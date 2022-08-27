ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC Women's Soccer Hosts No. 6 TCU for Home Opener

LOS ANGELES - The USC women's soccer team hosts No. 6 TCU for its home opener on Thursday at 3 p.m. HOW TO FOLLOW - Thursday's home opener will be broadcast live on Pac-12 Insider. Links for the broadcast and live stats can be found on the women's soccer schedule page at USCTrojans.com. In-game updates will also be available on Twitter by following @USC_Wsoccer.
