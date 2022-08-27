Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Over 100 Beagles Rescued From Virginia Breeding Center Arrive in San Diego County
More than 100 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding center that sells animals for use in scientific testing arrived in San Diego County Wednesday. The beagles are among 4,000 dogs that animal activists say were removed from the custody of Envigo, a company sued by the U.S. Department of Justice for allegedly failing to properly care for beagles at its Cumberland, Virginia facility, in violation of the Animal Welfare Act.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Woman Creates Unique Way to Address Bullying
With schools back in session across San Diego County, a local theatre troupe has released a creative, new tool to help kids cope with bullying. It’s called “Baffle Away Bullying!” -- a video designed to help kindergarten through third-graders stand up to bullying behavior in a positive way.
San Diego Family Circle offering food assistance program
The San Diego Family Circle has announced a food assistance program aimed to help vulnerable members of the community.
Heat wave in San Diego leads to air conditioning concerns
Francisco Alvarez, the owner of Rockstar Plumbing with 20 years of experience in HVAC, says a dirty filter is the number one reason your A/C might not be working.
NBC San Diego
Homeless Advocates Challenging Chula Vista's Effort to Close Harborside Park
Outreach teams and Chula Vista city crews are scheduled to move in and start moving out homeless encampments that have taken over Harborside Park. There was so much illegal activity happening at the park, according to police, that the city voted to close it for 90 days until they figured out a solution.
City of Chula Vista clears homeless encampment at Harborside Park
The city of Chula Vista is moving forward with its plan to close Harborside Park temporarily. Crews are working to clear a large homeless encampment from the site.
Changes coming to San Diego’s street sweeping program
Changes are coming to the City of San Diego’s street sweeping program on Sept. 1.
San Diego weekly Reader
Will you understand this Murrieta and Lemon Grove casual killer?
In the infinite flatness of southern California’s Imperial Valley, an irrigated desert of cropland and skin-frying heat, lies Calipatria State Prison, a mostly maximum-security Level IV warren of cellblocks, surrounded for miles by massive ag plots: white plastic-coated storage barns of alfalfa hay; acres of livestock to which the bales are fed; fields of greenly ripe, ruler-straight commodities like sweet corn and leaf lettuce; flocks of snowy egrets that feast in those fields on lizards, snakes, and mice; and, powering some of the valley’s energy, large pitches of solar arrays on barren parcels. More widely diffused are the sun-withered towns, mottled and cracked by dust storms, where cadres of prison guards live. Not much moves in the desert other than the birds and the wind, breezing over Colorado River water rushing down the concrete ditches. And, arriving every hour, females driving families in battered Corollas, coming to visit their lost loved ones.
School districts announce class, bus schedule changes due to local brush fire
Officials with the Jamul-Dulzura Union School District and the Mountain Empire Unified School District late Wednesday evening announced changes to bus and class schedules due to a brush fire in East County.
NBC San Diego
Man on US Most Wanted Fugitive List Arrives in San Diego County to Face Murder Charge
After six years on the run, a fugitive on the US Marshals' 15 Most Wanted list arrived in San Diego County from El Salvador Wednesday where he will a face murder charge in connection with his girlfriend's 2016 death. Raymond "RJ" McLeod, a former U.S. Marine suspected of killing 30-year-old...
4,200-acre brush fire in rural East County prompts evacuations
A brush fire in the Barrett Junction area of rural East County prompted evacuations Wednesday afternoon.
Parents file class-action lawsuit against San Diego County school districts over virtual learning
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Nearly two dozen parents are suing several San Diego County school districts for not providing an adequate education during the pandemic and for failing to offer any follow-up for those students who fell behind academically or psychologically due to virtual learning. In the proposed...
The parents of a man who died in a San Diego County jail sues over lack of medical treatment
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The mother and father of a 24-year-old man who was found dead inside of a jail cell at the Vista Detention Facility in July 2021 have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the county. According to the lawsuit, Ronaldino Estrada was found dead on...
NBC San Diego
2 People Shot in Truck Near Valle Lindo Park in Chula Vista; Later Died at Hospital
Police Wednesday were investigating the shooting deaths of two people who were found unconscious in a pickup after crashing into a parked van in Chula Vista and who later died at a hospital. Chula Vista police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Brandywine Avenue and Sequoia Street...
NBC San Diego
200+ Animals Find Homes in One Day in San Diego During ‘Clear the Shelters'
Dog’s tails wagged uncontrollably, kittens playfully stuck their paws through cage openings and guinea pigs curiously emerged from their plastic domes while people excitedly rushed to cages to meet their new furry friends. Clear the Shelters is a month-long initiative, but here in San Diego, it culminates in one...
100+ rescued beagles headed to San Diego for care
Over 100 beagles are headed to San Diego this week as part of a nationwide effort to care for the more that 4,000 beagles who were recently rescued from a Virginia lab testing breeding facility.
eastcountymagazine.org
HUMANE SOCIETY RESCUES DOG AFTER 100-FOOT FALL INTO CANYON
August 29, 2022 (San Diego) -- A deaf dog is safe this evening, after falling 100 feet down a steep ravine in Sorrento Valley. San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team deployed to help just before 2 p.m., after a call from the owners of the dog asking for help.
Newly married San Diego man, wife on video chat during fatal crash in Mexico
Newly married San Diego man, wife on video chat during fatal collision near Ensenada; He says first responders did little to save her
Police search for hit-and-run driver who hurt woman, child
San Diego police are asking for help locating a driver that drove off after hitting a woman and child last month in the Egger Highlands area, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
WATCH: Border 32 Fire in Dulzura Forcing Evacuations, Highway Closures
Border 32 Fire Details as of 7:30 p.m. Evacuation Orders: Barrett Lake Road, near Barrett Lake Road and SR-94, Coyote Holler Road, Round Potrero Road. Evacuation Points: Jamul Casino, 14145 Campo Rd.; Mountain Empire High School, 3305 Buckman Springs Rd. Road Closures: EB/WB State Route 94 between Forrest Gate Road...
