Murfreesboro, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Vanderbilt dismisses 2 players; Clark Lea explains

Four days after Vanderbilt’s season-opening win at Hawaii, Clark Lea and the program announced that it has dismissed freshmen Daniel Martin and Maurice Edwards. Lea said in a statement announcing the news that a “strong ecosystem will undoubtedly strengthen our program’s performance on and off the field.”
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Centennial football player Haddox tabbed Herff Jones Heart of the Team winner

FRANKLIN – In last week’s win at Lincoln County, Centennial High School senior Zavion Haddox provided the play of the game. Haddox came off the edge for a huge hit on the Falcons quarterback that forced a fumble picked up by Cougar teammate Caleb Workman for a scoop-and-score in the second quarter of a 42-7 win.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Two Vanderbilt University football players released from team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Head Football Coach Clark Lea announced on Twitter Wednesday that two Vanderbilt Football players had been released from the team. Coach Lea said in a statement that Vanderbilt Football players Maurice Edwards and Daniel Martin had been released from the team. This announcement came...
NASHVILLE, TN
anchorofgold.com

Vanderbilt sells naming rights to football stadium

Vanderbilt athletics is getting a boost from the ongoing Vandy United campaign, and as of today, that now comes with a new name for the football stadium as Vanderbilt has sold the naming rights to Nashville-based FirstBank. Vanderbilt is not the first SEC school to sell the naming rights to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Village Living

Nashville taco restaurant to open 2nd location in Lane Parke

The owners of a fast-casual breakfast and lunch taco restaurant in Nashville plan to open a second location in Mountain Brook later this year. The restaurant is called Ladybird Taco and is inspired by the taco scene in Texas, where two of the four owners currently live and another previously lived.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
belmont.edu

Belmont University Board of Trustees Adds Five New Members￼

The Belmont University Board of Trustees added five new individuals for the start of the 2022-23 academic year: Dr. Agenia Clark, Rusty Gaston, Rev. Dr. Gabriel Salguero, Rev. Dr. Clay Stauffer and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. Board of Trustees Chair Milton Johnson, a Belmont alumnus and retired CEO/Chairman of HCA Healthcare, said,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Slain Smyrna store clerk remembered for his kindness

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Smyrna police are still working to find the man who shot Nicholas Patterson during a robbery early Tuesday morning at the Twice Daily off Sam Ridley Parkway. Patterson, 34, was a clerk at the store. He died at the hospital after the shooting. “The majority of...
SMYRNA, TN

