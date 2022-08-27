Read full article on original website
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton Today: Thursday, Sept. 1
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. On Wednesday morning, Hopkinton High School’s Class of 2023 continued the school’s tradition of having...
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton Today: Tuesday, Aug. 30
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. When Hopkinton High School rising senior Vihaan Agarwal and some friends noticed a lack of...
hopkintonindependent.com
Robert Haley, 75
Robert Haley, 75, of Hopkinton died Aug. 26 at Massachusetts General Hospital after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Maureen (Navask) Haley, to whom he was married for 49 years. Born in Melrose, he was the son of the late James and Marguerite (Babineau) Haley. Robert was...
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton Little League 11U team captures state title
The Hopkinton Little League 11-and-under baseball team had an eventful summer, winning the state championship as well as the Tondorf Tournament — despite sometimes having to play in two tournaments on the same day. Hopkinton had not fielded a team in the 11U state tournament previously, but coach Scott...
hopkintonindependent.com
Independent Thoughts: Grave encounter inspires Whalen’s restoration project
Mike Whalen’s goal is simple: “Fixing the cemeteries one stone at a time,” he said. A longtime volunteer and member of veterans committees in town, Whalen has been mending broken and crooked headstones at the town’s cemeteries for some time. As American Legion Post 202 adjutant,...
hopkintonindependent.com
Keavany among those taking steps against cancer
Hopkinton resident Katie Keavany takes steps to fight against cancer every day as the vice president for the department of ambulatory clinical operation at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. On Oct. 2, she will go the extra mile and participate in the 2022 Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk in memory of her father, Paul Kenney, who passed away from leukemia in 2003.
hopkintonindependent.com
Senior Snippets, Aug. 31 edition
The Hopkinton Senior Center is open Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. For a more extensive listing of programs and services, including lunch program menus, as well as a newsletter, check hopkintonseniorcenter.com. Anyone with questions can call 508-497-9730. The Senior Center also has a Facebook page that provides updates on resources, programs and events.
hopkintonindependent.com
Library Corner, Aug. 31 edition
For more information on any of the following programs or other activities at the library, visit hopkintonlibrary.org. The library also can be found on Facebook, @hopkintonlibrary, and on Twitter, @HopkintonPLMA. #ActuallyAutistic. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Jennifer Brunton will present her book, “The #ActuallyAutistic Guide to Advocacy: Step-by-Step Advice on...
hopkintonindependent.com
Middle schoolers learn about finance, entrepreneurship at business camp
When Hopkinton High School rising senior Vihaan Agarwal and some friends noticed a lack of offerings related to finance and entrepreneurship at the middle school level, they decided to do something about it. They founded the Hopkinton Youth Business Academy, which offered sessions the past two summers, with enrollment ranging...
hopkintonindependent.com
Short-term rentals raise concern for some residents
Hopkinton is revisiting the possibility of regulating short-term rentals after residents of Pike Street voiced concerns to the Zoning Advisory Committee about a property being rented out and used for weekend parties. Regulating short-term rentals through websites such as Airbnb and Vrbo was first discussed about three years ago “on...
