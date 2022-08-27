Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vanderbilt dismisses 2 players; Clark Lea explains
Four days after Vanderbilt’s season-opening win at Hawaii, Clark Lea and the program announced that it has dismissed freshmen Daniel Martin and Maurice Edwards. Lea said in a statement announcing the news that a “strong ecosystem will undoubtedly strengthen our program’s performance on and off the field.”
williamsonherald.com
Centennial football player Haddox tabbed Herff Jones Heart of the Team winner
FRANKLIN – In last week’s win at Lincoln County, Centennial High School senior Zavion Haddox provided the play of the game. Haddox came off the edge for a huge hit on the Falcons quarterback that forced a fumble picked up by Cougar teammate Caleb Workman for a scoop-and-score in the second quarter of a 42-7 win.
WSMV
Two Vanderbilt University football players released from team
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Head Football Coach Clark Lea announced on Twitter Wednesday that two Vanderbilt Football players had been released from the team. Coach Lea said in a statement that Vanderbilt Football players Maurice Edwards and Daniel Martin had been released from the team. This announcement came...
Referee shortage affecting game schedules across Tennessee
Football season has arrived in Tennessee, but one shortage is impacting game schedules for teams across the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eddie George speaks on coaching at TSU
Eddie George, a Tennessee football legend, made an appearance in front of local business people on Monday.
10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced
As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area.
Tennessee Man Scores $4 Million Lottery Prize With Losing Ticket
Here's how a losing ticket won a man in Tennessee $4 million.
anchorofgold.com
Vanderbilt sells naming rights to football stadium
Vanderbilt athletics is getting a boost from the ongoing Vandy United campaign, and as of today, that now comes with a new name for the football stadium as Vanderbilt has sold the naming rights to Nashville-based FirstBank. Vanderbilt is not the first SEC school to sell the naming rights to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chuy’s Tex-Mex to Open New Location in Nashville Area
Nashville residents will soon have a convenient new option for their favorite Tex-Mex when Chuy’s opens its sixth Middle Tennessee location on White Bridge Road this fall. Chuy’s White Bridge is scheduled to open in early November at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s. “We are...
61-Year-Old John Taylor III Dead After Crash in Metro Nashville Area (Nashville, TN)
Official reports state that a Rutherford County resident was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Monday at 7.15 AM. The incident occurred in the 3100 block of Hobson Pike and the man killed has been identified as [..]
South American crime syndicate hitting Middle Tennessee
Another crime syndicate from South America has been identified in a series of crimes in Middle Tennessee.
2022 Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair reaches record-breaking attendance
The attendance records for the 2022 Wilson County- Tennessee State Fair are out and show that record-breaking numbers were met this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Village Living
Nashville taco restaurant to open 2nd location in Lane Parke
The owners of a fast-casual breakfast and lunch taco restaurant in Nashville plan to open a second location in Mountain Brook later this year. The restaurant is called Ladybird Taco and is inspired by the taco scene in Texas, where two of the four owners currently live and another previously lived.
belmont.edu
Belmont University Board of Trustees Adds Five New Members￼
The Belmont University Board of Trustees added five new individuals for the start of the 2022-23 academic year: Dr. Agenia Clark, Rusty Gaston, Rev. Dr. Gabriel Salguero, Rev. Dr. Clay Stauffer and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. Board of Trustees Chair Milton Johnson, a Belmont alumnus and retired CEO/Chairman of HCA Healthcare, said,...
Business ‘significantly’ damaged by fire in North Nashville
An investigation is underway after a fire damaged a building in North Nashville early Wednesday morning.
wpln.org
The country’s first Black-founded fair started in Middle Tennessee. Its legacy lives on from Gallatin to Detroit.
If you drive out to Gallatin and go down Blythe Street, you’ll come across an empty lot sandwiched between a housing development and a barbecue joint. It may not look like much, but this lot was the site of America’s oldest Black-founded fair. In the decades after Emancipation,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amy Grant gives herself ‘gift of a very simple fall’ after bike crash
The Christian artist said she was taking the fall off as a "gift" to herself in order to recover from her bike accident.
WSMV
Slain Smyrna store clerk remembered for his kindness
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Smyrna police are still working to find the man who shot Nicholas Patterson during a robbery early Tuesday morning at the Twice Daily off Sam Ridley Parkway. Patterson, 34, was a clerk at the store. He died at the hospital after the shooting. “The majority of...
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
According to the Metro Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported early Saturday morning in Nashville. The officials stated that the crash occurred on the 1600 block of Broadway at around 2 a.m.
fox17.com
Where to see a $3 movie in theaters across Middle Tennessee on Sept. 3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Scrambling for some Labor Day weekend plans? You can see a movie in theaters this Saturday for barely nothing!. Movie tickets across American theaters will cost only $3 for one day, Sept. 3, for "National Cinema Day." The Cinema Foundation said the super deal aims...
Comments / 0