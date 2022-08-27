Off-Duty Jersey City Officer Burned At Crash Scene When Car Passes Road Flare In Kearny

Jersey City police Photo Credit: Jersey City PD

An off-duty Jersey City police officer was seriously burned while assisting at a crash scene in Kearny, when another driver passed road flares sparking a fire, authorities said.

The officer was helping at the two-car crash near 1249 Newark- Jersey City Turnpike around 11:30 Thursday, Aug. 25, when a 2017 white Mercedes passed the flare and caused a nearby car to go up in flames, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The officer suffered multiple burns and was transported to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the Mercedes, a 29-year-old East Orange woman, was being treated at University Hospital for a serious leg injury. A third individual suffered a gash to the arm and was treated at the scene by emergency medical services.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Kearny Police Department are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

