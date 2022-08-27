ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

cbs17

Durham says 19,000 gallon sewer spill is contained

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham says a sewer spill that occurred Tuesday is now contained. On Tuesday evening at 7:18 p.m., water management staff responded to a manhole overflowing at 6312 Kinard Road, near Leesville Road. The city says about 19,000 gallons of untreated wastewater flowed...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Crash takes down power lines, closes Raleigh street

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Downed power lines closed a Raleigh street early Thursday morning, just before 5 a.m. This happened on St. Mary’s Street between Wade Avenue and West Peace Street. As of 12 p.m., the street remains closed with crews working to restore power. Stay with CBS...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Report: Raleigh area adding nearly 10,000 apartments in 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh area is expected to add nearly 10,000 apartments in 2022 — more than 100 percent more than there were a year earlier. The report on new apartment construction from apartment search website RentCafe.com on Thursday showed 9,104 new units expected this year, with more than half of those — 5,100 — in Raleigh itself.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

BMW catches fire after rear-ending pickup truck, 4 transported to hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A BMW caught fire Tuesday night after it rear-ended a pickup truck along Interstate-440 and Wake Forest Road, Raleigh police said. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are closed, but expected to reopen soon, police said. Law enforcement confirmed the three people inside the pickup...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Woman injured by gunfire,1 other injured in Raleigh crash: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was injured by gunfire before a vehicle crash, according to Raleigh police. This happened shortly after 12 a.m. Wednesday near MLK Blvd and S. Raleigh Blvd. Police said a woman’s car was damaged by gunfire at a previous location before being involved in a crash...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Stolen trailer with Cary Lazy Daze pottery found

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — While a Georgia man’s trip to Cary for the Lazy Daze Arts Festival was foiled by the Friday morning theft of his trailer full of pottery, the trip was not a total loss. Police told CBS 17 the trailer was successfully recovered on Monday with most of the art intact.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Body identified as father, former firefighter missing in Rocky Mount: police

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say a body found Wednesday has been identified as a missing father and retired Rocky Mount firefighter. At about 1 p.m., the Rocky Mount Fire Department search and rescue team found 61-year-old Bobby Wilson in the woodline on the 400 block of North Winstead Ave., according to a release.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

Woman found shot inside van in Raleigh after crash

Raleigh, N.C. — A woman was found Wednesday morning shot inside a van along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Raleigh Boulevard before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Victim identified in Hope Mills shooting: deputies

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after being shot in Hope Mills, according to Cumberland County deputies. This happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Scipio Court in Hope Mills. Deputies said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital before...
HOPE MILLS, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Sale closed in Raleigh $3.3 million for a detached house

A house built in 1923 located in the 1000 block of Vance Street in Raleigh has a new owner. The 7,887-square-foot property was sold on August 1, 2022 for $3,280,000, or $416 per square foot. The house is situated on a 0.5-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham deadly shootings down 11% from 2021, data shows

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While there have been 469 shootings in Durham so far this year, data shows that shooting incidents are down this year compared to 2021. According to the data, there were 495 shooting incidents as of August 13 in 2021. That means shootings are down five percent this year from last year.
DURHAM, NC
US News and World Report

The 19 Best Restaurants in Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh has quickly become a foodie haven. With numerous award-winning chefs and a diverse community, the city is rich with innovative restaurants, tried and true offerings, and food from around the world. Whether you're looking for a hearty breakfast before hiking the lush North Carolina wilderness or grabbing a decadent dinner before attending one of the city's numerous arts events, this list has you covered.
RALEIGH, NC

