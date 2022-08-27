ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

2 people fatally shot and bicyclist killed in Oakland

ABC News
 4 days ago

Three people were killed in a confrontation in Oakland and the dead included the suspect who initially opened fire and a bicyclist who was run over as the suspect tried to get away, officials said.

The East Bay Times reported that a man was shot and killed Friday night in the city's West Oakland neighborhood and that the suspect tried to flee in a vehicle.

Friends of the victim fired at the suspect, killing him. Then the vehicle he was in crashed into the bicyclist, killing him, the newspaper reported.

Oakland police said in a statement Saturday that no arrests have been made.

The victims' identities have not been released pending notification of family, the statement said.

