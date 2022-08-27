Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksal.com
Salina Tech Welcomes New Leadership
With the start of a new school year, Salina Area Technical College welcomes several people to new leadership positions at the college. Jennifer Callis, who had previously served as Vice President of Student Services, has been named Vice President of Instruction, succeeding Stanton Gartin in that role. Callis earned her...
ksal.com
Magnolia Project Open House Planned
An informational open house event is planned to offer details about a major road project. According to the City of Salina, this project will improve W. Magnolia Road from east of Centennial Avenue to the southbound ramps of I-135. These proposed improvements include new pavement, curb and gutter, and a storm water sewer system. The intersection of Magnolia Road and Virginia Drive is a major focus of this project; as the design team looks at various options for improving access for the Fairfield Inn & Suites and Menards.
ksal.com
Charles O. Meece
Charles O. Meece, 92, of Michigan City, Indiana, formerly of Salina, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022. He was born December 22, 1929, in Gillespie, Illinois. He served in the military for 12 years, doing two tours in Korea. He was preceded in death by his parents; James and Martha...
ksal.com
NASA Scientists Visit Kansas Farm
Of all the folks that might visit his central Kansas farm, Ray Flickner probably never figured a group from the nation’s space agency would be among them. Yet, there they were: A small group of NASA scientists pulling up in SUVs to quiz Flickner about his farm just west of Moundridge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksal.com
K-9 Officer Called to Wellness Check
Officers were called to a home in New Cambria for a wellness check and when they arrived, they found two individuals with warrants for their arrest. Sheriff Rodger Soldan of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that officers were called to a home in New Cambria to conduct a wellness check. When the officer arrived they recognized 31 year-old Alyssa Baker of Salina next to a garage on the property. The officer was aware of her warrants and was able to take her into custody without incident.
ksal.com
Scandia Woman Hurt in Crash
A woman from Scandia was transported to the hospital in Salina following a two-vehicle crash on a Cloud County Highway Wednesday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 49-year-old Valerie Hamilton of Scandia was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado headed north on US 81 Highway in the left. She was struck from behind by a 2020 Honda Civic driven by 30-year-old Haley Johnson-Collins from Huntington, Indiana.
ksal.com
Inmate Escapes From Kansas Prison
An inmate with convictions in Ellsworth, Rice, Russell, and Saline Counties escaped from a Kansas prison Tuesday. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, minimum-custody inmate Michael Shane Stroede has been placed on escape status after it was reported at 11:05am that he walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
ksal.com
Handgun Stolen During Party
A handgun is missing after a party at a home east of Salina Saturday night that was occupied as an Airbnb. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News there were about 30 people who attended a party at the home in the 3500 block of Country Club Road,. A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksal.com
Woman Hurt in Ottawa County Crash
A woman from Lincoln was transported to the hospital in Salina following a two-vehicle crash on an Ottawa County Highway. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 76-year-old Bonnie Strutt of Lincoln was driving a Buick Enclave headed west on K 18 Highway. As she slowed to make a turn she was rear-ended by a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 truck driven by 18-year-old Austen Huehl of Salina which failed to slow down.
ksal.com
Fifth Fentanyl Overdose
Officials in Riley County are investigating another incident involving an overdoses from fake pressed pills containing fentanyl. According to the Riley County Police Department, officers late Monday night responded to the report of an overdose in Manhattan at around 11:30. A 20-year-old male was transported to Via Christi hospital for treatment after ingesting a presumably fake pressed M30 oxycodone pill and was later released.
ksal.com
Copper Thieves Strike AC Shop
Authorities are investigating a business burglary in north Salina. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between August 25 and August 27, someone entered a Morton building in the 1100 block of N. 12th Street and removed numerous sets of copper wire made for air conditioners. Owners of...
ksal.com
Hit-And-Run Driver Sought
Police are looking for the driver of an older white car who was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Salina on Monday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL a 34 year-old woman was stopped at the light going northbound at the S. Ninth Street and W. Crawford Street intersection. At approximately 1:00 p.m. the 2022 Hyundai Elantra was struck by an older model white car with a black bumper exiting the Casey’s parking lot. The white car then immediately went back into the Casey’s parking lot and left northbound.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksal.com
Teen Hurt in 2 Vehicle Crash
A two vehicle crash at the intersection of Ash and College sends a Salina teen to the hospital Tuesday evening. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 14-year-old girl was extricated from a car by Salina firefighters after the collision that occurred just before 7pm. Police say 31-year-old...
Comments / 0