ASHEVILLE, N.C. - The UNC Asheville volleyball team swept the Lees-McRae Bobcats (25-18, 25-11, 25-20) Wednesday in non-conference play, bringing their record to 2-3. Stat Standouts - Outside hitter Kat Cruser continued to lead the Bulldogs, totaling a match-high 12 points, collecting nine kills, three aces and four digs in an all-around performance.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO