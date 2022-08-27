ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

NOLA.com

$3 movies Saturday will celebrate National Cinema Day, thanks to this theater nonprofit

Head out to a "picture show" Saturday for National Cinema Day and take advantage of $3 movies all day. AMC Theaters at Clearview, Elmwood, Westbank and the Regal Grand Esplanade, the Prytania Theatres Uptown and at Canal Place and The Broad Theater will be part of The Cinema Foundation's national event to promote getting out and seeing a movie, an effort to rebound after sluggish attendance during the pandemic.
ARABI, LA
myneworleans.com

Krewe of Boo Parade to Roll Oct. 22

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The 2022 Krewe of BOO! Halloween parade will roll at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, following its traditional route from the Marigny through the French Quarter to the Warehouse District. KREWE OF BOO! festivities kick off Halloween week in New Orleans. The parade...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hammond, LA
Hammond, LA
Hammond, LA
L'Observateur

Covington Couple Honors Hurricane Anniversaries with New Legacy

COVINGTON, LA (AUG. 26, 2022) — On any other day, there is much to debate in Greater New Orleans. Do you prefer Blues or Jazz, Cajun or Creole, Beignets or King Cakes? But Monday is the one day of the year when the things that separate Louisianians no longer matter. The day belongs to the thousands of stories that have brought everyone in Southeast Louisiana closer together with each passing year.
COVINGTON, LA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Watching Caribbean for development into next week | New Orleans News

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. We have no tropical threats for our area through the next week or more, but the Atlantic basin is starting to stir.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Sunday night tropical update: Areas to watch | New Orleans News

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Meteorologist Alexandra Cranford has an update on a busy time in the tropics. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.

Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
BATON ROUGE, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Bogalusa, Franklinton playing for the Pine Burr Trophy

The Pine Burr Trophy is on the line as Bogalusa hosts Franklinton in a week one match up on Friday. Bogalusa has won the last three games against Franklinton, including last year’s 48-42 win. Both teams played in jamborees last week. Bogalusa won their game, 21-0, over South Plaquemines,...
FRANKLINTON, LA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Tropical Update: Watching Caribbean for development | New Orleans News

Tropical Update: Watching Caribbean for development. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Not much is expected through the weekend, but we’ll watch the western Caribbean next...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Stop signs coming to LA 22 at LA 445

PONCHATOULA, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that changes are coming to the LA 22, LA 445 interchange in Ponchatoula. On September 12, 2022, stop signs, stop ahead signs and striping will be installed. After the completion of a recent study, DOTD is making this change to improve the safety and overall function of the intersection.
PONCHATOULA, LA

