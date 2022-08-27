Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
See which business is going into Broadmoor Shopping Center
Club4 Fitness is set to open its second Baton Rouge location in the former Planet Fitness space in the Broadmoor Shopping Center. The fitness center should open in early 2023, said Justin Langlois, who handles leasing for the shopping center at 9620 Florida Blvd. While Planet Fitness took up about 23,000 square feet in the center, Club4 Fitness will be more than 36,000 square feet and feature such amenities as child care and children's play areas. The Mississippi-based chain of fitness centers has 33 locations open or under development across the South, including gyms in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Harvey and Slidell.
theadvocate.com
Small but mighty Morgan City hosts Shrimp & Petroleum Festival Labor Day weekend
They used to call it Tiger Island, but these days it's Morgan City, a quintessential Cajun town surrounded by a variety of Louisiana waters — rivers, swamps and a large lake. The tiger lore dates back to the early 1800s when surveyors named the area for a particular kind of large wild cat found there.
theadvocate.com
Southwest Louisiana-based Paradise Daiquiris buys property in Youngsville. Find out where.
A Lake Charles area-based frozen daiquiri chain has bought property in Youngsville. Paradise Daiquiris of Sulphur, represented by David and Amanda Trahan, bought land at 2760 E. Milton Ave. and the adjacent lot at 2780 E. Milton Ave. from separate sellers for just under $600,000, land records show. The two properties are just west of the Metairie Center shopping center.
wbrz.com
Rowdy guests causing small town officials in Livingston Parish to create new rules
KILLIAN - A quiet, peaceful home overlooking the Tickfaw River could be yours for less than $300 a night, all through a short-term rental. The neighbors say that is where the problem lies. People are showing up on weekends, hosting loud and rowdy parties into the night. "It's new traffic...
225batonrouge.com
Smokin’ Aces BBQ in Denham Springs closes
Smokin’ Aces BBQ has closed its doors for good, the Denham Springs restaurant announced in a post on its Facebook page. Opened about two months before the COVID-19 lockdown went into effect, the restaurant weathered the restrictions to in-person dining by relying on to-go and delivery orders. However, the announcement cites rising prices for meat and other goods as the reason the owners decided to close.
theadvocate.com
Around the Felicianas for Aug. 31, 2022
OLLI in the Felicianas, a chapter of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at LSU and part of a network of 124, is for adults who are 50 and older. It has a couple of events planned for September. COFFEE: Jay Grymes, chief meteorologist at WAFB-TV, will be the guest speaker...
theadvocate.com
Forever Dolls at Capitol Park Museum, scholarship lunch for dancers and new exhibits at Hilliard
Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship in "A Class Act from 1969 to 2022" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. This free event is a chance to hear the Forever Dolls' stories and explore the museum.
brproud.com
L’Auberge Baton Rouge celebrating 10 years
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The L’Auberge Casino & Hotel in Baton Rouge celebrates its tenth year anniversary on Thursday, Sept. 1. For its anniversary celebration, L’Auberge will be hosting a champagne and cupcake toast to the first 1,000 guests in themychoice® Promenade from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
These 11 Louisiana Haunted Houses and Trails Should Be On Your Halloween To-Do List
Make sure you are checking out these 11 Halloween haunted attractions and adding them to your spook list for the 2022 season.
theadvocate.com
Could Baton Rouge become walkable? A years-long test on Government Street suggests 'yes'
Housed in the former Garden District Nursery building, Parker Barber’s aesthetic lends itself to a business embracing both the space’s history and surroundings. White tile walls and a black tile ceiling give the Parker Barber a modern feel, while a Roaring ’20s-inspired logo, a vintage neon sign and aged-brick siding evoke popular designs of the past.
theadvocate.com
The Covery at Juban holds ribbon-cutting
The Covery celebrated the opening of its Juban location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 12 with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce. Owner and founder of the franchise E.K. Navan was on hand to cut the ribbon, joined by staff, chamber Ambassadors and other guests. The Juban location opened in...
theadvocate.com
LSU AgCenter and Be Fit Camp in East Feliciana teach nutrition and fitness over summer
Be Fit and Healthwise is an annual summer camp hosted by RKM Primary Care for children ages 6-14 who live in East Feliciana Parish and the surrounding area. The summer camp has three main components: fitness and physical activity; nutrition; and behavioral health, which includes self-esteem, self-confidence, social skills and character building.
theadvocate.com
Ascension eyes taxing district for road work in La. 30 industrial zone. Here's what's planned
In the past two and a half years, $9-$10 billion in new industrial projects or significant expansions have been announced for Ascension Parish. Methanex, CF Industries, Westlake, Shell, Huntsman, Lion Elastomers and others have all made announcements for new operations or significant expansions since 2019. Many of those projects, though...
theadvocate.com
'Roundabout Now': Youngsville residents launch podcast about their growing city
Watch out, Youngsville, there's a new roundabout in town. This one comes in the form of a podcast you can listen to while navigating those traffic circles on your daily commute. Youngsville residents Lucas Menard and Logan Lannoo have released four episodes of Roundabout Now since launching the podcast in...
Zachary road brings concerns on safety
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rollins Road will eventually get repairs done, but some officials and neighbors worry that the road may not last long before someone gets hurt. People who live off Rollins Road have one word to describe it, bumpy. “Fire trucks, ambulances, school buses, there are all...
brproud.com
Want free cake? Visit Nothing Bundt Cakes this Thursday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery chain known for its bite-sized doughnut shaped cakes, is planning to give 250 lucky guests free cake Thursday, September 1. The giveaway is part of the company’s celebration of its 25th anniversary. This Thursday, at every one of...
theadvocate.com
Here are the top 10 storylines heading into Baton Rouge high school football 2022
There's nothing quite like high school football in Louisiana — a point that will be proven again during the 2022 season. Desire, dreams and local culture offer an ever-changing palate on which seasons and careers are built. The season identities for players growing toward adulthood and their coaches. We...
theadvocate.com
Feliciana Soil and Water Conservation District seeks poster contestants
The Feliciana Soil and Water Conservation District and other districts in America are participating in the annual Conservation Poster Contest. The Conservation Poster Contest takes place through Nov. 4, with the theme "Healthy Soil: Healthy Life." The contest will have five grade categories: K-1, 2-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. Local...
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish has new zoning rules. Now it has to agree on maps that actually use them.
A vote on the first zoning map for an unincorporated area in Livingston Parish has been delayed after some residents asked that portions of the proposed layout be changed to reflect current land use, a councilman said. It shows the delicate balance parish leaders are walking as they set limits...
theadvocate.com
Built to teach and serve: McKinley High and Baton Rouge High tell city's stories
Historic school buildings and their student stories resonate with a city’s heritage. No two schools tell a truer and more fascinating story of Baton Rouge’s past than McKinley High and Baton Rouge High. Six schools within East Baton Rouge Parish are listed on the National Register of Historic...
