Lewis County, NY

wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg man charged in pedestrian death

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - A two-day investigation into an accident that killed a New Jersey man has resulted in an Ogdensburg man’s arrest. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 19-year-old Gavin Murray of New York Avenue drove away from the scene after he allegedly struck and killed 28-year-old Sean Salisbury of Whiting, New Jersey, on State Route 12 near Chippewa Bay in the town of Hammond.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Florida man dies in Lewis County ATV crash

TOWN OF DIANA, New York (WWNY) - A 60-year-old Florida man was killed in an ATV crash in Lewis County Monday night. The sheriff’s office said Patrick Byrne of Melbourne died when he lost control of the four-wheeler on North Shore Road near Lake Bonaparte in the town of Diana.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Rome PD wants to identify a robbery suspect

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County is asking the public for assistance identifying a suspect in a robbery that occurred in the City of Rome on August 30th. Around 6:00 pm on Tuesday, the individual shown in the images below allegedly entered the...
ROME, NY
wwnytv.com

Truck drives off road on Route 12 towards Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A black truck landed in a ditch after driving off the road on Route 12. The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. According to our reporter on scene, a black truck caught the asphalt and drove off the road into a ditch. The...
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Pedestrian killed in Hammond crash

HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal vehicle and pedestrian crash in the Town of Hammond. According to the Sherrif’s Office, this took place on State Route 12 in the Town of Hammond between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on August 30.
HAMMOND, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown bus shelter to close for repairs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A bus shelter in the city of Watertown will be closed for a few days. The parks and recreation department says the bus shelter on Park Drive will be closed for repairs starting Wednesday. The repairs are expected to last a couple of days.
WATERTOWN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police: North Country man accused of stealing brass casings from Fort Drum

CARTHAGE- A North Country man is accused of stealing brass casings from Fort Drum, which ended up totaling thousands of dollars. Terence Williams, 60, of Carthage, NY is officially charged with felony grand larceny in the third-degree, according to the New York State Police. Investigators determined that Williams rounded up...
CARTHAGE, NY
WIBX 950

This Beloved, Locally Owned New Hartford Cafe Is Closing

We have plenty of incredible restaurants here in the Utica area that are locally owned. Unfortunately, being locally owned and operated sometimes means that there's more risks that come into play, which puts some in a position where they can't operate the way that they need to. That's the sad...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
wwnytv.com

Carthage man arrested, allegedly stole more than $40K in brass from Fort Drum

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage man has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars of brass from Fort Drum. New York State Police charged Terence Williams, 60, of Carthage with a 3rd degree felony count of Grand Larceny after they say he stole more than $40 thousand worth of brass casings from Fort Drum, where he was employed as a civilian.
CARTHAGE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Man shot in North Country road rage incident

FORESTPORT, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police are investigating a road rage incident involving several motorcycle riders. Troopers were called to Bear Creek Road in the Town of Forestport shortly after 4:30 PM Saturday. They found a man behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Impala with a gunshot wound. The gunshot wound was sustained from a road rage incident involving several motorcyclists.
FORESTPORT, NY
WIBX 950

Serious Hit-n-Run Crash in Utica: ‘She Just Kept on Going!’

"For the life of me I can't understand why she didn't stop...She just kept on going like nothing happened!" Those words from an eyewitness in a serious hit-and-run, T-bone style accident at Genesee Street and the Parkway in Utica that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday afternoon. In fact, Victoria Cooke's vehicle would also be struck before the driver was ultimately stopped when another motorist further South on Genesee Street approached the wrecked vehicle and removed the keys from the ignition before the operator could drive any further.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Suspect at large in Jefferson County after fleeing sheriff deputies

CHAMPION, N.Y. (WWTI) — A suspect remains on the run after he fled Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies Thursday afternoon. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a suspicious activity complaint on Sayre Road in the Town of Champion around 2:35 p.m. on August 25. Deputies confirmed that...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com

Southwick Beach State Park – Henderson, NY

In the heat of Summer, finding a sandy beach to cool down is heavenly. Especially one that offers great camping and an extension of the beach just for your four-legged friends. Southwick Beach State Park is one of the best places for a summer escape. History of Southwick Beach. Southwick...
HENDERSON, NY

