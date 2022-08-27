Read full article on original website
Related
edglentoday.com
Texas governor pushes back on raising gun age after Uvalde
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday pushed back on calls by Uvalde families for new gun control measures in Texas, saying that raising the minimum age to purchase weapons like the one used in the Robb Elementary School massacre would be “unconstitutional." The 18-year-old...
edglentoday.com
New Mexico governor pledges $10M for new abortion clinic
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Wednesday signed a new executive order that pledges $10 million to build a clinic that would provide abortions and other pregnancy care. “The goal here is build it and they will come,” Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham said after signing the...
edglentoday.com
Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, with the highly pathogenic disease being detected in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota and a hobby flock in Indiana, officials said Wednesday. The disease was detected after...
edglentoday.com
Installation of Final Truss Marks One of the Last Major Milestones for Merchants Bridge Reconstruction Project
ST. LOUIS - The $222 million project to replace the Merchants Bridge that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis is nearing completion, and the St. Louis Regional Freightway gave invited guests and the public the opportunity to see one of the last significant milestones in the project firsthand from the special vantage point of a riverboat cruise on August 26. Passengers on board witnessed history in the making as preparations continued for the third and final bridge truss to be floated into place.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
edglentoday.com
Illinois EPA Director Kim Announces Second Electric Vehicle Rebate Program Funding
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) Director John J. Kim today announced the next funding round for Illinois’ Electric Vehicle (EV) Rebate Program will be open Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The current EV Rebate funding cycle, which opened on July 1, 2022, will close Friday, September 30, 2022.
Comments / 0