 46 years, the Old River locks are being drained so they can be repaired. “The only way for us to get our crops on the market is through the river,” Curt Engemann said. Empty barges on the shallow...
brproud.com
August 29: A day in history that forever changed Louisiana’s geography and residents’ lives in 2005, 2012, and 2021.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- August 29 will forever be a day that Louisiana residents will remember. Three hurricanes have made landfall on this day. Three storms severely altered our geography and lives, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser reflects on the anniversary of Hurricanes Katrina, Isaac, and Ida. Most of us remember exactly...
Record-setting Mississippi alligator could be 100 years old
Mississippi hunters have set a new state record after killing a female alligator that measures more than 10 feet long, state wildlife officials said Monday. A pair of hunters killed the gator Sunday on the Pearl River near the Ross Barnett Reservoir northeast of Jackson, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks said in a news release. It measured 10 feet, 2 inches long (3.1 meters) from head to tail, making it the longest female alligator harvested on record in the state.
NOLA.com
Will Sutton: Louisiana has a homicide problem. And too many of those killed are Black.
We get so consumed with what’s happening in our neighborhoods and adjacent communities and parishes that we sometimes lose perspective. Take homicides, for example. We hear, read and see homicide reports from other places, usually big cities and metro areas like Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C. In Louisiana, the violence in Baton Rouge, Monroe, New Orleans and Shreveport gets much of the attention.
NOLA.com
‘The most vulnerable state’: Louisiana’s climatologist on hurricanes and climate change
Barry Keim is feeling the heat. Or, more specifically, he closely tracks and analyzes it. As Louisiana’s state climatologist since 2003, he keeps an eye on climate change, hurricane season and the risks associated with them. When it comes to climate change, Louisiana is “the most vulnerable state in the country,” he says.
WAFB.com
3 hurt in shooting near Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge
We saw this most recently in Kentucky and Mississippi following the devastating flooding. Individual accused of burglary at Baptist College Ministry on LSU’s campus. 2 people hurt in shooting overnight on N. Foster Drive. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. Gov. Edwards expected to...
theadvocate.com
$100 million more for transportation: Louisiana receives other states' unspent money
Louisiana will get nearly $100 million in federal transportation aid that went unused by other states, officials said Tuesday. Gov. John Bel Edwards said it is the largest amount Louisiana has collected after successfully obligating the full amount of its federal assistance for 2021-22. The new allocation totals $97.8 million;...
theadvocate.com
See which business is going into Broadmoor Shopping Center
Club4 Fitness is set to open its second Baton Rouge location in the former Planet Fitness space in the Broadmoor Shopping Center. The fitness center should open in early 2023, said Justin Langlois, who handles leasing for the shopping center at 9620 Florida Blvd. While Planet Fitness took up about 23,000 square feet in the center, Club4 Fitness will be more than 36,000 square feet and feature such amenities as child care and children's play areas. The Mississippi-based chain of fitness centers has 33 locations open or under development across the South, including gyms in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Harvey and Slidell.
theadvocate.com
Ascension eyes taxing district for road work in La. 30 industrial zone. Here's what's planned
In the past two and a half years, $9-$10 billion in new industrial projects or significant expansions have been announced for Ascension Parish. Methanex, CF Industries, Westlake, Shell, Huntsman, Lion Elastomers and others have all made announcements for new operations or significant expansions since 2019. Many of those projects, though...
LDH: Louisiana experiencing "sixth surge" of COVID
Of newly reported cases, 16% come from Region 7 (Northwest area) and 16% come from Region 4 (Acadiana area).
theadvocate.com
Southwest Louisiana-based Paradise Daiquiris buys property in Youngsville. Find out where.
A Lake Charles area-based frozen daiquiri chain has bought property in Youngsville. Paradise Daiquiris of Sulphur, represented by David and Amanda Trahan, bought land at 2760 E. Milton Ave. and the adjacent lot at 2780 E. Milton Ave. from separate sellers for just under $600,000, land records show. The two properties are just west of the Metairie Center shopping center.
theadvocate.com
Forever Dolls at Capitol Park Museum, scholarship lunch for dancers and new exhibits at Hilliard
Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship in "A Class Act from 1969 to 2022" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. This free event is a chance to hear the Forever Dolls' stories and explore the museum.
brproud.com
Activists say 40,000 active warrants in Baton Rouge make city unsafe
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge has 40,000 active arrest warrants, according to a recent study published by a group of civil rights organizations. On Wednesday, the groups spoke out to say that many warrants make the community unsafe. “This system is broken,” said the Founder of Fair...
theadvocate.com
Here are the top 10 storylines heading into Baton Rouge high school football 2022
There's nothing quite like high school football in Louisiana — a point that will be proven again during the 2022 season. Desire, dreams and local culture offer an ever-changing palate on which seasons and careers are built. The season identities for players growing toward adulthood and their coaches. We...
theadvocate.com
Small but mighty Morgan City hosts Shrimp & Petroleum Festival Labor Day weekend
They used to call it Tiger Island, but these days it's Morgan City, a quintessential Cajun town surrounded by a variety of Louisiana waters — rivers, swamps and a large lake. The tiger lore dates back to the early 1800s when surveyors named the area for a particular kind of large wild cat found there.
225batonrouge.com
Smokin’ Aces BBQ in Denham Springs closes
Smokin’ Aces BBQ has closed its doors for good, the Denham Springs restaurant announced in a post on its Facebook page. Opened about two months before the COVID-19 lockdown went into effect, the restaurant weathered the restrictions to in-person dining by relying on to-go and delivery orders. However, the announcement cites rising prices for meat and other goods as the reason the owners decided to close.
