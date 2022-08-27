ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Danilo Gallinari ACL reportedly appears 'stable,' vet Boston Celtics guard will get MRI to confirm

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VgPch_0hY4OIDl00
Aris Messinis - Pool/Getty Images

While it is too soon to say for certain with the Boston Celtics veteran forward Danilo Gallinari slated to get an MRI on his injured knee tomorrow, The Athletic’s Shams Charania is reporting that Gallinari’s ACL in his left knee appears to be stable after analysis by the Italian National Team medical staff.

If so, a massive bullet will have been dodged by the Celtics and the Italian after Gallinari went down in the fourth quarter of a FIBA qualifier against the Georgian National Team on Saturday in an apparent non-contact injury. Gallinari has previously torn that ACL. Per Sportando’s Emilio Carchia, Gianmarco Pozzecco, coach of Gallo’s Italian National Team, lamented the injury for the Boston vet.

“With him, we could have won Eurobasket, but I am not sorry for that,” he offered. “I am sorry because he may not play a tournament he deserves to play.”

“I think we have realized that we can no longer go on like this (on too many contests),” he added. “I hope that from tomorrow we start protecting the players”

Stay tuned to the Celtics Wire for further updates to this story as we become aware of them.

