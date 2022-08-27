ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

See which business is going into Broadmoor Shopping Center

Club4 Fitness is set to open its second Baton Rouge location in the former Planet Fitness space in the Broadmoor Shopping Center. The fitness center should open in early 2023, said Justin Langlois, who handles leasing for the shopping center at 9620 Florida Blvd. While Planet Fitness took up about 23,000 square feet in the center, Club4 Fitness will be more than 36,000 square feet and feature such amenities as child care and children's play areas. The Mississippi-based chain of fitness centers has 33 locations open or under development across the South, including gyms in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Harvey and Slidell.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southwest Louisiana-based Paradise Daiquiris buys property in Youngsville. Find out where.

A Lake Charles area-based frozen daiquiri chain has bought property in Youngsville. Paradise Daiquiris of Sulphur, represented by David and Amanda Trahan, bought land at 2760 E. Milton Ave. and the adjacent lot at 2780 E. Milton Ave. from separate sellers for just under $600,000, land records show. The two properties are just west of the Metairie Center shopping center.
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
City
Belle Chasse, LA
City
Denham Springs, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
225batonrouge.com

Smokin’ Aces BBQ in Denham Springs closes

Smokin’ Aces BBQ has closed its doors for good, the Denham Springs restaurant announced in a post on its Facebook page. Opened about two months before the COVID-19 lockdown went into effect, the restaurant weathered the restrictions to in-person dining by relying on to-go and delivery orders. However, the announcement cites rising prices for meat and other goods as the reason the owners decided to close.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Around the Felicianas for Aug. 31, 2022

OLLI in the Felicianas, a chapter of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at LSU and part of a network of 124, is for adults who are 50 and older. It has a couple of events planned for September. COFFEE: Jay Grymes, chief meteorologist at WAFB-TV, will be the guest speaker...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Forever Dolls at Capitol Park Museum, scholarship lunch for dancers and new exhibits at Hilliard

Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship in "A Class Act from 1969 to 2022" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. This free event is a chance to hear the Forever Dolls' stories and explore the museum.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

L’Auberge Baton Rouge celebrating 10 years

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The L’Auberge Casino & Hotel in Baton Rouge celebrates its tenth year anniversary on Thursday, Sept. 1. For its anniversary celebration, L’Auberge will be hosting a champagne and cupcake toast to the first 1,000 guests in themychoice® Promenade from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Person
John Carlton
theadvocate.com

Could Baton Rouge become walkable? A years-long test on Government Street suggests 'yes'

Housed in the former Garden District Nursery building, Parker Barber’s aesthetic lends itself to a business embracing both the space’s history and surroundings. White tile walls and a black tile ceiling give the Parker Barber a modern feel, while a Roaring ’20s-inspired logo, a vintage neon sign and aged-brick siding evoke popular designs of the past.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

The Covery at Juban holds ribbon-cutting

The Covery celebrated the opening of its Juban location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 12 with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce. Owner and founder of the franchise E.K. Navan was on hand to cut the ribbon, joined by staff, chamber Ambassadors and other guests. The Juban location opened in...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
#Local Life#Linus Outdoor#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Deer Park#Outdoors#Labor Day#Wildlife And Fisheries#La Express#Nra#The Carlton Group#Cca#First Baptist Church#Goliath Nassau Groupers#Shrimp
WAFB

Zachary road brings concerns on safety

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rollins Road will eventually get repairs done, but some officials and neighbors worry that the road may not last long before someone gets hurt. People who live off Rollins Road have one word to describe it, bumpy. “Fire trucks, ambulances, school buses, there are all...
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Want free cake? Visit Nothing Bundt Cakes this Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery chain known for its bite-sized doughnut shaped cakes, is planning to give 250 lucky guests free cake Thursday, September 1. The giveaway is part of the company’s celebration of its 25th anniversary. This Thursday, at every one of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
theadvocate.com

Feliciana Soil and Water Conservation District seeks poster contestants

The Feliciana Soil and Water Conservation District and other districts in America are participating in the annual Conservation Poster Contest. The Conservation Poster Contest takes place through Nov. 4, with the theme "Healthy Soil: Healthy Life." The contest will have five grade categories: K-1, 2-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. Local...
CLINTON, LA

