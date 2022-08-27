ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Kuenssberg: Johnson will have a ‘chunky chapter’ in British history

By Amy Gibbons
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TRzzy_0hY4Oauj00

Boris Johnson will be remembered as a prime minister of “huge consequence” and his likely successor is a “great survivor”, Laura Kuenssberg has said.

The 46-year-old journalist, who will soon host her first episode of the BBC’s Sunday morning politics show, said she expects the outgoing PM to have a “chunky chapter” in UK history.

In an interview with The Times, she said there is a “decent argument” that Mr Johnson’s involvement in the Brexit debate “tipped” the balance towards leaving the EU.

She said there is also a case to be made that should Mr Johnson not have won the Tory leadership contest in 2019, Britain may never have made its exit.

Asked how he will be remembered, she said: “He will, without doubt, always be seen as a prime minister of huge consequence.

“Because whatever you think of the UK decision to leave the EU, there’s a decent argument to be made that his involvement tipped [it], but there’s also a decent argument that if he hadn’t won the Tory leadership in 2019, it [Brexit] wouldn’t have happened.

“So he will have a chunky chapter in UK history. Then being the prime minister who was in charge during the pandemic, not least the PM who nearly lost his life to the disease.”

Ms Kuenssberg described Mr Johnson’s likely successor, Liz Truss , as a “great survivor”.

“She has often been looked down on by people who she then outwitted or outlasted,” she said.

“She is a great survivor. Relentless, shape-shifting, being pragmatic, having a bit of fun at her own expense – those are all things that she is [or is] willing to do. She’s instinctive.”

On her own next steps, she said she wants her version of the Sunday programme to have some “wit around it and warmth”.

Ms Kuenssberg said there is no point “being aggressive for aggressive’s sake”.

“But firm? Absolutely damn right,” she said.

Ms Kuenssberg is due to take over the Sunday politics show on September 4 with a new set, format and title music.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson tells public to buy £20 kettle to save £10 a year on energy bills

Boris Johnson has been mocked for suggesting that Britons could ease their energy bill woes by buying a new £20 kettle to save £10 a year on their electricity.The prime minister suggested the efficiency measure amid growing pressure for more cash support for families facing energy bills of more than £3,500 when the price cap rises in October.Speaking in Suffolk, Mr Johnson said: “If you have an old kettle which takes ages to boil, it may cost you £20 to replace it – but if you get a new one, you’ll save £10 a year every year on your...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Johnson: I’m ready to get on with life outside Number 10

Boris Johnson has said he is ready to “get on with life” after stepping down as Prime Minister.Mr Johnson insisted he will give his “full and unqualified” support to his successor after handing over the keys to Number 10, but did not give any more details about his future plans.He said “only time will tell” and that he is “ready to get on with life”, failing to say whether he will stay on as a backbench MP like Theresa May or withdraw from frontline politics like David Cameron.His comments came as he took questions from the media after delivering his...
POLITICS
The Independent

Next UK leader must be prime minister of families, Children’s Commissioner urges

The next leader of the UK must be “the prime minister of families”, the Children’s Commissioner for England has said.Growing up in a stable, loving family “is probably even more important than education” in transforming children’s lives and outcomes, Dame Rachel de Souza said.Family set-up has become “far more diverse” than policymakers have realised, she said, warning that they need to keep up to date with this changing picture so families can be effectively supported.And she said society must not be “afraid” or “squeamish” to talk about family, while investing in families “is the single greatest investment you can make”."The...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Michael Gove commits to staying on in Parliament amid resignation speculation

Michael Gove has said he will carry on as an MP amid speculation that he could resign his seat in Parliament.Last month the Conservative former cabinet minister said he does not expect to serve in government again.On Tuesday, The Guardian reported that a Liberal Democrat source said the party had heard from several sources in Surrey Heath that Mr Gove could be about to resign the seat.Liz has got a very very talented team of supporters. She will want to make sure that she has a cabinet wholly aligned with her agenda and plansMichael GoveMr Gove, a supporter of Rishi...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Laura Kuenssberg
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Voices: Odds are on that Keir Starmer could be in Downing Street in two years

These are good days for Keir Starmer, at least if the polls are to be believed. The smasher YouGov recently published, showing Labour with a 15 point lead, was probably over egging the scale of the party’s support. I don’t think anyone is seriously expecting cautious Keir to turn the 80 seat majority the Tories mustered at the last election into the Tony Blair style landslide YouGov’s poll would produce if replicated at the ballot box. That’d be like almost like Leicester winning the Premiership again. But here’s the thing: the odds of a Labour majority, even if only...
WORLD
natureworldnews.com

Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India

The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
INDIA
The Independent

Engineers inspect damaged propeller shaft of broken down aircraft carrier

Engineers have been carrying out inspections of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down on its way to the US.The £3 billion warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred while it was off the south-east coast of the Isle of Wight.The departure of the Nato flagship had already been delayed from Friday because of a technical problem, although it is not known if the incidents are related.Shortly after the 65,000-tonned ship sailed on Saturday, a mechanical fault was discovered with the starboard shaft.The carrier limped back to Stokes Bay...
ECONOMY
The Independent

South African Lion King actor ‘baffled’ over Meghan Markle comments

A Lion King actor and friend of Nelson Mandela says he is “baffled” after Meghan Markle claimed she was told people in South Africa “rejoiced in the streets” over her marriage to the Duke of Sussex. In a recent interview, the Duchess of Sussex told The Cut magazine that an unnamed South African actor from the cast of the 2019 film of The Lion King made the surprise proclamation during the London premiere. “He looked at me, and he’s just like light,” Meghan recalled. “‘I just need you to know: When you married into [the royal family], we...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British History#European Union#Uk#The Times#Tory#Eu
The Independent

Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'

