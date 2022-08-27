ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

Over 100 Beagles Rescued From Virginia Breeding Center Arrive in San Diego County

More than 100 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding center that sells animals for use in scientific testing arrived in San Diego County Wednesday. The beagles are among 4,000 dogs that animal activists say were removed from the custody of Envigo, a company sued by the U.S. Department of Justice for allegedly failing to properly care for beagles at its Cumberland, Virginia facility, in violation of the Animal Welfare Act.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Woman Creates Unique Way to Address Bullying

With schools back in session across San Diego County, a local theatre troupe has released a creative, new tool to help kids cope with bullying. It’s called “Baffle Away Bullying!” -- a video designed to help kindergarten through third-graders stand up to bullying behavior in a positive way.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Will you understand this Murrieta and Lemon Grove casual killer?

In the infinite flatness of southern California’s Imperial Valley, an irrigated desert of cropland and skin-frying heat, lies Calipatria State Prison, a mostly maximum-security Level IV warren of cellblocks, surrounded for miles by massive ag plots: white plastic-coated storage barns of alfalfa hay; acres of livestock to which the bales are fed; fields of greenly ripe, ruler-straight commodities like sweet corn and leaf lettuce; flocks of snowy egrets that feast in those fields on lizards, snakes, and mice; and, powering some of the valley’s energy, large pitches of solar arrays on barren parcels. More widely diffused are the sun-withered towns, mottled and cracked by dust storms, where cadres of prison guards live. Not much moves in the desert other than the birds and the wind, breezing over Colorado River water rushing down the concrete ditches. And, arriving every hour, females driving families in battered Corollas, coming to visit their lost loved ones.
LEMON GROVE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

HUMANE SOCIETY RESCUES DOG AFTER 100-FOOT FALL INTO CANYON

August 29, 2022 (San Diego) -- A deaf dog is safe this evening, after falling 100 feet down a steep ravine in Sorrento Valley. San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team deployed to help just before 2 p.m., after a call from the owners of the dog asking for help.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

WATCH: Border 32 Fire in Dulzura Forcing Evacuations, Highway Closures

Border 32 Fire Details as of 7:30 p.m. Evacuation Orders: Barrett Lake Road, near Barrett Lake Road and SR-94, Coyote Holler Road, Round Potrero Road. Evacuation Points: Jamul Casino, 14145 Campo Rd.; Mountain Empire High School, 3305 Buckman Springs Rd. Road Closures: EB/WB State Route 94 between Forrest Gate Road...
DULZURA, CA

