wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg man charged in pedestrian death
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - A two-day investigation into an accident that killed a New Jersey man has resulted in an Ogdensburg man’s arrest. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 19-year-old Gavin Murray of New York Avenue drove away from the scene after he allegedly struck and killed 28-year-old Sean Salisbury of Whiting, New Jersey, on State Route 12 near Chippewa Bay in the town of Hammond.
wwnytv.com
Florida man dies in Lewis County ATV crash
TOWN OF DIANA, New York (WWNY) - A 60-year-old Florida man was killed in an ATV crash in Lewis County Monday night. The sheriff’s office said Patrick Byrne of Melbourne died when he lost control of the four-wheeler on North Shore Road near Lake Bonaparte in the town of Diana.
informnny.com
Hammond fatal crash suspect arrested on tampering with evidence charges
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested following a fatal crash in Hammond on August 29. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal vehicle and pedestrian accident occurred on SH 12 in the Town of Hammond on August 29. The Sheriff’s Office identified...
cnyhomepage.com
Rome PD wants to identify a robbery suspect
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County is asking the public for assistance identifying a suspect in a robbery that occurred in the City of Rome on August 30th. Around 6:00 pm on Tuesday, the individual shown in the images below allegedly entered the...
wwnytv.com
Arrest made in connection to new underage drinking initiative in Lewis County
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - An underage drinking initiative in Lewis County now has a Carthage woman facing charges. Last week, New York State Police checked for compliance of alcohol sales only to those over the age of 21 at stores in the Town of Lowville, Greig, Leyden, West Turin, Watson, and in the Village of Lowville.
wwnytv.com
Truck drives off road on Route 12 towards Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A black truck landed in a ditch after driving off the road on Route 12. The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. According to our reporter on scene, a black truck caught the asphalt and drove off the road into a ditch. The...
North Country Public Radio
Fentanyl is now in nearly all illegal drugs in the North Country. Here's why that's so dangerous
Celia ClarkeFentanyl is now in nearly all illegal drugs in the North Country. Here's why that's so dangerous. If you or someone you care about has any substance abuse disorder you can find help. A list of resources is at the end of this article. Today is International Overdose Awareness...
informnny.com
Pedestrian killed in Hammond crash
HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal vehicle and pedestrian crash in the Town of Hammond. According to the Sherrif’s Office, this took place on State Route 12 in the Town of Hammond between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on August 30.
Rome PD: Masked, Gun-Toting Man Walks into Restaurant, Arrested with Another After Foot Chase
Two Oneida County men are under arrest following a suspicious activity complaint and subsequent foot chase. Police were called to Denny Restaurant located at 200 South James Street in Rome, New York at approximately 6:21am on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. According to a written release from the Rome Police Department...
wwnytv.com
Watertown bus shelter to close for repairs
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A bus shelter in the city of Watertown will be closed for a few days. The parks and recreation department says the bus shelter on Park Drive will be closed for repairs starting Wednesday. The repairs are expected to last a couple of days.
WKTV
Crash between tractor-trailer, pickup truck stops eastbound traffic on Thruway in Schuyler
SCHUYLER, N.Y. (UPDATED) -- Thruway traffic was backed up for five hours headed east between exits 30 and 31 Monday morning due to a crash between a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer in Schuyler. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in a construction zone. The tractor-trailer jackknifed against the concrete...
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police: North Country man accused of stealing brass casings from Fort Drum
CARTHAGE- A North Country man is accused of stealing brass casings from Fort Drum, which ended up totaling thousands of dollars. Terence Williams, 60, of Carthage, NY is officially charged with felony grand larceny in the third-degree, according to the New York State Police. Investigators determined that Williams rounded up...
WKTV
Kaitlyn Conley's attorneys file motion to overturn manslaughter conviction
Attorneys for Kaitlyn Conley have filed a motion to have her manslaughter conviction in Oneida County Court overturned. Oneida county court judge, Michael Dwyer, who presided over the case, will consider the motion, which largely cites ineffective counsel. The Oneida county district attorney's office has time to respond to the...
This Beloved, Locally Owned New Hartford Cafe Is Closing
We have plenty of incredible restaurants here in the Utica area that are locally owned. Unfortunately, being locally owned and operated sometimes means that there's more risks that come into play, which puts some in a position where they can't operate the way that they need to. That's the sad...
wwnytv.com
Carthage man arrested, allegedly stole more than $40K in brass from Fort Drum
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage man has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars of brass from Fort Drum. New York State Police charged Terence Williams, 60, of Carthage with a 3rd degree felony count of Grand Larceny after they say he stole more than $40 thousand worth of brass casings from Fort Drum, where he was employed as a civilian.
Driver shot during road rage encounter with motorcyclists north of Utica, troopers say
Forestport, N.Y. — Troopers are looking for a person they said shot a man during a road rage encounter Saturday north of Utica. Police said they found the man with a gunshot wound at about 4:37 p.m. on Route 28 in the area of Bear Creek Road in the town of Forestport in Oneida County. Route 28 is the main road into the Adirondacks from Utica.
cnyhomepage.com
Man shot in North Country road rage incident
FORESTPORT, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police are investigating a road rage incident involving several motorcycle riders. Troopers were called to Bear Creek Road in the Town of Forestport shortly after 4:30 PM Saturday. They found a man behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Impala with a gunshot wound. The gunshot wound was sustained from a road rage incident involving several motorcyclists.
Serious Hit-n-Run Crash in Utica: ‘She Just Kept on Going!’
"For the life of me I can't understand why she didn't stop...She just kept on going like nothing happened!" Those words from an eyewitness in a serious hit-and-run, T-bone style accident at Genesee Street and the Parkway in Utica that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday afternoon. In fact, Victoria Cooke's vehicle would also be struck before the driver was ultimately stopped when another motorist further South on Genesee Street approached the wrecked vehicle and removed the keys from the ignition before the operator could drive any further.
cnyhomepage.com
Suspect at large in Jefferson County after fleeing sheriff deputies
CHAMPION, N.Y. (WWTI) — A suspect remains on the run after he fled Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies Thursday afternoon. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a suspicious activity complaint on Sayre Road in the Town of Champion around 2:35 p.m. on August 25. Deputies confirmed that...
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com
Southwick Beach State Park – Henderson, NY
In the heat of Summer, finding a sandy beach to cool down is heavenly. Especially one that offers great camping and an extension of the beach just for your four-legged friends. Southwick Beach State Park is one of the best places for a summer escape. History of Southwick Beach. Southwick...
