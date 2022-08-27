Read full article on original website
Look: Casey Thompson Has Message For Nebraska Fans
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is ready to move on from the team's Week 0 loss to Northwestern. The Cornhuskers blew an 11-point second-half lead to the Wildcats on Saturday and lost another one-score game under Scott Frost. Frost is now 5-21 overall in his career in one-score games as the...
Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern
Scott Frost came under fire for a controversial onside kick decision- which backfired- during Nebraska football’s surprising upset loss to Northwestern in the season opener in Dublin on Saturday. Frost took responsibility for the decision after the game, saying that he “made the call’ and it’s “on him.” Still, after seven straight losses by single […] The post Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
klkntv.com
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
kmaland.com
Craig Figgins, 47, of Des Moines, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Visitation Start:8:00 a.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:. Burial with military honors by the Atlantic...
UPDATE: Student protest at Bellevue West after teacher uses racial slur
Bellevue Public Schools (BPS) sent a message to families about what the district described as "a group of students peacefully gathered" following the use of a racial slur in a classroom last week.
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist life flighted to hospital after crash in Western Iowa
ATLANTIC, Iowa — A man is being treated at an Omaha hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Cass County. It happened at 6:00 Saturday morning. The Iowa State Patrol reports Carlos Herrera was life flighted to the University of Nebraska Medical Center after being thrown from his motorcycle. Troopers...
Latest update from 3 News Now | August 29 | 7 AM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Monday morning, August 29, 2022.
1011now.com
Store closure leaves donations, dumped items piling up
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For years neighbors tell 10/11 NOW the alley behind the Salvation Army Family Store in Lincoln has had problems with an overflow of donations and even junk behind left behind. Lately, things have gotten worse because the location closed down this month, but people have still...
1011now.com
Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash at 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29-year-old Lincoln man. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts talk about the matchup and the past week in Ireland. Lincoln Northwest plays first football game. Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT. It...
Man injured in Motorcycle Crash in Cass County
(Atlantic) A motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Cass County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:00 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the 59.6-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured motorist as 26-year-old Carolos Alberto Espinosa Herrera. The State Police...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Woman trashes Lincoln McDonald’s
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help solving two cases, including an assault at a McDonald’s. Police are looking for two women who they say assaulted an employee and a customer at the McDonald’s at 11th Street and Saunders Avenue. On May 8, the...
KETV.com
Omaha Police identify man who showed up to hospital with gunshot wound Monday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police identified the victim of an early morning shooting Monday. Police said Braylon Hardeman, 38, was wounded in the 2400 block of South 24th Street. He showed up to Nebraska Medical Center around 5:20 a.m. His injuries are not life threatening. There was no information...
KETV.com
Omaha man gets 17 years in federal prison for meth conspiracy
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha man will spend more than 17 years in a federal prison for his role in a meth conspiracy. There's no parole in federal prison. Twenty-three-year-old Jesse Neri and his brother delivered a pound of methamphetamine to an undercover officer at an Omaha business last year.
Red Oak Police Arrest Man for Probation Violation
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 29-year-old Isaias Guerra on Friday in the 1800 block of E. Summit Street on a warrant for a probation violation on an original charge of attempted burglary 2nd degree, a class D felony. Officers transported Guerra to the Montgomery County Jail and held him...
WOWT
Former Omaha Police officer arrested after robbery, carjacking
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former city police officer, fired from the force six years ago, has been arrested for robbery. According to the OPD report, former officer Wendy Redding, 48, was involved in a carjacking. Redding was fired from the Omaha Police Department in 2016 after 22 years with the force.
KETV.com
Trial date ordered for fired Nebraska State Patrol employee accused of stealing drug evidence
LINCOLN, Neb. — A fired Nebraska State Patrol employee's trial starts in February, according to federal court records. During a court hearing Tuesday morning, a judge ordered the trial in the case against Anna Idigima and her boyfriend, George Weaver, Jr. Idigima was an evidence tech at NSP. She...
