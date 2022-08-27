Read full article on original website
$3 movies Saturday will celebrate National Cinema Day, thanks to this theater nonprofit
Head out to a "picture show" Saturday for National Cinema Day and take advantage of $3 movies all day. AMC Theaters at Clearview, Elmwood, Westbank and the Regal Grand Esplanade, the Prytania Theatres Uptown and at Canal Place and The Broad Theater will be part of The Cinema Foundation's national event to promote getting out and seeing a movie, an effort to rebound after sluggish attendance during the pandemic.
Krewe of Boo Parade to Roll Oct. 22
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The 2022 Krewe of BOO! Halloween parade will roll at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, following its traditional route from the Marigny through the French Quarter to the Warehouse District. KREWE OF BOO! festivities kick off Halloween week in New Orleans. The parade...
This weekend's DaBaby concert in New Orleans is canceled following low ticket sales
A concert by controversial rapper DaBaby scheduled for Friday (Sept. 2) at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans has been canceled. The concert's promoters say they are working on putting together a replacement show on a new date, possibly at a different venue, with a beefed-up talent roster that will "likely" still include DaBaby.
Covington Couple Honors Hurricane Anniversaries with New Legacy
COVINGTON, LA (AUG. 26, 2022) — On any other day, there is much to debate in Greater New Orleans. Do you prefer Blues or Jazz, Cajun or Creole, Beignets or King Cakes? But Monday is the one day of the year when the things that separate Louisianians no longer matter. The day belongs to the thousands of stories that have brought everyone in Southeast Louisiana closer together with each passing year.
Hank Williams, Jr. Spotted All Over Acadiana This Past Weekend [Photos]
It seemed like everyone I talked to over the weekend had a Bocephus sighting story.
Watching Caribbean for development into next week | New Orleans News
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. We have no tropical threats for our area through the next week or more, but the Atlantic basin is starting to stir.
Sunday night tropical update: Areas to watch | New Orleans News
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Meteorologist Alexandra Cranford has an update on a busy time in the tropics. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com...
Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.
Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
Storms and rising sea levels threaten to wipe out French language in Louisiana’s bayou country
Hurricane Ida killed dozens of Lousianans and displaced tens of thousands of others. Among the hardest hit were bilingual and French-speaking communities close to the Mississippi Delta. Alces Adams lives halfway between New Orleans and the Gulf of Mexico in the small community of Cut Off in Lafourche Parish. Hurricane...
Atlantic disturbance now given high chance of developing into at least a tropical depression
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Monday’s anniversaries of hurricanes Katrina and Ida striking Louisiana draw near, a new disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean is warranting some attention. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said in Sunday’s 1 p.m. update that the elongated area of low pressure in the central...
St. Tammany Parish offering sandbags ahead of forecasted Pearl River flood stage
St. Tammany Parish is offering free sandbags ahead of the forecasted Pearl River flooding that is forecasted to take place next week. The National Weather Service projections show that the Pearl River near Pearl River gauge will crest at 17 inches on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Sandbags will be available...
Long-lost, Katrina-inspired painting by graffiti master Banksy rediscovered, according to report
A painting by the fabled British street artist Banksy that was thought to be destroyed years ago, has been rediscovered and is being restored. The painting, which depicts a child playing on a rope swing that was made from a life preserver, was stenciled on the exterior of a flooded Lower 9th Ward saloon that has since been demolished.
Bogalusa, Franklinton playing for the Pine Burr Trophy
The Pine Burr Trophy is on the line as Bogalusa hosts Franklinton in a week one match up on Friday. Bogalusa has won the last three games against Franklinton, including last year’s 48-42 win. Both teams played in jamborees last week. Bogalusa won their game, 21-0, over South Plaquemines,...
Cantrell Recall Collects Thousands of New Orleans Signatures Over The Weekend
New Orleans residents upset about crime are showing up in droves.
Looking Back On Hurricane Katrina 17 Years Later [VIDEO]
I'll never forget watching from home as New Orleans flooded following Hurricane Katrina.
New documentary shares the story of children who lived through Hurricane Katrina
New documentary shares the story of children who lived through Hurricane Katrina. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Hurricane Katrina devastated the city of New Orleans...
Tropical Update: Watching Caribbean for development | New Orleans News
Tropical Update: Watching Caribbean for development. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Not much is expected through the weekend, but we’ll watch the western Caribbean next...
Stop signs coming to LA 22 at LA 445
PONCHATOULA, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that changes are coming to the LA 22, LA 445 interchange in Ponchatoula. On September 12, 2022, stop signs, stop ahead signs and striping will be installed. After the completion of a recent study, DOTD is making this change to improve the safety and overall function of the intersection.
New Orleans Weather: More rain and a system to watch | New Orleans News
New Orleans Weather: More rain and a system to watch. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Meteorologist Payton Malone says we can expect more rain and...