The woman was crumpled on the floor of a mangled Mercedes, unconscious and struggling to breathe. The French doctor had no idea who she was, and focused on trying to save her.Twenty-five years later, Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma Tunnel in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997 — and the realization that he was one of the last people to see Princess Diana alive.“I realize my name will always be attached to this tragic night,” Mailliez, who was on his way home from a party when he came across the car crash, told The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

US: Russia running into problems with Iran-made drones

Russia has faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, according to Biden administration officials.The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the U.S. intelligence assessment, did not detail the “numerous failures." They added that the U.S. assesses that the delivery of Mohajer-6 and Shahed-series unmanned aerial vehicles over several days this month is likely part of a Russian plan to acquire hundreds of Iranian UAVs.The Associated Press reported last week that Russia had recently obtained hundreds of Iranian drones capable of being used in its...
MILITARY
The Independent

More than four in 10 Americans say civil war is more likely within the next decade, poll finds

A newly released poll has found that a significant number of Americans believe the United States will be embroiled in a civil war within the next 10 years as political divisions continue to strain the country’s civic bonds.The online survey of 1,500 adults — commissioned by The Economist and conducted by YouGov from 20 to 23 August — found that 29 per cent of respondents said a civil war would be “somewhat likely”, while 14 per cent said such a conflict would be “very likely”. Self-described “strong Republicans” were the most likely to say a civil war in the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson commits funding to Sizewell C nuclear plant to ‘get on’ with project

Boris Johnson promised £700 million of funding for the Sizewell C nuclear power project as part of a drive to improve the UK’s energy security.The Prime Minister said the spike in gas prices driven by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine showed why new nuclear generation capacity was needed in the UK.The new reactor at the Sizewell site in Suffolk is expected to be built in partnership with energy firm EDF and could power the equivalent of about six million homes.“We need to pull our national finger out and get on with Sizewell C,” Mr Johnson said in his final major policy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Johnson: ‘Substantial’ cost-of-living support to be provided by next PM

Boris Johnson expects “substantial sums” to help with the cost of living to be provided by his successor as prime minister.Mr Johnson reiterated the support the Government has already provided but insisted a “further package” will be delivered ahead of winter by the next administration led by Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak.He heaped pressure on the new prime minister to act after Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi insisted “no-one should be cut off” because they cannot afford their energy bills.We have the revenues coming to the exchequer to enable us to help people. That gives us the strength to continue to support...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Boris Johnson - live: PM confirms £700m nuclear power expansion amid energy crisis

Boris Johnson has promised £700m of funding to get the much-delayed Sizewell C nuclear power project into operation as part of a drive to improve the UK’s energy security.In his final major policy speech as prime minister, Mr Johnson said the spike in gas prices driven by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine showed why the UK needed new nuclear-generation capacity.The new Suffolk reactor could power the equivalent of about six million homes and would provide tens of thousands of jobs, he said, and it would be “madness” not to go ahead with it.“In the course of the next few...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: Liz Truss can’t run from rigorous public scrutiny forever

One of the enduring images of Boris Johnson’s general election campaign in 2019 was of the prime minister ducking into a fridge to avoid being quizzed on Good Morning Britain.As far as I know, there were no giant fridges at Wembley Arena last night, where Liz Truss was being put through her paces at the final hustings of the Conservative leadership contest. But while she seems happy to be scrutinised in front of Tory members, she’s rather less willing to engage in a full-length sit-down interview with journalists like the BBC’s Nick Robinson, saying she didn’t have enough time in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson confirms £700m of state backing for new nuclear reactor at Sizewell

Boris Johnson today confirmed that he is committing £700m of government money to a new £30bn nuclear reactor at Sizewell C in Suffolk.Speaking at the site of the proposed plant, the prime minister said that he believed the cash would allow developer EDF to get the project “over the line” within the coming weeks.In a message to Tory leadership hopefuls Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak – one of whom will take over at No 10 on Tuesday – Mr Johnson said it would be “madness” not to approve the project, adding: “Go nuclear, go large, go with Sizewell C.”The outgoing prime minister blamed the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

CNN’s Don Lemon says Meghan Markle only recently understanding what it’s like to be ‘treated like a Black woman’ is ‘shocking’

Don Lemon has shared his thoughts on Meghan Markle’s latest episode of Archetypes, in which she and Mariah Carey discussed race and their identities as biracial women.During a broadcast of CNN’s New Day on Wednesday, the CNN host praised the Duchess of Sussex for her “eye-opening” podcast and speaking out against “colourism”. However, Lemon expressed that Meghan was speaking from “a place of privilege” because she “did not have to deal with racism until she married a white man.”“What she is coming from is a place of privilege where she did not have to deal with racism until she...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Boris Johnson says people should buy a new kettle to save money on their yearly electricity bill

Boris Johnson has advised people to spend £20 on a new kettle to save £10 on their yearly electricity bill, prompting ridicule from some social media users.Speaking in Suffolk, the outgoing prime minister said: “If you have an old kettle that takes ages to boil, it may cost you £20 to replace it. But if you get a new one you will save £10 a year every year on your electricity bill.”“Is he seriously out of touch, or is it that he just doesn’t care, or both?” Labour shadow business minister Bill Esterson said.Sign up to our newsletters.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Poland demands $1.3 trillion war reparations from Germany

Poland’s top politician said Thursday that the government will seek equivalent of some $1.3 trillion in reparations from Germany for the Nazis’ World War II invasion and occupation of his country.Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the Law and Justice party, announced the huge claim at the release of a long-awaited report on the cost to the country of years of Nazi German occupation as it marks 83 years since the start of World War II.“We not only prepared the report but we have also taken the decision as to the further steps,” Kaczynski said during the report’s presentation. “We will...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

818K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy