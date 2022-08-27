ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

cw39.com

Texas to be the nation’s wettest state for the next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Houston’s rain coverage drops a bit today, the overall weather pattern for Texas remains wet, with potential for heavy rain for several days in a row. By far, the heaviest rain across the nation will occur right here in Texas for at least the next 7 days.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Leaky battleship in Texas completes trip for $35M repairs

LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — It’s the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars, having fought in Europe during World War I and against the Nazis and the Japanese Army during World War II. But the greatest challenge in recent years for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at times forced workers to pump out about 2,000 gallons (7,570 liters) of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Battleship Texas on the move

Battleship Texas is headed to Galveston today for an extensive $35 million repair. Why it matters: The 108-year-old vessel is the only remaining U.S. Navy ship that saw action in World War I and World War II. The ship was commissioned in 1914 and was considered as one of the most powerful weapons in the world in its day.
GALVESTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Barcenas Mexican Kitchen opens in League City

(Courtesy Barcenas Mexican Kitchen) Barcenas Mexican Kitchen had a grand opening in August for its new location at 2508 S. Gulf Freeway, Ste. 102, League City. The restaurant also has locations in Friendswood and La Marque. Operating since 1998, Barcenas serves Mexican staples, such as fajitas, enchiladas and tacos. Jake...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County’s ‘Last Picture Show’ closing, will become concert venue

After an 89-year run, the Texan Theater in Cleveland will cease operations as a movie theater on Sept. 8. The historic theater, the last of its kind still open in Liberty County and recognized with a Liberty County Historical Commission marker on May 15, 2021, has been negatively impacted by the changes in movie-viewing habits in recent years and the arrival of multiplex theaters in neighboring communities.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Welcoming an Old Friday Friend

It’s not just a football game. Not down here in Galveston County. Last Friday began a new season of communities coming together to celebrate the past while basking in the present with an eye on the future. For each of the area’s 11 high school football teams, last Friday...
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
spacecityweather.com

A soggy start to August’s final week in Houston

Good morning. If you missed our tropical update yesterday, check that out here, as it runs down all the items in the Atlantic basin we’re watching. We’ll update a couple items below based on what we see this morning. Meanwhile, today has the potential to be a bit...
HOUSTON, TX
Tom Handy

Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open Soon

A month ago, it was mentioned that former NBA basketball player Shaquille O’Neal or Shaq as some call him, had bought a place in North Texas. Then news broke out that he was bringing a food establishment he is a primary investor with. Recently, Shaq was in Houston for the opening of the very first restaurant of many restaurants to open in Texas called Big Chicken.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON

A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
HOUSTON, TX

