ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Earns spot on initial 53-man roster

Jones has a spot on Kansas City's initial 53-man roster, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. The team will likely start off with four running backs, also rostering Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco. They could still cut that down to three before Week 1, but it appears Jones has a spot for the time being, even if it's possibly at the bottom of the depth chart. The former Buccaneer reportedly was on the bubble but won Kansas City's coaching staff over with a strong showing in the final preseason game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Michael Thomas: Let go by Cincinnati

The Bengals released Thomas on Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Thomas made the initial 53-man roster but was let go to make room for a trio of waiver claims. The veteran defensive back appeared in eight games last year, registering 18 tackles across 229 snaps (87 defensive).
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Aaron Rodgers
CBS Sports

J.J. Taylor: Being waived by Patriots

The Patriots are slated to waive Taylor, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The same applies to rookie sixth-rounder Kevin Harris, which could bode well for the chances that Ty Montgomery's ankle issue may not be a long-term concern. As for Taylor, he figures to be a practice squad candidate or a post-cutdown roster addition, assuming he clears waivers.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Sports

Danny Etling: Waived by Packers

Etling was waived by the Packers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Etling once again failed to make the active roster after throwing for 220 yards and a touchdown this preseason. The quarterback has yet to make his regular season debut after getting drafted in the seventh round in the 2018 NFL Draft. He'll likely end up on a practice squad for the 2022 campaign.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#Nfl Players#The Los Angeles Rams
CBS Sports

49ers' Trey Lance: To be backed up by Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo has signed a restructured one-year contract to remain with the 49ers to serve as Lance's backup to start the coming season, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. It generally was expected that Garoppolo would be playing elsewhere once the offseason dust cleared, but by amending his contract the veteran signal-caller now is slated to stay with San Francisco as a well-paid backup behind Lance. While retaining Garoppolo gives the franchise a very capable insurance policy should Lance suffer an injury, there's nothing to suggest that the 49ers' plans to start the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft have changed, with Lance's ability to contribute as a rusher giving him intriguing fantasy upside in his second campaign as a pro.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rams vs. Bills odds, line, spread, predictions: 2022 NFL Kickoff Game picks from top model on 138-97 run

The Los Angeles Rams struggled in their first year back in California, going 4-12 in 2016 for their 13th consecutive season with fewer than nine victories. The team has posted a winning record in its last five campaigns, however, registering a double-digit win total four times and capturing the second Super Bowl championship in franchise history last season. The Rams will try to take the first step towards another winning year when they host the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, Sept. 8. Los Angeles went 12-5 last campaign to win its third NFC West title in five years, while Buffalo claimed its second straight AFC East crown with an 11-6 mark.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Titans' Dez Fitzpatrick: Another inefficient showing

Fitzpatrick tallied two catches on five targets for 23 yards in Saturday's 26-23 preseason win over the Cardinals. Fitzpatrick finished second on the team in targets, but he did little with the opportunity. He closes the preseason with five receptions on 11 targets for 62 yards across three games. Fitzpatrick could be on the roster bubble, with the likes of Racey McMath and Cody Hollister potentially surpassing him on the depth chart.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
CBS Sports

Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Returns to practice Wednesday

Cleveland (neck) returned to practice Wednesday, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports. Cleveland suffered a throat injury during an Aug. 1 practice and has been sidelined since. However, the third-year wideout returned to practice Wednesday and appears in line to be ready for Week 1. The 2020 seventh-round pick has mostly operated on special teams during his first two NFL campaigns, but he could be in store for a bigger offensive workload in 2022 with Tim Patrick (knee) on season-ending IR.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Dontae Johnson: Released by 49ers

The 49ers released Johnson (ribs) on Tuesday. Johnson has been dealing with a rib injury since the 49ers' preseason opener in mid-August. However, he's a candidate to be re-signed Wednesday since Jimmie Ward (hamstring) is expected to be placed on injured reserve, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
NFL
CBS Sports

Matt Barkley: Released by Bills

Buffalo released Barkley on Tuesday. Despite outplaying Case Keenum in the Bills' preseason finale at Carolina on Friday, Barkley was the one who got the short end of the stick on the day of the NFL's 53-man roster deadline. Barkley will need to try to find another opportunity elsewhere as a free agent, and Keenum will serve as Josh Allen's backup in 2022.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Keith Kirkwood: Released by Panthers

Kirkwood was released by the Panthers on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Kirkwood caught five passes for 69 yards while appearing in two preseason games, but he ultimately won't survive the final cut. The wide receiver played in three games with the Panthers last year, reeling in three passes for 17 yards. The 27-year-old's next opportunity will likely be with a team's practice squad.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Isaiah Coulter: Doesn't make Bears roster

Coulter was cut by the Bears on Tuesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Coulter will likely wind up on Chicago's practice squad. The 23-year-old wide receiver played pretty well in preseason, catching six passes for 100 yards over the last two games.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Jake Browning: Winds up on Bengals' practice squad

The Bengals signed Browning to their practice squad Wednesday. Browning was waived Tuesday but went through waivers unclaimed, allowing the Bengals to add him to their practice squad. The 26-year-old quarterback likely won't be elevated to the 53-man roster unless Joe Burrow (appendix) gets hurt, though the Bengals don't have a backup on the roster at the moment after cutting both Browning and Brandon Allen.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Vikings' Ross Blacklock: Traded to Vikings

Blacklock and a 2023 seventh-round pick were traded from the Texans to the Vikings on Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick. Blacklock was selected by the Texans with the 40th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and appeared in 29 games over the last two seasons. The 24-year-old racked up 36 tackles (24 solo), two sacks, a forced fumble and two pass defenses during his time with the Texans. Blacklock missed Houston's preseason finale with a groin issue but has presumably moved past the issue and could compete for a starting role on Minnesota's defensive line after Armon Watts was waived Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy