FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says
Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition.
cw39.com
Texas to be the nation’s wettest state for the next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Houston’s rain coverage drops a bit today, the overall weather pattern for Texas remains wet, with potential for heavy rain for several days in a row. By far, the heaviest rain across the nation will occur right here in Texas for at least the next 7 days.
La Porte woman thought to be missing found in South America
LA PORTE, Texas — A La Porte woman who has been missing for nearly a year has been found in Ecuador, according to the U.S. Marshals. Josefa Vela, the then 36-year-old mother, was last seen in September 2021 leaving her La Porte home in a black Chevy Tahoe. Family...
Leaky battleship in Texas completes trip for $35M repairs
LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — It’s the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars, having fought in Europe during World War I and against the Nazis and the Japanese Army during World War II. But the greatest challenge in recent years for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at times forced workers to pump out about 2,000 gallons (7,570 liters) of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.
Celebrity Chef Closes 3 Popular Restaurants In Texas
This celebrity chef is saying goodbye to Houston.
"It’s some of the best BBQ anywhere...I say if you're best in Texas, you are best in the world!”
"It’s some of the best BBQ anywhere...I say if you're best in Texas, you are best in the world!” -Arnold Garza. The competition-style barbeque served at Texas Pit Stop BBQ began several years ago.
KHOU
Crystal clear water and 6,000 feet of shoreline just 30 minutes south of downtown, Houston
HOUSTON — Houston's hottest waterfront getaway with white sand beaches, thrilling water attractions, live music entertainment, and more!
This Texas City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
This city got a high "rudeness score."
Battleship Texas on the move
Battleship Texas is headed to Galveston today for an extensive $35 million repair. Why it matters: The 108-year-old vessel is the only remaining U.S. Navy ship that saw action in World War I and World War II. The ship was commissioned in 1914 and was considered as one of the most powerful weapons in the world in its day.
This Texas Amusement Park Has Been Abandoned And Left To Rot!
This amusement has never opened. So has it technically been abandoned or just never completed? Anytime you hear of an abandoned amusement park, it usually means an amusement park that was once open and then closed for good. That isn't necessarily the case with this one. This TEXAS amusement park was started and then abandoned. They never finished it!
Barcenas Mexican Kitchen opens in League City
(Courtesy Barcenas Mexican Kitchen) Barcenas Mexican Kitchen had a grand opening in August for its new location at 2508 S. Gulf Freeway, Ste. 102, League City. The restaurant also has locations in Friendswood and La Marque. Operating since 1998, Barcenas serves Mexican staples, such as fajitas, enchiladas and tacos. Jake...
13 Investigates: Texas comptroller's seizure sign hangs at Taste Kitchen and Bar's entrance
In a story 13 Investigates has brought you, Eyewitness News cameras captured no business activity when the sign was posted Tuesday.
Beto vs. Abbott: Houston's Three Brothers Bakery kicks off Texas gubernatorial poll
HOUSTON — Election Day in Texas is quickly approaching and most recent polling shows Gov. Greg Abbott hanging on to a 7-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. At Houston's iconic Three Brother's Bakery, they're conducting a poll of their own through cookie sales. "It's a lot of fun...
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County’s ‘Last Picture Show’ closing, will become concert venue
After an 89-year run, the Texan Theater in Cleveland will cease operations as a movie theater on Sept. 8. The historic theater, the last of its kind still open in Liberty County and recognized with a Liberty County Historical Commission marker on May 15, 2021, has been negatively impacted by the changes in movie-viewing habits in recent years and the arrival of multiplex theaters in neighboring communities.
'Factually, what he said was wrong' | Mayor Turner fires back at pastor's sermon calling out Houston leaders
HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner fired back at a prominent pastor after comments he made during one of his sermons this past weekend. Houston's Second Baptist Church pastor Dr. Ed Young called out those in office and said the bond issue in Harris County makes the area vulnerable to crime.
thepostnewspaper.net
Welcoming an Old Friday Friend
It’s not just a football game. Not down here in Galveston County. Last Friday began a new season of communities coming together to celebrate the past while basking in the present with an eye on the future. For each of the area’s 11 high school football teams, last Friday...
spacecityweather.com
Eye on the Tropics: Atlantic starting to get riled up, but Houston is in a good spot for now
Happy Sunday, everyone. I wanted to dedicate a special post to the tropics today because there’s a lot happening, and we just want to let you know where things stand with each area we’re watching. Tropical outlook in a sentence. We expect activity to crank up a bit...
spacecityweather.com
A soggy start to August’s final week in Houston
Good morning. If you missed our tropical update yesterday, check that out here, as it runs down all the items in the Atlantic basin we’re watching. We’ll update a couple items below based on what we see this morning. Meanwhile, today has the potential to be a bit...
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open Soon
A month ago, it was mentioned that former NBA basketball player Shaquille O’Neal or Shaq as some call him, had bought a place in North Texas. Then news broke out that he was bringing a food establishment he is a primary investor with. Recently, Shaq was in Houston for the opening of the very first restaurant of many restaurants to open in Texas called Big Chicken.
mocomotive.com
URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON
A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
