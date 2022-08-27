ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

hopkintonindependent.com

Hopkinton Today: Thursday, Sept. 1

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. On Wednesday morning, Hopkinton High School’s Class of 2023 continued the school’s tradition of having...
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Hopkinton Today: Tuesday, Aug. 30

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. When Hopkinton High School rising senior Vihaan Agarwal and some friends noticed a lack of...
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Robert Haley, 75

Robert Haley, 75, of Hopkinton died Aug. 26 at Massachusetts General Hospital after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Maureen (Navask) Haley, to whom he was married for 49 years. Born in Melrose, he was the son of the late James and Marguerite (Babineau) Haley. Robert was...
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Hopkinton Little League 11U team captures state title

The Hopkinton Little League 11-and-under baseball team had an eventful summer, winning the state championship as well as the Tondorf Tournament — despite sometimes having to play in two tournaments on the same day. Hopkinton had not fielded a team in the 11U state tournament previously, but coach Scott...
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Keavany among those taking steps against cancer

Hopkinton resident Katie Keavany takes steps to fight against cancer every day as the vice president for the department of ambulatory clinical operation at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. On Oct. 2, she will go the extra mile and participate in the 2022 Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk in memory of her father, Paul Kenney, who passed away from leukemia in 2003.
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Senior Snippets, Aug. 31 edition

The Hopkinton Senior Center is open Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. For a more extensive listing of programs and services, including lunch program menus, as well as a newsletter, check hopkintonseniorcenter.com. Anyone with questions can call 508-497-9730. The Senior Center also has a Facebook page that provides updates on resources, programs and events.
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Library Corner, Aug. 31 edition

For more information on any of the following programs or other activities at the library, visit hopkintonlibrary.org. The library also can be found on Facebook, @hopkintonlibrary, and on Twitter, @HopkintonPLMA. #ActuallyAutistic. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Jennifer Brunton will present her book, “The #ActuallyAutistic Guide to Advocacy: Step-by-Step Advice on...
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Middle schoolers learn about finance, entrepreneurship at business camp

When Hopkinton High School rising senior Vihaan Agarwal and some friends noticed a lack of offerings related to finance and entrepreneurship at the middle school level, they decided to do something about it. They founded the Hopkinton Youth Business Academy, which offered sessions the past two summers, with enrollment ranging...
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Short-term rentals raise concern for some residents

Hopkinton is revisiting the possibility of regulating short-term rentals after residents of Pike Street voiced concerns to the Zoning Advisory Committee about a property being rented out and used for weekend parties. Regulating short-term rentals through websites such as Airbnb and Vrbo was first discussed about three years ago “on...
HOPKINTON, MA

