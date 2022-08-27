Read full article on original website
WIBW
Stormont Vail nurses tout health network’s practices at KC conference
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail nurses touted the health network’s practices at a recent conference in Kansas City. Stormont Vail Health says a group of 53 of its nurses recently represented the team at the Magnetizing KC symposium where they were able to learn and share best practices of nursing excellence. It said other greater Kansas City magnet nursing professionals were also in attendance.
WIBW
WRHS wrestling coach, mental health advocate receives $181K at Advisors Excel presentation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Washburn Rural High School wrestling coach spoke with members from Advisors Excel Wednesday, August 31, about mental health and received a surprise check from Advisors to support the coach’s cause. Damon Parker is the executive director of “The Jones Project,” the goal of the...
WIBW
Stormont Vail offers sports injury clinic on Saturdays through October
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail will again offer a sports injury clinic on Saturdays through October, however, it is open to all schools this year. Stormont Vail Health says it will once again host its Sports Injury Clinic for area high school athletes in 2022. It said this year, however, it is opening its doors to all schools in the community.
WIBW
Fort Riley teacher awarded $95K after using student’s dead name
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A retired math teacher at Fort Riley Middle School has been awarded $95,000 from the school district after a settlement agreed that her First Amendment rights had been violated when she used a student’s dead name and was required to not tell their parents about their social transition.
WIBW
6 K-State students awarded with scholarships to study internationally
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Six students from Kansas State University will be given up to $5,000 to study abroad over the school year. Kansas State University says that six of its students have been awarded the prestigious Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship to study abroad. K-State noted that recipients include:
WIBW
Signing Ceremony out at Fort Riley
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley hosted an Intergovernmental Support Agreement Signing Ceremony with USD 475 at Garrison Headquarters today. Fort Riley and USD 475 Geary County Schools partnered for the design-build agreement. This agreement allows Fort Riley to use the district contractors for capital improvement projects which will help Fort Riley complete projects faster and cheaper.
WIBW
Salute Our Heroes: Paraprofessional for 8 years finally gets her own classroom
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Lyndelle Anderson began as a paramedic, before moving to the field of education as a paraprofessional for eight years. Now, our hero has her own classroom at Whitson Elementary. Se thanks to a little inspiration in her life for the move. “I have a son, later on,...
WIBW
Ralph’s Retirement: Looking back at Ralph Hipp’s 30 years at WIBW
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Legendary 13 NEWS Anchor Ralph Hipp’s broadcast career officially comes to an end this week. Hipp’s final show will be Friday’s 6 p.m. newscast, capping 30 years as WIBW’s evening news anchor and 48-years as a broadcast journalist. Each night this week...
WIBW
Washburn University names new dean of students to start in September
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s new dean of students will start her official duties in September as the new school year gets underway. Washburn University says Dr. Teresa L. Clounch has been named as the associate vice president of student life and dean of students. She will replace Dr. Joel Bluml who accepted a position as vice president for student engagement and athletics at the University of Providence in Montana.
WIBW
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrating 25 years with cake giveaway Sept. 1
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at all of its locations. On Thursday, September 1st, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundlet, which are the store’s individually packaged miniature Bundt cakes. Nothing Bundt...
WIBW
Two Junction City school buildings placed on lockdown Wed. morning
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two USD 475 Junction City school buildings have resumed normal operations after being placed on lockdown Wednesday morning. According to Junction City Police Department’s Public Information Officer Cadin Sanner, JCPD responded to a call in the city’s northwest side around 10 a.m. As a result, the HD Karns Innovations Academy and Westwood Elementary School were placed in a temporary lockdown.
WIBW
Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public School officials say an unidentified man gained access to Eisenhower Middle School early Tuesday morning through an unlatched door. Eisenhower Middle School Principal Scott Schwarz sent an email to parents after the incident. Schwarz said a staff member entered the school through a back entrance and did not properly pull the door shut. The person gained access a short time later, but Schwarz said they quickly exited the building after he was quickly viewed by school and police officials both in the building and on camera.
WIBW
Child, staff member hit by vehicle at Junction City elementary school
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A child and a staff member at Westwood Elementary School were struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon. According to the Junction City Police Department it happened just before 3:30 p.m. Officials say the driver, who was at the school for pickup suffered an unknown medical...
WIBW
RCPD on the hunt for stolen bicycle
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are on the hunt for a stolen bicycle. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to the 1000 block of Bluemont Ave. with reports of theft. When officials arrived, they said...
WIBW
Abilene City Commission to discuss possibility of anti-panhandling ordinance
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abilene City Commission plans to discuss the possibility of a new anti-panhandling ordinance. The Abilene Police Department says it is aware of ongoing panhandling activity along Buckeye Ave. Currently, APD noted that the city code does not prohibit the activity as it is currently being...
WIBW
Manhattan motorcycle driver rushed to hospital after collision with curb
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan motorcycle driver was rushed to the hospital with head, wrist and collarbone injuries after he hit a curb on Tuesday afternoon. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to the intersection of Hayes Dr. and McCall Rd. with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Third person arrested for gunpoint robbery of Manhattan 17-year-old
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A third person has been arrested after a 17-year-old was held at gunpoint and robbed in July. The Riley Co. Police Dept. says on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Evan Megaw, 19, of Junction City, was arrested after further investigation into a July 28 robbery on Waterway Pl. in Manhattan.
WIBW
Two remain at large following early-morning manhunt in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people remain at large after an early-morning manhunt spurred by a police chase in Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle in the 100 block of NE Monroe St. in downtown Topeka.
WIBW
Kansas Prep Zone: Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City kicks off their 2022 campaign, looking to improve from an already impressive season in 2021. The Blue Jays went 8-2 on that campaign, losing only one regular season game to Manhattan. They’ve lost a decent amount of seniors, but head coach Randall Zimmerman is already impressed with the senior leadership he’s seen from this team.
WIBW
Jury resumes deliberations in Day 17 of Dana Chandler double-murder retrial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jurors resumed deliberations Thursday morning in Day 17 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial at the Shawnee County Courthouse in downtown Topeka. Judge Cheryl Rios excused the 12-person jury to its room to continue its sixth day of deliberations around 9 a.m. Thursday. The jury is...
