Aztecs announce four captains for 2022 season

The most visible moment for San Diego State's team captains is when the players walk out to midfield for the coin toss before each game.

The honor, which comes from a vote of SDSU players, is often as much for a player's presence in practice or in the locker room as his performance during a game.

For SDSU's four senior captains this season it is for all of that, and more.

SDSU announced Saturday that wide receiver Jesse Matthews, center Alama Uluave, defensive lineman Jonah Tavai and safety Patrick McMorris will be the team's captains for the 2022 season, which begins Sept. 3 against Arizona at Snapdragon Stadium.

Matthews joined the Aztecs as a walk-on four years ago, earned a scholarship for a breakout performance in 2019 and could move up the ranks this season as one of the school's all-time receivers.

The Christian High graduate had 57 receptions last season for 642 yards and nine touchdowns, leading SDSU in each category. His touchdown total was more than the rest of the team combined (seven) and the most by an SDSU receiver since Vincent Brown (10) in 2010.

Matthews saved his best for last, collecting 11 receptions for 175 yards and two TDs in an MVP performance over UTSA in the 2021 Frisco Bowl.

Uluave, who has started all 22 games for SDSU the past two seasons, was there for virtually all of it, leading the Aztecs last season in snaps played (953). According to Pro Football Focus, Uulave allowed only six pressures (two hits, two hurries, two sacks) in 409 passing opportunities.

Tavai emerged as a force on the defensive line last season, recording 47 tackles (23 solo), 14 tackles for a loss, 8 1/2 sacks and 11 quarterback hurries while starting all 14 games. He ranked sixth in the Mountain West in sacks and seventh in tackles for a loss.

McMorris earned first-team all-MW honors last season after recording a team-high 90 tackles and four interceptions along with nine pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He was selected preseason MW co-Defensive Player of the Year in a vote of conference media members.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .