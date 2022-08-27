Officers were called to a home in New Cambria for a wellness check and when they arrived, they found two individuals with warrants for their arrest. Sheriff Rodger Soldan of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that officers were called to a home in New Cambria to conduct a wellness check. When the officer arrived they recognized 31 year-old Alyssa Baker of Salina next to a garage on the property. The officer was aware of her warrants and was able to take her into custody without incident.

NEW CAMBRIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO